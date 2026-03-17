Dyson Spot+Scrub AI Robot Vacuum Stumbles Early

Dyson’s third attempt at a robot vacuum arrives with fanfare and a familiar promise: premium hardware, serious suction, and a clever new way to “see” dirt. After several days of real-world testing, the Spot+Scrub AI shows flashes of brilliance, but early missteps keep it from being the decisive rebound Dyson needed in a fiercely competitive category.

Aiming For Redemption At A Familiar Price

Dyson kept the launch price at $1,199.99, matching the ill-fated 360 Vis Nav. On paper, the new model finally checks boxes rivals normalized years ago: a self-empty dock, active mop washing and drying, and AI-aided obstacle avoidance. Consumer Reports has called self-emptying bases “table stakes” in the premium tier, which underscores how overdue some of these upgrades were for Dyson.

Laser Vision Shows Real Promise On Fine Debris

The headline feature is Dyson’s green dust-illuminating light, ported from its stick vac line. Paired with onboard AI, the Spot+Scrub AI scans for fine debris and re-passes stubborn areas instead of blindly following a quota of laps. In multiple litter-box stress tests using crystal and clumping litters, it lifted roughly 98% of scattered particles and methodically rechecked the edges before calling the job done. Despite a round body, it tracked impressively tight to baseboards, cabinet kicks, and even the toilet perimeter.

Mopping Smarts Falter On Liquids And Wet Messes

Dyson’s first-ever roller mop cleans with warm water and continuously rinses the roller, a welcome addition you still won’t find on many rivals. It handled a chunky salsa spill better than expected, picking up most on the first pass and circling back to finish the stragglers. But a red wine test exposed a logic gap: the side brushes, ideal for dry debris, kept spinning through the puddle, flinging liquid outward and smearing residue underneath the robot. The dock doesn’t wash those side brushes, raising longevity concerns if liquids wick inward. More perplexing, the bot announced completion while visible residue remained—odd for a system that touts photographic verification of clean surfaces.

Bulk And Height Limit Coverage Under Cabinets

Like many roller-mop flagships, this unit is tall—but the Dyson feels especially chunky. It struggled under toe kicks and tight cabinetry, even scraping the lip of a dishwasher in one squeeze. It couldn’t reach under certain pet-access areas where litter accumulates, and it hesitated on some rug transitions, suggesting weight and wheel geometry may be factors. When the hardware can’t physically access tight spaces, the clever vision system can only do so much.

Power And Carpets Trail Key Rivals In This Price Band

Dyson rates suction at 18,000 Pa—fine on hard floors, but middling in this price band. On a medium-pile area rug, the Spot+Scrub AI lifted pet hair respectably yet left a trace of crumbs and fine debris. By comparison, Roborock’s Qrevo Curv 2 Flow advertises 20,000 Pa at a lower list price of $999.99 and is frequently discounted. Dreame’s current flagships also impress on low-clearance navigation, sliding under spots the Dyson couldn’t reach.

Dock Design And Daily Living Trade-Offs At Home

The three-canister base looks industrial and takes up meaningful visual and physical space. The self-empty cycle is loud enough to notice across a small home. Credit where due: the detergent tank is built in, the dustbin is bagless, and the station thoroughly washes and heat-dries the roller mop—nice wins for consumables and hygiene. Still, households tight on space may balk at the footprint.

Competition And Context In Premium Robot Floor Care

Analysts at IDC and Euromonitor have noted steady gains by Roborock and Ecovacs in premium robot floor care, while iRobot remains a household name in the West. That’s the field Dyson is walking into—one where object avoidance, auto-wash mopping, and robust app controls are expected. Dyson’s privacy stance is notable: its AI camera avoids small obstacles but doesn’t stream or record images, a choice some buyers will welcome. Yet even impeccable privacy can’t offset inconsistent cleaning logic in homes with kids, pets, and unpredictable spills.

Early Verdict On Dyson’s Spot+Scrub AI Performance

The Spot+Scrub AI nails a few tough jobs—fine-particle pickup and edge detailing—while introducing genuinely useful laser illumination to the robot category. But liquid handling, overall bulk, and so-so carpet performance dull the shine. Dyson’s app offers deep customization, and firmware updates could refine behavior, especially around wet mess detection and brush logic. Today, though, this doesn’t feel like the emphatic comeback Dyson needed.

Who should buy it now? Dyson loyalists who prioritize hard floors, value the laser, and want warm-water mop care may be satisfied. Everyone else will find stronger all-around performance from established rivals—or by pairing a midrange robovac for coverage with a proven Dyson stick vacuum like the V15 Detect for targeted deep cleans.