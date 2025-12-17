Dyson Airwrap i.d. Is at the Lowest Price on Amazon

Amazon just reduced the price of the Dyson Airwrap i.d. to $479, cutting $171 off its typical $649.99 list price. That’s around 26% off, and the best price we’ve seen for Dyson’s multi-styler kit, which was released in 2024, undercutting the typical holiday lows that many new owners pinpointed during Black Friday.

What Stands Out About This Dyson Airwrap i.d. Deal

Deals on Dyson hair tools are notoriously hard to come by, and when they do pop up it’s only for a small discount — or not for long. According to price-tracking services, the Airwrap line rarely falls below $500, so this discount is extraordinary even for the holidays. Better still, both the Straight/Wavy and Curly/Coily kits come in at the same $479 price, so there’s no penalty for choosing between the two based on your hair type.

This is the best offer we’ve seen yet, much better than recent seasonal sales. If you’ve been eyeing the Airwrap to begin your collection, a $140 discount is the floor we typically see before it either goes low stock or the price rises abruptly.

What You Get in the Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler Kit

The Airwrap i.d. is Dyson’s multi-styler for the 2024 generation, and it quietly took over from the Airwrap Complete while inheriting its central proposition: that advanced drying and styling tools can be built around high-pressure airflow and intelligent heat control. Dyson’s digital motor spins at up to 110,000 rpm to create the Coanda effect and wrap hair around the barrel without the use of extreme heat — temperatures that can burn hair with conventional irons. To avoid overheating, sensors check the air temperature many times a second.

Both kits feature a fast-drying attachment and re-engineered barrels, including a 20mm conical barrel for tighter curls and root lift. The Curly/Coily configuration includes a unique wave and curl diffuser designed for even the tightest curls — with two settings, this diffuser is ideal for reducing shrinkage when drying your hair. The Straight/Wavy kit is designed to smooth and bend for medium-to-fine hair. The i.d. model also pairs with the MyDyson app to access guided styling content, maintenance alerts, and attachment recommendations.

The spec sheet is borne out in real-world use. Testing by the Good Housekeeping Institute and beauty editors across major publications has found the Airwrap consistently ranks as a top multi-styler that provides smooth results with fewer flyaways than when using a blow-dryer and round brush. It won’t replace a flat iron for glass-straight strands, but for everyday volume, bends, and curves without crispy ends, it’s a star.

Choosing Between the Straight/Wavy and Curly/Coily Kits

Choose the kit that corresponds to your texture and objectives. If you have type 1 to 2 hair (straight to loose waves) or thin strands that frizz easily, the Straight/Wavy version is the safer bet for smoothness, bounce, and soft curls. If you’ve got type 3 to 4 textures (curly to coily) and would prefer defined coils or stretched curls with minimal frizz, the diffuser and curl-focused tools in the Curly/Coily set are the better fit.

Not sure where you land? Consumer Reports recommends identifying what you want out of the dryer — to define your hair or give it stretch, volume, or sleekness — and then finding a compatible attachment. The upside here: both setups have shared core pieces, so you’re not missing out on the engine or heat-control tech in either case.

How the Dyson Airwrap i.d. Compares on Price and Value

The Airwrap i.d. sells for $479 — significantly less than other multi-styler packages that lack Dyson’s airflow engineering and app ecosystem. Even widely popular alternatives for curl maintenance often require more heat or multiple passes to match the shaping power of an iron. Its headlining steep price has, from the outset, been its biggest barrier, but a 26% discount takes it from extravagance to genuinely justifiable for regular stylers with high hair standards.

For perspective, beauty editors frequently claim that swapping regular blowouts for at-home Airwrap sessions can pay dividends in a few months if you are used to weekly salon visits. Your math might be different, but the economics skew more favorably at today’s sub-$500 price.

What to Check Before You Buy the Dyson Airwrap i.d.

Check whether you’re buying directly from Amazon or from a reliable third-party seller. Dyson applies its two-year warranty only in the former case.

Refer to the box contents for your hair type to ensure it includes a 20mm conical barrel and the fast-drying attachment.

If it’s a gift, note that Amazon extends its seasonal return window, so if the recipient would prefer the other kit configuration, they can exchange.

Bottom line: If you’ve been holding out for the rare occasion when Dyson’s all-in-one styling system falls to a significant degree below $500, now is that time. Since both kits are currently at their lowest-ever Amazon prices, the Airwrap i.d. is a no-brainer for those who want speedy styling and healthier-looking hair that won’t break your budget.