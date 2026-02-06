Dr. Squatch and Trojan Revive Bricc’d Up Magnum Bar

Dr. Squatch and Trojan are bringing back their viral co-branded soap, reissuing the cheekily named Bricc’d Up Magnum Bar as a limited run with a bonus box of Trojan Magnum XL condoms. The oversized bar returns with the same swaggering branding, a smoother Zero Grit formula, and a price aimed at gifting without the awkward pharmacy run.

What’s Returning and What’s New in the Magnum Bar Relaunch

The Magnum Bar is comically large, weighing in at nearly 14 ounces—about three times the heft of a typical 4- to 5-ounce bar. It’s designed to last longer in the shower while delivering a plush, low-abrasion lather. The Zero Grit formulation skips the rough exfoliants Dr. Squatch fans know from its “heavy grit” lineup and instead leans on silk peptides and horny goat weed extract for a glide-first experience.

The bundle again taps Trojan’s best-known subbrand, pairing the soap with Magnum XL condoms for an on-theme, practical add-on. Previous drops sold out quickly and even popped up on resale marketplaces—proof of how limited-edition personal care can spark demand beyond core audiences.

Why This Collab Works for Both Brands and Buyers

On paper, soap and condoms might sound like a reach. In practice, it’s tidy cross-branding: a cleaning product with a romantic wink, paired with a category leader in sexual wellness. Trojan, a long-standing Church & Dwight brand, holds a dominant share in U.S. condom sales according to major retail tracking firms such as Circana. Dr. Squatch, meanwhile, built mainstream recognition through direct-to-consumer growth and a national Super Bowl ad that helped vault the brand from niche to household-name territory.

Limited drops and cheeky packaging fit the broader consumer packaged goods playbook. Scarcity and personality consistently outperform plain-vanilla promotions, especially in grooming and wellness. The brands are essentially selling a moment: a giftable gag that doubles as a legitimately useful bundle, which is why it resonates beyond hardcore fans.

Inside the Magnum Bar Formula and Ingredient Story

Dr. Squatch is known for cold-process bars built from naturally derived oils and butters rather than synthetic detergents. The Bricc’d Up iteration targets glide and scent throw over scrubby texture, with silk peptides often used in grooming for a soft, conditioned feel on skin and hair. Horny goat weed—a botanical more famous for its folklore than clinical performance—adds a wink to the ingredient deck without turning the soap into a novelty-only buy.

The oversized format is more than a sight gag. Larger bars tend to last longer if kept dry between uses. A simple soap saver, slotted dish, or hanging pouch will help the Magnum Bar shed water and stretch its lifespan, making the bundle feel like value rather than a one-and-done stunt.

Pricing, Availability, and Value for the Limited Bundle

The headline offer is straightforward: the Magnum-sized Bricc’d Up bar with a free box of Trojan Magnum XL condoms for about $15 while supplies last. For those who want more lather and fewer jokes, a three-pack of standard Dr. Squatch bars is offered at roughly $24. Both options aim to hit a sweet spot for gifting, restocking, or testing the brand without a big commitment.

Availability is limited and sold directly through Dr. Squatch’s storefront. As with prior releases, expect inventory to move fast, especially as gifting occasions concentrate demand. If last year’s resale listings were any indicator, waiting could mean paying more later just to try the meme-worthy bar.

Who It’s For: Ideal Buyers and Gifting Use Cases

If you’re soap-curious, enjoy a smooth lather, or want a lighthearted but practical gift, this checks the box. Fans of heavy exfoliation may prefer classic “grit” bars in the Squatch lineup, but the Magnum’s Zero Grit profile is widely accessible, especially for dry or sensitive skin.

Bottom line: Bricc’d Up returns because it works as both a joke and a daily driver. In a sea of random collabs, this one has clear purpose, strong brand fit, and a value-forward offer that extends beyond the punchline.