Doberman Penny Wins Westminster Best in Show

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show crowned a new star as four-year-old Doberman Pinscher Penny captured Best in Show, topping a world-class field in New York and punctuating the event’s landmark 150th anniversary with a commanding performance.

Chosen from more than 2,500 entrants, all already American Kennel Club champions, Penny advanced from the Working Group before triumphing in the final ring. Reserve Best in Show went to Cota, a Chesapeake Bay Retriever who first claimed the Sporting Group.

A Crown for the Working Group at Westminster

Working breeds historically bring power, precision, and presence to Westminster’s brightest stage, and Penny delivered all three. Her clean outline, steady topline, and crisp, efficient gait embodied the Doberman standard’s emphasis on balance and athleticism. She held her stack with poise under intense lights, never losing focus as the final judge made the decisive pass.

Handler Andy Linton described Penny as a cool operator until there’s a job to do, noting she’s generally relaxed but snaps to attention at the hint of a “bad guy” or even a rogue squirrel. Co-owner Gregory Chan called her exacting, smart, and a total pleaser—especially if there’s food on offer—traits that translate into reliability when the stakes are highest.

What Judges Look For in Westminster’s Final Ring

At Westminster, the rule is simple but uncompromising: dogs are judged against the written ideal for their breed, not against each other. For Dobermans, the AKC standard prioritizes a square build, muscular condition without exaggeration, and a confident, stable temperament. Movement matters—reach and drive must look effortless from every angle—and so does a headpiece that’s dry and wedge-shaped, set on a well-arched neck.

Penny’s win underscores how conformation and character work together. The calm between cues, the instant response when asked, and the polish to recover from small ring disruptions are the intangibles that separate a memorable performance from a merely correct one. Top contenders spend months roadworking for conditioning, practicing both free and hand stacks, and honing ringcraft so that timing, expression, and foot placement appear second nature.

A Field of Elite Contenders at the 150th Westminster

This year’s show drew champions from around the world across seven groups: Sporting, Hound, Working, Terrier, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding. To reach the final, each Best in Show hopeful had already outperformed the finest in its group, meaning the last lineup represents the pinnacle of breed type and showmanship.

Cota’s Reserve Best in Show nod reflects just how deep the field ran. The Chesapeake Bay Retriever standard emphasizes hard-earned field virtues—endurance, strength, and weatherproof coat quality—paired with a confident, clear-headed demeanor. Earning the Sporting Group and then pushing the ultimate winner speaks to a complete, durable athlete with ring charisma to match.

Handler and Team Behind the Win at Westminster

Behind every Westminster trophy is a small army: breeder, owners, handler, and the day-to-day caretakers who fine-tune nutrition, conditioning, coat work, and mental readiness. Linton’s rapport with Penny—an easy connection that keeps her loose between exercises and razor-sharp when cued—was evident from the first lap. Chan’s description of Penny as food-motivated may sound simple, but in high-pressure environments, smart reward strategies keep elite dogs centered and confident.

Why This Win Matters for Breeders and the Public

Westminster is more than a trophy; it’s a bellwether for breeding priorities and public perception of purebred dogs. As one of the nation’s longest-running sporting events, the show’s influence radiates beyond the ring, shaping conversations around temperament, health, and responsible stewardship of breed standards. A Doberman taking top honors in a milestone year will likely spark fresh interest in the breed’s versatility—from sport and performance to companionship—while also reminding prospective owners that drive and intelligence require commitment and training.

For now, Penny’s moment belongs to the record books and to the fans who watched her carry herself with effortless authority. In a final stocked with excellence, the Doberman’s blend of type, temperament, and timing proved decisive—and delivered Westminster’s defining image: a working dog bred to do it all, standing perfectly at ease in the spotlight.