DJI Power 1000 V2 Drops To $399 In Time-Limited Offer

One of the better 1kWh-class portable power stations has just fallen to a great price. The DJI Power 1000 V2 is $399, a $70 reduction from its regular price of $469: a 15 percent discount on a palm-sized backup that can keep phones, laptops, routers and critical appliances running when the grid fails.

Why this discount matters for reliable backup power

Value here can come down to cost per watt-hour. At $399 for a 1,024Wh model, the Power 1000 V2 lands at a shade over $0.39/Wh, which is aggressive pricing for a brand-name station with fast charging, multi-port output and low-noise cooling. Adding another layer of comparability: $0.50/Wh is about the price point at which we start seriously taking action on 1kWh-class models, and this product sits squarely between standouts.

Reliability is what rounds out the equation. The average American suffered about five hours without electricity in a recent year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and severe-weather events are the main driver of those spikes. A compact station like this will help bridge short outages, and smooth longer ones by recharging essential devices while running other equipment between generator or vehicle charges.

Essential specs explained clearly and in plain terms

The Power 1000 V2 is built around a 1,024Wh battery pack that comes encased in a robust and flame-retardant shell with an outer coating to provide wear-and-tear resistance. DJI rates it for high-output use, meaning plenty of headroom to run and juice up everyday essentials without tripping. In plain terms, that means:

Phone and laptop charging for several days through USB without touching AC plugs.

Network uptime when power is out, by running 1 modem and 1 Wi-Fi router (15–30 W total) for dozens of hours.

Running overnight for something like a CPAP machine; this typically uses 30–60 W, so with plenty to spare.

Short, high-draw bursts for small appliances in the kitchen, while staying within the output range of the unit—great for quick meal prep when there’s no light.

It’s quiet enough: just 26 decibels of noise at low load—‘library-level’—is not going to dominate a room at night.

Charging is also kept neat with multiple AC and USB outputs without requiring power strips or adapters.

Quick charging done right for outages and travel needs

Speed is key when wall power comes back or you’re leaving for an off-the-grid adventure. With DJI’s rapid-charge approach, the Power 1000 V2 can go from zero to 80% in around 37 minutes, good for turning a coffee break into hundreds of watt-hours’ reserve. That’s important amid rolling outages, or between rounds of storm cleanup when outlets are a scarce commodity.

This quick turnaround time also makes you less reliant on your gas generator so that you can run more quietly and cleanly inside, conserving fuel for the really big cuts.

How it stacks up in the 1kWh class versus key rivals

Rivals including Jackery and EcoFlow do offer nice one-kilowatt-hour boxes, but you’re usually paying more money for similar recharge times or accepting louder fans and slower AC input. At this sale price, DJI’s combination of fast AC charging, low operating noise and solid build quality is difficult to beat on a dollars-and-capability basis.

Reviewers and testing labs often single out fast top-ups and quiet operation as the features users appreciate most when the power goes out.

Who should get this deal on a compact 1kWh backup

Property owners bracing for winter storms and summer swelter that may result in isolated blackouts.

Apartment dwellers who can’t run a gas generator but want a safe, indoor-friendly backup for connectivity and sleep-critical devices.

Creators and field crews who rely on quiet power for their cameras, lights, and laptops while shooting in a remote location without the background noise of a generator running.

Road-trippers and campers who want to plug in wherever they roam.

What this $70-off promotion means for prospective buyers

At $399, the DJI Power 1000 V2 offers very good cost-per-Wh, superfast recharging and whisper-quiet operation in a robust package. With the length of blackouts remaining unpredictably steady and NOAA still logging an increasing number of costly weather-driven disasters, the moment to install some redundant power is before it goes down. This discount makes that choice an easier one.