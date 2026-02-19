DJI Osmo Pocket 4 video leak confirms new accessory

A new hands-on video has surfaced showing DJI’s unannounced Osmo Pocket 4 in the wild, and it appears to confirm a surprise add-on: an LED fill light accessory. The clip, reportedly filmed inside an authorized retailer, also hints at subtle hardware refinements and imaging upgrades that aim to keep DJI’s tiny gimbal camera at the top of the creator toolkit.

The video was shared by DronesKaki, an authorized DJI seller in Malaysia, before being pulled and subsequently mirrored by camera-tracking outlets. Store staff in Kuala Lumpur are said to have briefly handled a customer’s unit, providing one of the clearest looks yet at the next Pocket. While pre-release demos aren’t unusual in the camera world, seeing an unreleased DJI product inside an authorized shop suggests retail channels may already be preparing inventory.

What’s visible aligns with recent chatter: a longer stem with a more contoured grip—similar in spirit to ergonomics refined on the Osmo Mobile 8—plus a familiar flip-style display that appears akin in size to the previous model’s screen. The gimbal head retains DJI’s trademark compact three-axis design, which remains the series’ key advantage for stabilized walk-and-talk footage, quick b-roll, and one-handed operation.

Surprise LED Fill Light Accessory Shown in Leak

The standout detail in the clip is a small LED fill light attached near the camera module. According to reporting from New Camera, the LED is an optional accessory bundled with select kits rather than a built-in standard feature. That distinction matters: a first-party light that sits close to the lens can clean up facial shadows, lift exposure in dim interiors, and reduce reliance on noisy high-ISO settings—all without adding a bulky external rig.

On-body micro LEDs have become a go-to for mobile creators; compact panels from brands like Lume Cube and Aputure are frequently clipped onto phones and mirrorless rigs. Integrating an official solution into DJI’s own accessory ecosystem—much like the mic-friendly Do-It-All Handle did for an earlier Pocket generation—could simplify setups for vloggers who bounce between day and night scenes or shoot in restaurants, night markets, and event venues where lighting is unpredictable.

Specs Hinted By The Clip And Prior Leaks

On-screen menus in the leaked footage reveal a Super Photo mode at 33MP. It’s unclear whether that figure reflects a new sensor pipeline or computational compositing that merges multiple frames into a higher-resolution still. Prior reporting points to a continued use of a 1-inch CMOS sensor—already a differentiator in this size class—paired with expected quality tweaks to processing and low-light handling.

Other rumored upgrades include a slightly larger battery, improved subject tracking, and 240fps slow-motion capture, which would give creators more flexibility for sports, pets, and lifestyle shots. A separate Pocket 4 Pro variant is also said to be in the works, though concrete differences remain under wraps. Historically, DJI’s “Pro” monikers have leaned on expanded codecs, audio, or accessory support, so watchers will be listening for any color profile additions or onboard audio refinements.

Why A Built-In Light Matters For A Pocket Gimbal

Even with a relatively large 1-inch sensor for its size, a pocket gimbal is still a compact camera: apertures are fixed, and tiny optics leave less room to gather light. A small, lens-adjacent LED can be the difference between a clean face and blotchy noise when you’re shooting in a dim Airbnb or under street lamps. Because the beam originates close to the lens, it minimizes harsh cross-shadows and yields more natural catchlights compared to an off-axis light mounted on a phone cage.

The trade-offs will be thermal and power draw. DJI will need to balance output against heat on such a small body. If the LED is accessory-based, users can choose bundled kits that fit their workflow—travel vloggers might value the light, while action-focused shooters could skip it to save weight.

Market Context and Creator Impact for Pocket Users

The Pocket line competes less with GoPros and more with creators deciding between a compact gimbal camera and a smartphone on a stabilizer. Dedicated optics with mechanical stabilization still win for persistent horizon lock and stable walking footage without the rolling-shutter wobble that can plague electronic stabilization. If DJI adds better tracking, reliable 240fps slow motion, and a simple lighting solution, it strengthens the case for leaving the phone in your pocket during production.

For example, food content shot in cramped, low-lit kitchens often needs a tiny on-axis light to avoid blown highlights from overhead fixtures. Wedding and event shooters also lean on pocket gimbals for discreet, stabilized b-roll. An official LED built for the system, combined with matured autofocus and tracking, could streamline those workflows and reduce the pile of third-party add-ons in a creator’s bag.

Launch Outlook and Timing Based on Recent Sightings

Multiple reports suggest units are already in warehouses, a familiar prelude to imminent DJI launches where retail sightings tend to precede formal announcements. If that timing holds, we should see full specifications, pricing, and kit configurations—light accessory included—very soon. Until then, the clearest takeaway from the leak is strategic: DJI isn’t reinventing the Pocket so much as refining it, with a practical lighting twist that directly answers how creators actually shoot.