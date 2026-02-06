DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Pro Clears FCC For Global Launch

DJI’s next pocket gimbal is no longer just a rumor. A fresh regulatory filing confirms the Osmo Pocket 4 Pro is on the way and headed for a worldwide release, signaling a new round of competition in the compact vlogging camera market.

What the FCC Filing Confirms About the Pocket 4 Pro

The Osmo Pocket 4 Pro appeared in the Federal Communications Commission database, a key step for any device that uses wireless radios. Spotted by The New Camera, the paperwork identifies the model as PP-041 and confirms a 1,545mAh battery. That capacity represents roughly a 19% jump over the Pocket 3’s 1,300mAh cell, a meaningful boost for on-the-go creators who juggle long takes and mobile transfers.

As is typical with pre-launch filings, external photos and user manuals are under a short-term 180-day confidentiality window. Even without images, the documents indicate the Pro model is slated for a global rollout, removing doubts that this is a region-limited variant.

Why FCC certification matters for creators and launch timing

FCC approval usually lands close to commercial availability and implies the hardware design is largely locked. The filing also validates short-range radios—think Wi-Fi and Bluetooth—which underpin features like high-speed file transfer, remote control, and live preview. For creators, that’s a strong hint the Pocket 4 Pro will continue DJI’s emphasis on quick mobile workflows.

Regulatory paperwork is one of the few hard data points ahead of launch. It often surfaces weeks to months before retail sales, and a worldwide designation at this stage typically means production and regional compliance planning are well underway across major markets.

What the battery upgrade means in real-world terms

Capacity tells only part of the story, but the math is promising. Assuming a similar nominal voltage to the Pocket 3’s pack, the new 1,545mAh battery equates to roughly 5.95Wh versus about 5.01Wh previously. If power draw remains comparable, creators could see noticeably longer takes per charge or reduced reliance on power banks—especially valuable when shooting 4K footage, which taxes both the image pipeline and wireless radios.

How it could evolve from the Pocket 3 feature set

The Pocket 3 set a high bar with a 1-inch sensor, 10-bit color modes, a rotating touchscreen, and excellent three-axis stabilization. A Pro-labeled successor suggests DJI may lean further into creator-focused features: higher bitrates for cleaner motion, expanded log/gamma options for grading, more robust heat management for extended 4K recording, and improved onboard audio or multi-mic support. None of this is confirmed yet, but the naming convention and battery bump point toward longer, more flexible shoots.

DJI’s accessory ecosystem has also been a differentiator. Expect attention on modular grips, wireless mic kits, ND filters, and mounting options that streamline run-and-gun work without adding bulk.

Competition and market context for compact creator cameras

The compact creator camera space has intensified, with alternatives like Insta360’s action-centric models and Sony’s ZV line courting vloggers who value portability and fast workflows. DJI’s gimbal-first design remains a unique proposition for cinematic stabilization in a shirt-pocket form factor. For many solo shooters, the trade-off versus a larger mirrorless rig is about speed, predictability, and how much gear they’re willing to carry.

Pricing and availability outlook ahead of official launch

DJI hasn’t commented on timing or price, and the FCC filing offers no guidance there. Historically, “Pro” labels from DJI tend to command a premium in exchange for codecs, accessories, or endurance gains. With a global launch confirmed in regulatory paperwork, the next meaningful milestones to watch are additional certifications in other regions and the expiration of the confidentiality window, which should unlock images and finer technical details.

Bottom line on the Osmo Pocket 4 Pro’s global FCC clearance

The Osmo Pocket 4 Pro clearing the FCC removes the biggest question mark: it’s real, and it’s going worldwide. A larger 1,545mAh battery and Pro positioning hint at a creator-first upgrade geared toward longer shoots and richer workflows. If DJI builds on the Pocket 3’s standout stabilization and image quality, the Pocket 4 Pro could become the pocket camera to beat for vloggers and mobile filmmakers.