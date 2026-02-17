DJI Neo drops to $149 at Amazon, a new low price

Deal hunters and first-time pilots just got a standout option: the DJI Neo mini drone is listed at Amazon for $149, a $50 cut from its $199 list price. That 25% discount marks the lowest price tracked on the retailer to date by third-party price watchers, making this one of the best impulse-ready entries into DJI’s ecosystem.

Why this $149 price for the DJI Neo truly stands out

At under $150, the Neo sits in a rare sweet spot. Comparable name-brand drones with stabilized 4K video often live well above $250, while ultra-budget models near this price usually top out at 1080p and lack robust shooting modes. The $149 figure also clears a psychological threshold for hobbyists who want creator-friendly footage without committing to pricier “Mini” kits.

Context matters: industry surveys from groups like DroneAnalyst have repeatedly shown DJI commanding the lion’s share of the consumer drone market, thanks to flight stability, software polish, and ecosystem support. Seeing a current-gen DJI-branded model dip to this level is unusual and welcome for newcomers who want a safer bet than no-name alternatives.

Creator-focused features in a pocketable frame

Weighing just 135 grams, the Neo is an ultra-light companion designed for quick social-ready clips. It shoots 4K UHD video and trims friction from setup: there’s no bundled handheld remote, so your phone becomes the controller, reducing bulk and setup time. For travelers, fewer accessories means less to misplace and a faster route from idea to airborne.

DJI sprinkles in its hallmark ease-of-use touches. Palm takeoff gets you airborne in seconds. Subject tracking keeps a moving person centered without constant stick input, and a set of eight intelligent shooting modes—such as Circle, Boomerang, Spotlight, and Follow—automates dynamic movement that would normally require careful piloting. If you own the DJI Mic Mini, you can capture synced audio through the DJI Fly app to round out vlog-friendly footage.

Who should buy the DJI Neo at this new Amazon price

The Neo is tailored for creators who value portability and simplicity over max range or pro-level wind resistance. Think weekend hikers, city explorers, students building a content kit, or families wanting easy aerial shots at the park. It’s also a sensible backup drone for experienced pilots who want a no-fuss camera they can keep in a small sling bag.

Real-world example: solo vloggers often juggle a phone, a mic, and a compact tripod. Swapping a separate drone remote for the phone you already carry is one less device to manage on a crowded sidewalk or trailhead, and palm takeoff makes quick cutaways practical when time and space are tight.

Rules and safety still apply, even for sub-250 g drones

Because it’s under 250 grams, the Neo offers a regulatory advantage for recreational pilots in the U.S.: the Federal Aviation Administration does not require registration for sub-250g drones used purely for recreation. That said, airspace rules still apply. Check local restrictions, fly line of sight, and follow guidance from the FAA’s recreational flyer resources. If you plan to use drone footage commercially, different requirements, including certification, may apply.

How the DJI Neo stacks up against similarly priced rivals

At this price, most competitors are off-brand models with basic stabilization and fewer automated modes. DJI’s own Mini series typically offers longer transmission ranges and more advanced obstacle features, but they also cost significantly more. The Neo doesn’t try to replace those higher-tier rigs; it slots in as the nimble, creator-first option for everyday moments and travel reels.

Buying advice for the DJI Neo and useful add-ons to pack

Amazon pricing can change quickly, but this $149 listing currently represents the lowest Amazon price on record, according to historical tracking from services like Keepa and CamelCamelCamel. If you’re jumping on the deal, consider adding spare props or prop guards for indoor practice, and make sure your phone has enough storage for 4K clips. Creators with the DJI Mic Mini can elevate voice capture immediately with the DJI Fly app workflow.

Bottom line: if you’ve been waiting for a genuinely affordable way into DJI’s ecosystem, this Neo price is the green light. It’s a rare blend of ease, capability, and brand reliability for well under $200—and a smart pickup before spring filming kicks into gear.