DJI Mini 3 With DJI RC Now 20% Off At Amazon

One of the best entry-level camera drones just dropped to an unusually low price, with the DJI Mini 3 bundled with the DJI RC controller down to $439 from $549 — a clean 20% discount that saves $110.

This is a standout deal because the bundle includes DJI’s screen-equipped remote, removing the biggest headache for new pilots: flying with a phone tethered to the controller. Fast boot-up, fewer cables, and a bright display make a real difference when you’re racing sunset light or catching a break in the wind.

What the discounted DJI Mini 3 bundle includes

Beyond the aircraft, you get the DJI RC with a built-in 5.5-inch display (rated around 700 nits for better daylight visibility), the Intelligent Flight Battery, spare propellers, a gimbal protector, and essential cables. Bought separately, the DJI RC alone typically sells for roughly $309, so seeing the whole package under $450 is exceptional value for first-time buyers and casual creators alike.

The Mini 3 itself weighs under 249 grams, which is not just a spec-sheet brag. It means most recreational pilots do not need to register the drone under current FAA rules. Commercial flyers operating under Part 107 still need to register, and all pilots should verify local restrictions before takeoff.

Key performance and camera specs for DJI Mini 3

The Mini 3’s 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and f/1.7 aperture deliver 4K video up to 30 fps with HDR and 12MP stills. A 3-axis gimbal keeps footage stable, and true vertical shooting rotates the camera to a native portrait orientation — perfect for reels and shorts without awkward cropping.

Battery endurance is rated up to 38 minutes with the standard Intelligent Flight Battery, and real-world flight times typically land in the 25–30 minute range once you account for takeoff checks and a conservative reserve for return-to-home. Transmission uses DJI O2, giving a claimed range up to 10 km (FCC), which is more than enough for line-of-sight flying.

Wind handling is better than you might expect from a sub-250g airframe. DJI lists Level 5 wind resistance (about 10.7 m/s, or 23.9 mph), and in practice that means the drone can hold position and bring back usable footage on breezier days when many ultralight models struggle.

Pilot aids and safety features that matter most

For newcomers, the reassurance features matter as much as image quality. GPS-powered Return to Home, auto-landing, and precise hover help prevent flyaways and make landings calmer. The Mini 3 does not include omnidirectional obstacle avoidance like pricier models, so situational awareness remains critical — but its downward sensors and steady GPS lock provide a solid safety baseline.

On compliance, DJI has issued firmware updates enabling Remote ID broadcasting for many current models. Pilots should confirm the Mini 3’s status on the FAA Declaration of Compliance list and keep firmware current, particularly if flying under Part 107.

How it compares in the DJI Mini and Mini Pro lineup

Compared with the Mini 3 Pro or Mini 4 series, you give up multidirectional obstacle sensing and higher-frame-rate video modes, but you also save hundreds of dollars. If your priorities are portability, strong battery life, and dependable 4K footage, the Mini 3 remains a sweet spot. It’s also a compelling alternative to similarly sized competitors like the Autel Evo Nano+, especially when bundled with a premium controller at this price.

Market researchers such as DroneAnalyst have repeatedly estimated DJI’s consumer drone share above 70% in recent years, and deals like this help explain why: the company pairs mature flight software with optics that punch above the airframe’s size.

Who should buy this discounted DJI Mini 3 and why

If you’re a first-time pilot, a travel creator, or a real estate shooter who doesn’t need advanced obstacle avoidance, this bundle is the right on-ramp. The DJI RC’s integrated screen accelerates setup, the sub-250g weight simplifies recreational compliance, and the price-to-performance ratio is hard to beat.

Inventory and pricing can fluctuate quickly on popular drone bundles, so if $439 fits your budget, this is a rare chance to secure a ready-to-fly kit that delivers stable 4K video, long flights, and a frictionless controller — all without overbuying features you may not need.