DJI cuts prices on Mic Mini Power 1000 V2 and Mini 4K

Creators just got a timely price break. DJI is running notable markdowns on three workhorse tools — the DJI Mic Mini wireless system, the Power 1000 V2 portable power station, and the Mini 4K drone combo — trimming the cost of pro-grade audio, off-grid power, and crisp aerial footage in one sweep. For anyone building or upgrading a compact creator kit, these are the standouts to watch.

Why These DJI Deals Stand Out For Creators

Rather than discounting a single headline product, this round hits an entire workflow: capture clean voice tracks, shoot stabilized 4K aerials, and keep batteries topped up on location. That ecosystem approach is rare outside holiday sale windows and makes it easier to level up without mixing incompatible gear.

It also lands at a moment when many creators are planning spring shoots. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, sub-250g drones keep registration requirements lighter for recreational flyers, and compact wireless mics have become the default for run-and-gun work. In short, these are the categories where a smart discount moves the needle.

DJI Mini 4K Drone Combo Highlights and Pricing

The Mini 4K remains a sweet spot for travelers and solo shooters: a sub-250g airframe that folds into a jacket pocket, a 3-axis gimbal for smooth shots, and 4K video up to 30 fps with dependable color and detail for social, travel, and B-roll. Expect roughly 30 minutes of flight per battery under ideal conditions, with the combo typically bundling two batteries, the RC controller, spare props, and a shoulder bag.

Transmission uses DJI’s O2 system for stable HD downlink at long range in clear, line-of-sight environments. QuickShots and automated modes simplify cinematic moves without a steep learning curve, while Return-to-Home safeguards help new pilots avoid busted gear. In recent price drops, the full combo has hovered just above the $300 mark at major retailers, a compelling entry for sub-250g 4K capture. Always verify local rules and airspace; the FAA’s recreational TRUST and B4UFLY resources are useful starting points.

DJI Mic Mini Bundle Essentials and Sale Details

The Mic Mini bundle with two transmitters and one receiver is designed for interviews, vlogs, and two-person on-camera setups. Each tiny transmitter clips to clothing or hides easily with magnetic mounts, and the kit includes furry windscreens to tame gusts outdoors. The receiver offers straightforward gain control with USB-C and 3.5mm outputs for phones, cameras, and recorders, plus a pocketable charging case for top-ups between takes.

2.4GHz digital transmission with adaptive frequency hopping keeps the link clean in Wi‑Fi-dense environments. Independent testers like CineD and pro reviewers on YouTube have consistently found modern 2.4GHz systems reliable out to typical street‑shoot distances, with clear speech when levels are set correctly and windscreens are used. During this sale window, the dual-transmitter set has dipped to well under $100 — an unusually aggressive price for a ready-to-shoot two-mic kit.

Power 1000 V2 Portable Station Perks and Uses

DJI’s Power 1000 V2 pairs a 1,024Wh capacity with creator-friendly touches. You get quiet operation that won’t raise your room’s noise floor (a real consideration per Audio Engineering Society guidance), fast wall recharging, and broad I/O for cameras, laptops, lights, and drones. Two dedicated SCD ports are tailored to rapidly charge compatible DJI flight batteries without extra bricks — a practical edge when cycling packs between flights.

For context, a modest two-light LED setup and a couple of chargers can draw 250–400W, giving you multiple hours of runtime from a 1kWh unit before you need shore power. The V2 also supports expansion with the DJI Power Expansion Battery 2000, adding 2,048Wh per pack for longer shoots or remote work. Recent markdowns have pushed the base unit to the high-$300s when stackable coupons apply — unusually low for a quiet, 1kWh-class station.

Buying Tips for Creators Building Compact Kits

Match the bundle to your workflow. If you film interviews or co-hosted videos, the two-transmitter Mic Mini kit is far more flexible than a single-mic set. For aerials, the Mini 4K combo’s extra battery and bag pay for themselves quickly; consider ND filters for smoother shutter angles in bright light. Power-wise, estimate your load: list each device’s watt draw, add a 20% buffer, and size capacity so you can run at least one full work block without a recharge.

Finally, mind the fine print. Deal pricing can swing with on-page coupons and limited stock at retailers like Amazon and authorized dealers. Check return windows, and update firmware on day one to access the latest stabilization, safety, and audio improvements. With the current discounts lining up across audio, power, and flight, this is one of the more balanced moments to lock in a creator-ready DJI setup.