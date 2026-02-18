DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo Hits Record Low Price

The DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo has dropped to a record-low price at Amazon, coming in at $859 from a list price of $1,199. That’s $340 off, a 28% discount, on one of the most approachable FPV drone bundles available right now.

For pilots who have been waiting for the right moment to jump into first-person-view flying or upgrade an older setup, this is the kind of price movement that turns a strong value into an easy yes. Stock can fluctuate and pricing often changes quickly at major retailers, but at this level the Avata 2 bundle is hard to beat.

Why this DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo deal matters now

DJI’s Fly More bundles routinely offer better value than piecing accessories together. Here, you’re getting not just the drone, but the latest DJI Goggles 3 for an immersive view, the RC Motion 3 controller for intuitive one-handed flight, and three Intelligent Flight Batteries. Add the charging hub, spare props, and case, and the savings become clear even before this discount.

Beyond the headline price, the bigger story is capability. The Avata 2 is designed to lower the barrier to FPV-style footage—think dynamic chase shots and tight lines—without demanding a custom build or weeks of tuning. For creators who value time-to-shot, that’s money saved on setup and reshoots.

What you get in the DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo

The centerpiece is the Avata 2 cinewhoop-style drone with integrated prop guards, built for confidence in close quarters. The DJI Goggles 3 add low-latency, high-resolution video with convenient passthrough cameras, so you can glance at your surroundings without removing the headset. The RC Motion 3 controller translates simple wrist movements into fluid flight paths, helping newcomers pull off shots that typically require advanced stick skills.

DJI Avata 2 drone with integrated prop guards

DJI Goggles 3 headset with passthrough cameras

RC Motion 3 controller

Three Intelligent Flight Batteries

Charging hub

Spare propellers

Carrying case

Three batteries are a meaningful advantage. With DJI rating up to around 23 minutes per pack in ideal conditions, the combo comfortably supports a full session—scouting lines, capturing the hero take, then rolling B-roll—without the constant pressure to land and recharge.

Performance and features to expect from Avata 2

The Avata 2 pairs a wide 155° field of view with a 1/1.3-inch camera sensor that records crisp 4K footage at fast frame rates. DJI’s RockSteady and HorizonSteady stabilization help smooth high-speed maneuvers, while 10-bit color profiles (including D-Log M) give editors more flexibility in grading. For creators, that means dynamic FPV movement without sacrificing image quality.

On the control side, features like Emergency Brake, Return to Home, and improved obstacle resilience (thanks to the ducted design) are confidence boosters. The O4 transmission system delivers a cleaner, longer-range, lower-latency feed to the Goggles 3 than previous generations, which is exactly what you want when flying fast or threading tight spaces.

DJI also bakes in fun, repeatable moves—like quick flips and rolls—that are normally tricky to nail consistently. With the Motion 3, these become single-command effects rather than hard-won maneuvers, a genuine advantage for solo shooters on tight schedules.

Who should jump on this DJI Avata 2 bundle deal

New FPV pilots who want cinematic results without learning full manual acro on day one will find this combo unusually forgiving. It’s also a smart pickup for action and outdoor creators—think mountain biking, skate sessions, or automotive tracking—who need fast, low-angle shots that a standard camera drone struggles to capture.

Event filmmakers and real estate videographers can benefit as well: the Avata 2’s tight control and protective design make it suitable for dynamic indoor walk-throughs, warehouse fly-throughs, and reveal shots that previously required skilled pilots and custom rigs.

Rules and safety still apply when flying FPV drones

The Avata 2’s weight means most pilots in the U.S. will need to register the aircraft with the Federal Aviation Administration and comply with Remote ID requirements. Commercial operators should be Part 107 certified. In the EU, check European Union Aviation Safety Agency guidance for the Open category and local registration thresholds. Always fly with line-of-sight visual observers when using FPV goggles and respect no-fly zones and local privacy laws.

Industry groups like the Academy of Model Aeronautics offer safety resources, and the FAA’s B4UFLY app is helpful for airspace checks before you launch. These basics save headaches—and gear—no matter how solid the discount.

Bottom line on the DJI Avata 2 record-low price

At $859, the DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo is compelling for first-time FPV flyers and seasoned creators alike. You’re getting pro-leaning image quality, immersive goggles, an intuitive motion controller, and three batteries at a clear-cut savings. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to step into FPV or round out a production kit, this is the rare deal that justifies moving quickly before it’s gone.