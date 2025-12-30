Disrupt unveils 26 EC-1s in NY: consumer, enterprise, DTC, edtech

The newest cohort of Disrupt Startup Battlefield has a strong showing in the consumer and edtech categories, a collection of startups that is increasingly dominant at the intersection of new-school technology and education. The blend skews heavily toward AI-native experiences, trust and safety, and immersive interfaces. In particular, the top consumer pitch went to Rax, a peer-to-peer clothing rental platform that marks increasing momentum for circular commerce.

Inside the selection: how this Battlefield cohort was chosen

The consumer and education categories are especially wide this year, with hardware and computer vision flying alongside generative software, while marketplaces double down on unit economics and retention. The bar is famously high at Battlefield with the teams vetted for product readiness and traction: The upshot is a cohort that often foreshadows next year’s deal themes.

Consumer trends to watch from games to AI-driven discovery

Experience-led products are having their moment. Billight’s light-up pool table offers a high-tech twist to the most analog of bar games. The stabilizer, launched by the Munich, Germany-based company Vista InnoTech, raised a few eyebrows. “It’s our take on a micro gimbal stabilizer and a way to bring professional-grade steadiness directly into your phone,” says co-founder Marcel Piehler, to solve the shaky-shot, low-light problem common in user-generated video. In a Wyzowl survey in 2024, more than 90 percent of businesses said they used video for marketing, and creators are racing toward tools that keep quality high without bringing more friction.

Matchmaking engines are moving beyond dating. Tasteit presents itself as the anti-dating app, connecting people through shared meals to create real-world connections; a Gen Z offering resuscitates mutual friends as a trust anchor for meeting new people; another helps professionals connect with friends in their own fields and comes complete with video chat to shrink the “cold start” social gap. Tattd uses generative AI to create mock-ups and pairs its clients with their ideal tattoo artist, using a one-loop system in which discovery and booking are condensed into one.

Discovery is also getting smarter in industries that were long overdue for personalization. Renude’s AI skincare engine allows beauty brands to provide customized routines through computer vision and large language models. A mobility accessibility service brings to the surface venues that are suitable for people who may have limited mobility; a luxury day-pass platform allows hotels to monetize their spas and dining to non-guests; and a QR-powered feedback tool invites users to leave voice or video reviews, nudging businesses toward richer, more verifiable signals.

Edtech’s new playbook spans K–12, reskilling and hardware

Themes include K–12 and lifelong learning. Super Teacher recommends a 24/7 AI coach for elementary schools that mixes personalized instruction and assessment. Developed in South Korea, Zezedu is personalized math learning for the classroom that tracks assignments, grading and feedback. CampusAI is aimed at practical talent reskilling, serving the sales force, HR and legal departments that want to be fluent in AI.

Hardware-aided learning also stands out. The NeuroLingo headset is designed to train the brain to learn language faster through a synchronized companion app, and a storytelling app introduces read-aloud text with contextual sounds and music to help hold attention spans. With math sinking to historic lows on the U.S. National Assessment of Educational Progress, schools feel pressure to demonstrate gains; HolonIQ is also seeing adaptable and teacher-copilot tools emerging as some of the least vulnerable categories in post-2021 spending normalization.

Trust and safety in the spotlight for families and consumers

Digital risk is a consumer issue now, not a back-office problem. ZoraSafe screens links and messages for deepfakes and social engineering, coupling detection with coaching tailored to families and seniors. A new parental-control app rewards your child for making the right choice in their screen-media diet and stops distractions during study sessions as well—which couldn’t be more timely, since, according to Common Sense Media, kids’ use of screen media has continued to skyrocket since 2019. The Federal Trade Commission reported that consumer fraud losses exceeded $10 billion in 2023, emphasizing the need for tools that stop scams by default.

Health and cognitive tech for consumers from AI to voice

Then there’s Prickly Pear, which focuses on women’s brain health with a voice-based AI companion that listens for fine language changes associated with cognitive problems, including those related to hormonal fluctuation as seen in their 30s to 50s. It’s a clear shift away from generic chatbots and toward clinically guided at-home monitoring. In the interim, AI coaching in communication helps employees hone their tone, structure and nonverbal cues—crafted inclusively to limit bias in common everyday workplace messaging.

Bank accounts and travel automation reshape planning and trips

Perfingo is bringing consumer-friendly financial planning to Singapore, where the retail fintech has been underpenetrated compared to banking incumbents. For travel, Pintours is an AI guide for self-guided tours, and there’s a voucher marketplace whereby luxury hotels can sell discrete activities without the need to buy room nights—such services are smart unlocking of latent supply. The experience economy is on the up and up, with industry analysts like Phocuswright reporting that online bookings for tours and activities have now jumped beyond pre-pandemic levels.

Interfaces and hardware point to the play and platforms of tomorrow

One group showed off a hands-free brain-computer interface that works with Unity, designed for games as well as stress management. Another involves nanophotonics that enable lenses to reduce dizziness and headaches while in extended reality. While XR fights comfort and clarity issues, these are less science projects and more everyday product components.

Rax’s victory is the vertex of a wider recommerce arc. ThredUp’s 2024 report anticipates that the U.S. resale market will further explode in growth, and peer-to-peer rentals are a natural expansion—high-availability catalogs with lower capex than traditional inventory-led models. Look for partnerships with influencers and local boutiques to solve the cold-start inventory problem, city by city.

What to watch next: traction, conversion and real-world impact

Signals to track: usage repeatability for AI video and QR reporting tools; school-level impacts for Super Teacher and Zezedu; hotel conversion rates on day passes; and measurable scam prevention by ZoraSafe. For hardware plays—Vista InnoTech’s stabilizer, the neuro headset and BCI alike—not just breakthroughs, but distribution partnerships will matter.

The throughline among all 26 teams is specificity. Instead of generic platforms, they’re attacking narrow, high-friction jobs to be done—from booking the right tattoo artist with Tattd to aligning your skincare with Renude and making bar games shine with Billight. If this class is any indication, consumer tech in the next cycle will be more personal, more protective and, thanks to AI, more quietly useful.