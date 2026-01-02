Disrupt Battlefield Alums: 16 in Logistics, Manufacturing, Materials

Sixteen young companies spanning logistics, manufacturing and materials presented their solutions at Startup Battlefield, all of which feel like they became especially relevant in a time when industry is shifting under feet no longer quite so steady thanks to the pandemic and other global events.

Together, the cohort provides us with some mapping of where industrial tech is heading — toward safer automation, quicker deployment, and measurable sustainability gains.

Why This Cohort Matters for Industrial Tech Now

Years of supply shocks and labor shortages have left operators looking for solutions that build resilient infrastructure without tearing out what they now use. Those Battlefield selectees are tilted, in pragmatic fashion: AI platforms that can be retrofit-friendly, open-source robotics stacks, and materials made to slip into existing manufacturing lines. That’s in line with reports from the International Federation of Robotics, which have registered record tallies of annual robotics installations across the globe for several years running, as well as with manufacturing surveys indicating increases in spend on predictive analytics and edge computing.

Pressure for sustainability is also reforging industrial choices. The International Energy Agency estimates that cement alone accounts for about 8% of the world’s CO₂ emissions, while the OECD finds that only a tiny percentage of plastics is recycled. Blended material is still notoriously difficult to recover in textiles, a gap that gets pointed out often by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. A handful of Battlefield startups are tackling these pain points head-on.

Pilots Become Production for Autonomy and Robotics

Glīd is attacking a surprisingly rich source of inefficiency: first-100-meters freight moves, locomotive-adjacent. With an autonomous, purpose-built railcar mover system, Glīd hopes to reduce idle time and improve yard safety while de-bottlenecking departures — a less efficient procedure through which even single-digit throughput gains can mean millions in savings per year for large operators.

Another candidate robotics participant by symmetry is also sensory-driven with high-speed perception combined with a simple mechanical form and planner enabled by an LLM. It’s not the robot that is novel, however — it’s the adaptive software that tells this lump of metal and silicon how to deal with messy warehouse edge cases without extensive reprogramming — a feature industrial integrators have been clamoring for as SKUs proliferate and workflows can change on a weekly basis.

CosmicBrain and Mbodi want to turn building teaching robots from an effort into teaching a firmware process, into more of a showing and simulating and iterating. Their no-code and cloud-to-edge platforms ensure quicker task onboarding and minimize downtime between changeovers. Xronos adds to that vision via an open-source, deterministic system with a focus on reproducibility from simulation down to cell level — critical when auditors and safety teams expect planned motions to perform as tested.

AI Platforms for Factories, Supply Chains and Farms

CloEE and Kamet are targeting the spine of industrial operations — machine data. Ingesting millions of signals, their AI layers expose bottlenecks, flag imminent failures and suggest process tweaks. For imperfect operations, availability and quality improvements drive right to working capital and service levels through OEE.

Evolinq is for procurement, deploying AI agents that mirror buyer workflows — supplier outreach, quote handling and compliance, for example — and plug into existing tools with no need for months of integration. That resonates with purchasing analysts who report double-digit cycle time reductions when automation handles routine sourcing and specialists are freed up for negotiating and risk.

Koidra is bringing “physics-aware” control to indoor agriculture, combining domain models with machine learning to maximize climates, energy use and yields. Because electricity is often the biggest line item at high-tech greenhouses, more precise control can make a material difference to unit economics while ensuring consistent quality.

On the logistics labor front, a Battlefield app focuses on rideshare and delivery drivers’ wages. By examining trip offers as they come in and weighing distance, traffic and the risk of driving a long way back without anyone on board, it has enabled drivers to prioritize profitable routes — helpful in a patchwork gig economy where the JPMorgan Chase Institute says take-home pay for platform workers has been volatile.

Materials Startups Grapple With Sustainability and Cost

Delft Circuits is focusing on a specific corner of the market that has an outsized impact: cabling for quantum systems. The use of conventional wiring results in thermal loading and restricts I/O density at cryogenic temperatures. Purpose-built microwave assemblies that minimize heat and crosstalk can power more stable, scalable qubit control — an enabling technology for labs and up-and-coming quantum hardware vendors.

ExoMatter applies AI to materials discovery, empowering R&D teams to quickly screen inorganic crystalline candidates based on performance, sustainability, and cost. Think of it as a commercialization-emphasizing layer on top of public efforts — say, the Materials Project — that scrunched what used to be months of lab work into ranked shortlists ready for validation.

MycoFutures creates mycelium-based leather alternatives that are intended to feel like traditional leather without petrochemicals, while OKOsix’s work centers on creating tough biodegradable materials designed as replacements for plastics in familiar formats.

With regulators increasingly limiting packaging and imposing extended producer responsibility, drop-in compatibility with today’s lines may very well be the difference between pilot and scale.

Ravel addresses one of fashion’s most stubborn recycling problems: blended fabrics. Its approach breaks down the fibers back from where they came into mono-materials, which increases the chances of recyclable plastic that is recovered ending up back as yarn and not downcycled fill. (Image: Strong by Form) Strong by Form takes aim at the built environment with concrete replacement engineered wood panels that use less carbon and can be used to replace structural floors made of concrete and steel, speeding construction with lighter building parts.

What to Watch Next in Industrial Tech Adoption

In the near term, look for evidence that this toolkit scales beyond single-site pilots: multi-facility rollouts, uptime guarantees, certified safety cases for mobile robots. For materials, look for cradle-to-gate LCAs (life cycle assessments) and third-party testing to differentiate what stuff is neat in a lab from what’s actually ready for the factory. And in AI, the winners will match rapid deployment with governance — clear audit trails, data minimization and human-in-the-loop controls that operators and regulators can live with.

If this Battlefield class is any indication, the next chapter of industrial tech isn’t about moonshots. It’s about practical autonomy, transparent AI and materials that slash waste without busting the line — all of which operators need to go from resilience as a slogan to resilient as a KPI.