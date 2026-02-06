Disney+ & Hulu add Splitsville Clown in a Cornfield Hazardous History

Disney+ and Hulu are leaning into contrast this week: a barbed breakup comedy, a throwback slasher with a wicked grin, and a docu-comedy that turns the world’s worst ideas into irresistible TV. The trio of highlights—Splitsville, Clown in a Cornfield, and Hazardous History with Henry Winkler—speaks to a strategy built on tonal range and easy discovery inside Disney’s increasingly unified streaming experience.

Splitsville Checks In On Love At Its Worst

Splitsville finds sharp humor in the ash heap of a relationship. Directed by Michael Angelo Covino (The Climb) and starring Dakota Johnson, Kyle Marvin, and Adria Arjona, the film strands two couples at a beach house and lets ego, envy, and impulse spiral into exquisitely awkward chaos. It’s the kind of cringe-adjacent, character-forward comedy that rewards close attention and post-watch discussion—think emotional pratfalls rather than punchlines.

Comedy consistently punches above its weight in streaming longevity, with catalog sitcoms and dark comedies alike driving rewatch behavior, according to Nielsen’s ongoing streaming analyses. Splitsville fits that mold: compact runtime, big personalities, and scenes that invite you to revisit the disaster to catch what you missed the first time.

Clown in a Cornfield Delivers Throwback Thrills

Eli Craig, the genre jester behind Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, returns with Clown in a Cornfield, a teen slasher that leans into classic setups and then gleefully pulls the rug. Katie Douglas, Aaron Abrams, and Kevin Durand lead a story about a small town, a syrupy corporate mascot with history, and the slow realization that the joke is on the teens. It’s brisk, bloody, and self-aware without lapsing into snark.

Horror remains one of streaming’s most reliable utility players. Nielsen has shown that new genre drops can generate outsized minutes viewed relative to budget, and the format’s tight runtimes translate to high completion rates. Expect Cornfield to become a quick weeknight watch and a weekend group recommendation—especially for fans who want scares without homework.

Hazardous History With Henry Winkler Turns Fails Into Fascination

Henry Winkler brings improbable warmth to a series about spectacularly bad ideas. Hazardous History dips into infamous attractions, harebrained inventions, and moments when optimism outpaced common sense—yes, Action Park shows up—packaging it all as breezy, shareable anecdotes. It’s a family-friendly, put-it-on-anytime entry that still sneaks in “you won’t believe this” historical context.

Docu-comedy is having a moment because it’s additive: you learn something, you laugh, and you pick up a party story. Winkler’s approachable cadence makes the oddball material land; it’s squarely in that sweet spot where History Channel sensibilities meet modern, clip-worthy pacing.

Why These Three Stand Out on Disney+ and Hulu Right Now

Disney’s streaming bundle is engineered for range. A dark relationship comedy, a straight-ahead slasher, and a genial docu-series cover different moods and time commitments, a mix that reduces decision fatigue. The Motion Picture Association’s latest Theme Report notes global online video subscriptions have surpassed 1.3 billion, and Nielsen’s The Gauge regularly places Hulu and Disney+ among the top-streamed services by share of TV time in the US. Weekly curation matters when audiences are spoiled for choice.

The ongoing integration of Hulu inside Disney+ also lowers friction. With unified profiles and parental controls, households can pivot from a family-friendly docu-show to an R-rated feature without juggling apps. That convenience often correlates with higher session lengths and lower churn, a trend market researchers have highlighted as bundles become the default streaming posture.

The Bottom Line for Your Watchlist on Disney+ and Hulu

Start with Splitsville if you like your comedy with consequences, cue up Clown in a Cornfield when you want a brisk scare with personality, and save Hazardous History for a low-lift, high-chuckle cooldown. Together, they’re a tidy snapshot of why the Disney+/Hulu ecosystem keeps broad audiences engaged: distinct flavors, easy access, and plenty to talk about afterward.