Disney+ and Hulu Premiere Made In Korea, Gumball and Strange Harvest

Disney+ and Hulu bundle yet another surprisingly diverse slate this week, highlighted by a retro Korean spy saga, a resurrected all-ages animation favorite, and a creepy mock-doc thriller.

This is, if you’re balancing a joint login for both apps, a clean shot of how that bundle is trying to situate itself: prestige international drama, family co-viewing, and edgy genre fare all landing in rapid succession.

What’s New in the Disney+ and Hulu Streaming Bundle This Week

Three titles anchor the lineup. Made In Korea debuts with a two-episode premiere on both services, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball brings another season to Hulu, and Strange Harvest stalks in as a found-footage chiller. The tentpoles are surrounded by franchise fuel and unscripted novelties, from new volumes of a blockbuster concert chronicle to the reintroduction of Percy Jackson and the Olympians and a competition series, Parent Wars.

Made In Korea Leads With Prestige Period Intrigue

Taking place in the 1970s, Made In Korea follows a Korean Central Intelligence Agency operative whose off-the-books power grab clashes with an idealistic young prosecutor. The result is a slow-burn rivalry and a civics lesson in ambition and accountability. A series directed by Woo Min-ho and featuring Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung, and Woo Do-hwan, it taps into the current global appetite for Korean drama that has been building over years among streamers.

Suddenly, demand for Korean series around the world is rocketing, with industry observers such as Parrot Analytics seeing sustained global attention and Netflix’s own Top 10 lists repeatedly lifting K-drama onto non-English leaderboards. Disney has been putting its money where its mouth is, increasing its number of Korean originals to build up local markets and export them globally. Now available to stream, Made In Korea arrived ahead of its wider rollout, signaling confidence that character-first political thrillers travel.

Gumball Returns With Multigenerational Appeal

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball also joins the universe in which Elmore’s everyday chaos is turned into inspired satire. The reboot maintains the series’ signature calling cards: fourth-wall gags, mixed-media animation, and jokes that bounce between slapstick and sly meta-humor. It’s unusual for a kids’ show to have always carried robust adult viewership; the original series has an IMDb user rating of over 8, a measure of how well its inventive edge ages.

Strategically, it’s a shrewd Hulu play. Family animation doesn’t only drive weekend viewing; it is the backbone of retention. Nielsen’s The Gauge has demonstrated that streaming remains the place to command a healthy amount of TV time, and animation keeps popping up as one of the most rewatched categories—a key behavior to avoiding churn during a crowded holiday window.

Strange Harvest Ups the Mockumentary Terror

Strange Harvest is a faux-documentary serial-killer investigation and relies heavily on the credibility and control that this format demands. Going heavy on the in-the-room discomfort of interviews and archival fragments, director Stuart Ortiz sees two detectives return to a decades-old case when the killer resurfaces. The found-footage tradition requires precision—sound design and framing sell the “truth”—and Ortiz stitches those details here to deliver dread without overexposure.

Horror remains go-to streaming entertainment—not just throughout Halloween season. Humble budgets, strong social buzz, and low time-to-binge make for streamlined engagement. Recent seasons have demonstrated that even low- to mid-profile horror drops can spike completion rates quickly, gifting platforms with a flash of watch time right at the tenuous moment when audiences are taste-testing new releases.

Other Arrivals You’ll See in the Row on Disney+ and Hulu

In addition to the headline trio, the pack’s carousel includes another concert event chronicle chapter (which previously has been shown to play back repeatedly), more installments of the travel-meets-nature doc strand Inside the Enchanted Waterways, and the reality tilt of Parent Wars. Fantasy fans also have a new season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, just in time for kids who are literally an anchor for younger viewers (and their nostalgia-heavy parents) to find on Prime.

On the day itself, Disney+ maintains its tradition with The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Parade, a perennial co-viewing favorite that always nabs a spot on the live and on-demand viewing charts throughout the holiday season, per Nielsen’s recurring seasonal roundups as well as network partners.

How This Fits Disney’s Strategy for a Unified App Experience

Disney+ and Hulu now function under a shared login, and the company expects to sunset the standalone Hulu app soon. That consolidation is about more than convenience: it’s a content funnel. It’s a week that combines high-profile Korean drama with family animation and an R-rated thriller—a range of content the unified experience is supposed to represent within a single interface.

The broader streaming landscape favors the shift. Industry sources have reported that the bundle has picked up average engagement time when users discover one family title and at least one adult-leaning offering during a single session. Front-loading a globally attuned drama like Made In Korea alongside Gumball and a genre jolt like Strange Harvest is precisely the kind of programming medley that prevents households from hopping away after just one installment.

So to sum up:

If you’re looking for a prestige thriller with international teeth, cue Made In Korea.

If you need some sharp, all-ages laughs, spin up Gumball.

If you’re chasing goosebumps, Strange Harvest will scratch that itch.

It’s a slim week for the Disney bundle, but it’s also a nice illustration of how its central library will serve all levels of screen in your home.