Disney+ And Hulu Bundle Now $5 A Month For Three Months

In a rare price drop that undercuts most streaming promotions, Disney is offering a limited-time bundle of Disney+ and Hulu for just $4.99 per month for the first three months. The deal applies to the ad-supported tiers and then reverts to the standard bundle rate of $12.99 per month unless you cancel before renewal. For anyone weighing another subscription in a crowded streaming lineup, this is one of the most aggressive entry prices available right now.

What You Actually Get For $5 With This Bundle Offer

This promotion unlocks Disney+ with Ads and Hulu (With Ads) under a single billing plan. On Disney+, that covers the company’s tentpole franchises and originals—think Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Animation, Pixar, and National Geographic—plus a growing slate of general entertainment. Hulu brings next-day episodes from major network TV partners, buzzy FX series, a deep back catalog of movies, and a strong pipeline of adult animation and prestige dramas.

There are some trade-offs. Ad-supported tiers do not include offline downloads, and some add-ons are unavailable. Streams, profiles, and picture quality are otherwise robust for day-to-day use. If you primarily stream at home and don’t need downloads on flights or commutes, the value proposition is compelling.

Eligibility Details And The Fine Print You Should Know

The promotional price is targeted at new and eligible returning customers in the US who are 18 or older. Current subscribers to Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, or an existing Disney bundle generally won’t qualify under the terms. The combined subscription auto-renews at the prevailing bundle rate after the third billing cycle, and you can cancel at any time with access continuing through the end of the paid period.

Compared with the regular $12.99 monthly bundle, $4.99 reflects roughly 62% savings for three months. Versus paying for each service separately at typical ad-supported rates around $8 apiece, the effective discount during the promo window can approach 69%. Taxes may apply.

How To Claim The Disney+ and Hulu Bundle Deal

Step 1: Head to Disney’s sign-up flow and select the Disney+ and Hulu bundle with ads. You’ll see the promotional pricing labeled during checkout before you confirm. Step 2: Create or sign in with a Disney account. If you’re an eligible returning user, you’ll be prompted to reactivate and link services under the bundle. Make sure the discounted $4.99 price displays for the first three billing cycles. Step 3: Set a reminder to review your plan before the renewal date. If you want to keep both services, you can let it roll to the $12.99 bundle. If you only plan to sample, cancel ahead of renewal to avoid being charged at the standard rate.

Is It Worth It To Try This Three-Month Bundle Deal

For less than the price of a movie ticket, you can test two top-tier catalogs without committing long term. The real play here is sampling: Disney+ is the home for franchise-heavy tentpoles and family viewing, while Hulu excels at next-day network TV and award-winning FX originals like The Bear. If you’ve been waiting to binge a few series, three months is ample time to cycle through a curated watchlist and decide whether the $12.99 bundle fits your budget afterward.

Industry data suggests this model is working. Research firms such as Antenna have reported that ad-supported streaming plans account for a growing share of new sign-ups in the US as households trim expenses. Bundles also tend to reduce churn—something Disney executives have highlighted on earnings calls—because users find multiple reasons to stay month to month.

Smart Ways To Maximize The Trial Window

Queue strategically. Stack a few marquee Disney+ series and a couple of Hulu must-watches so you’re not hunting for content mid-month. Because ad-supported tiers don’t include downloads, plan high-bandwidth viewing at home where Wi-Fi is stable.

Audit your other subscriptions while you evaluate the bundle. Swapping one or two lightly used services for three months can keep your overall streaming budget flat while you explore the Disney ecosystem. If you decide the bundle isn’t for you, cancel in account settings before renewal, and your access continues until the end of the term.

Bottom Line: Should You Sign Up For This Bundle Now?

At $4.99 per month for three months, the Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported bundle is one of the strongest entry deals available, delivering big-catalog breadth at a fraction of normal pricing. If you want a low-risk way to catch up on headline shows and movies across both platforms, this is the moment to try it—just set a reminder to reassess before the standard rate kicks in.