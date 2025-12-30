DirecTV Holiday Flash Sale $50 NFL Month With Hulu

DirecTV is wrapping up its holiday flash sale with a rare sub-$50 month for live TV, squarely aimed at football fans seeking an effortless way to stream the NFL playoffs. The Signature Entertainment plan’s price dips to $49.99 for the first month and, conveniently timed for the most-viewed period of the season, comes with Hulu, so long as you’re OK with ads, at no additional cost.

What’s Included in the $50 DirecTV Month?

With the Signature Entertainment plan, you’ll get approximately 90 live channels, with access to all of the major broadcast networks in most markets. That matters for playoff coverage; CBS, FOX, NBC, and ABC/ESPN divide up the postseason slate. It’s built for households that want a cable-like experience with cloud DVR and multiple simultaneous streams, but otherwise don’t want to commit for several months at a time.

And DirecTV’s current package also includes Hulu with ads for new sign-ups, which brings a wide on-demand library of next-day network shows, FX originals, and licensed movies. For deal hunters, that mitigates some of the cost of live TV — Hulu with ads is usually offered as a stand-alone subscription — making the effective value better during a high-traffic sports period.

Will It Include NFL Playoffs in Your Market?

For most viewers, yes. Most playoff games are carried on broadcast networks, and DirecTV via internet service has local affiliates in most designated market areas. Availability is always by ZIP code at checkout; carriage can vary by region and station ownership.

Look for as many as a dozen postseason pairings before the championship game. At $49.99, that works out to a few dollars per game — below the average cost-per-game of a full-season live TV subscription. As in past seasons, a few games will air exclusively on certain streamers; be sure to check listings so you’re not caught off guard on game day.

Interest isn’t expected to be low: According to Nielsen, NFL playoff telecasts tend to carry the day in terms of weekly ratings, and conference championships and Wild Card games are among the most popular broadcasts of the year. It’s that sort of audience concentration that makes a one-month live TV window potentially a smarter purchase than buying an entire season.

How It Compares With Other Live TV Services

DirecTV’s $49.99 first month is a competitive offer against year-round pricing. YouTube TV’s standard plan usually falls into the $70+ vicinity, with Hulu + Live TV, as well as Fubo, often a little more expensive and subject to fees based on location and add-ons. Sling TV is theoretically cheaper but doesn’t include a lot of local channels without an antenna, and blacked-out playoff weeks are a deal-breaker.

Leichtman Research Group has tracked cord-cutting trends and churn as consumers hop among services. A short-term live TV buy timed to the NFL postseason is one example of such “pay-for-what-you-need” behavior. Whether the streaming perk is worth it: On some level, the subscription bundles work because, by adding value to the subscription, a provider can take just enough of the edge off feeling like you’re getting locked into month two at full price.

If you happen to be in a place with strong over-the-air reception, a good indoor antenna continues to be the least expensive backstop for the playoffs. But for apartment-dwellers or those who would prefer a single app with cloud DVR and an on-demand library, this DirecTV promotion is the easy way out.

Key Fine Print and Who Should Consider Rushing In

That’s a first-month price, so the plan will return to its usual monthly rate after that promotional month — unless you cancel. Taxes may apply, and regional channel availability is subject to change. The Hulu offer includes advertising and is connected to the DirecTV account; terms apply and may change, so be sure to look at the offer details.

Best fit:

Football fans who are mostly in it for January’s playoff slate

Households looking for a simple way to stream locals without additional hardware

Bargain hunters who will make a note to re-evaluate before renewal

If you plan to stick with live TV beyond the playoffs, compare the monthly rate against rivals and take into account what you’d pay for Hulu on its own.

Bottom line: In its last days, DirecTV’s $49.99 playoff month and change, including Hulu, is a neat, low-friction way to catch just about every NFL postseason game while giving your streaming queue a little fluffing up, too. If you have been saving up to start pulling the trigger, this is the window.