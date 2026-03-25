Decodo Tops IPRoyal In Proxy Provider Showdown

Companies scraping public data, verifying ads, and testing apps are pushing proxy providers to deliver cleaner IPs, simpler pricing, and clearer data practices. In a head-to-head comparison, Decodo edges out IPRoyal on the fundamentals that matter most to buyers: cost predictability, network scale, and transparency—areas that set the tone for long-term reliability in a market where bad decisions can get you blocked fast.

Why This Proxy Provider Matchup Matters for Buyers

Automation has never been more visible: Imperva’s latest Bad Bot Report estimates bots account for roughly 49.6% of internet traffic, which means sites respond with ever-tighter defenses. The choice of proxy partner can raise or lower your block rates, legal exposure, and operating costs. Decodo and IPRoyal both pitch ethical sourcing and broad coverage, but the details tell a more decisive story.

Pricing And Plans Clarity Versus Flexibility

Decodo’s pricing is straightforward for small teams and agencies that need predictable monthly spend. Datacenter plans begin around the low single digits per month for a handful of IPs, scaling to enterprise-friendly volumes. Static residential options follow a similar monthly model, while metered residential traffic is priced competitively at about $3.50 per GB, with tiers from a few gigabytes up to 100GB. Mobile proxy plans scale by data, from a few gigabytes to triple digits.

IPRoyal leans into granularity with per-proxy billing and short-term options. Datacenter proxies can be paid monthly or in longer 90-day stints with slight discounts, each offering unlimited traffic and SOCKS5 support. Residential pricing typically starts near $7.99 for the first gigabyte, stepping down to around $5.15 per GB up to 50GB. There are also day-based ISP and mobile proxies, plus more than two dozen cryptocurrency payment methods.

The trade-off is simplicity. IPRoyal’s micro-charges for small account changes can surprise teams managing many endpoints. Decodo’s plans are easier to forecast, with fewer gotchas—an advantage when Finance expects a clean line item. Verdict: IPRoyal offers flexibility, but Decodo’s clarity and lower residential data rates give it the edge for most SMB buyers.

Network Scale and Geographic Breadth Across Markets

Decodo’s public figures are unusually specific: more than 500,000 dedicated and shared datacenter proxies (roughly 400,000 in the US), over 115 million residential IPs spanning 195 locations, and more than 10 million mobile IPs across 160 locations. Protocol coverage includes HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5.

IPRoyal discloses less at the infrastructure level. It lists residential access of over 32 million IPs globally and more than 4.5 million mobile IPs, alongside datacenter proxies in 60+ countries but without a firm total count. Protocol coverage mirrors Decodo with HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5.

For use cases where coverage gaps derail campaigns—think localized ecommerce checks or app testing in smaller markets—transparency matters. Decodo’s larger declared pools and explicit country coverage reduce guesswork and limit last-minute switching.

Performance and Tooling in the Trenches for Teams

Both providers present clean, modern dashboards. Decodo opts for a streamlined, modular layout that makes it easy to segment proxy types, rotate sessions, and manage credentials without hunting through nested menus. IPRoyal’s interface is bright and functional, surfacing key stats and quick actions on one screen for fast edits.

Success rates and latencies vary by target and method, but teams consistently benefit from easier rotation policies, sticky sessions that actually stick, and fast credential updates. Decodo’s design prioritizes these workflows with fewer friction points, which translates to fewer operator errors—often the hidden cause of spike-and-crash block patterns in production scraping.

Ethics, Privacy, and Data Provenance in Proxy Pools

Ethical sourcing is now a baseline expectation, especially after heightened scrutiny from privacy advocates and researchers at organizations such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation. Decodo states that its residential IPs are obtained with informed consent and says it does not monitor user traffic, while reserving the right to block illegal or abusive activity. Data retention is described as limited to what’s necessary for predefined purposes, though the exact durations vary.

IPRoyal also asserts ethically sourced residential IPs, largely through its Pawns.app contributor network. Proprietary sourcing models aren’t inherently problematic, but they do demand extra trust—especially when policy language mirrors other providers. Retention windows and specific data categories can feel ambiguous to compliance teams that need audit-ready answers. On balance, Decodo’s disclosures leave fewer open questions for legal and privacy reviewers.

Support and Developer Experience for Operations

Operational support can determine whether you salvage a failing campaign before a client meeting. Decodo offers traditional channels such as email, live chat, and a knowledge base, which suits teams that prefer ticket trails. IPRoyal maintains an active community presence via Discord, a plus for fast peer-to-peer problem solving. Both approaches have merit, but regulated environments often favor documented support and SLA clarity—areas where Decodo’s structure resonates.

The Bottom Line: Who Takes the Lead in Proxies

IPRoyal appeals to buyers who want hyper-flexible billing and short-term proxies. It’s a capable service with a meaningful footprint. But Decodo’s combination of lower residential data pricing, larger disclosed IP pools, clearer country coverage, and fewer nickel-and-dime fees tips the scales. For most small to mid-sized teams seeking predictability and scale without governance headaches, Decodo takes the lead.

If your roadmap prioritizes granular, time-boxed proxy buys and you’re comfortable with less network disclosure, IPRoyal can still fit. Otherwise, Decodo’s transparency and tooling reduce risk—crucial in a landscape where anti-bot defenses evolve weekly and every blocked request costs time, data, and money.