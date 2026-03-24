Decodo Edges Bright Data In Proxy Showdown

In a market where scraping success hinges on scale, stability, and trust, Bright Data and Decodo stand out as heavyweight proxy providers. Both deliver global coverage, residential and mobile IPs, and the core protocols teams expect, but they take noticeably different paths on pricing, usability, and data practices. After examining network breadth, tooling, policy posture, and real-world fit, one service claims the overall lead.

Pricing and value: where Decodo and Bright Data diverge

Decodo’s pricing structure is built for flexibility, offering smaller entry tiers that fit pilot projects and SMB budgets. Residential traffic starts near $3.50 per GB with volume discounts, and mobile plans begin around a few gigabytes per month rather than forcing a large commit. The company also accepts cryptocurrency, which some agencies and international teams prefer for operational reasons.

Bright Data, by contrast, prices like an enterprise platform. It supports pay-as-you-go for traffic, but dedicated and shared IP bundles scale quickly into triple and quadruple figures per month. For ops teams that need predictable invoices tied to fixed pools, that can be a plus. For scrappier teams experimenting with targets, it can be a barrier. The bottom line on cost: Decodo generally delivers more throughput per dollar across common mixes of residential and mobile traffic.

Network scale and performance for residential, mobile, and datacenter

Scale matters because larger pools help rotate away from blocks and reduce collision with reputation lists. Bright Data advertises more than 150 million residential IPs across roughly 195 locations and around 770,000 datacenter IPs, plus more than 7 million mobile IPs in about 160 locations. That sheer residential depth is a differentiator for highly saturated e-commerce and travel targets where repetition kills success rates.

Decodo counters with over 115 million residential IPs in roughly 195 locations, a mobile network of more than 10 million IPs across about 160 locations, and upward of 500,000 datacenter endpoints (with heavy U.S. coverage). For teams shipping app measurement, social media QA, or carrier-specific checks, that larger mobile footprint can close the gap in practice.

Both providers support HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5 and offer sticky and rotating sessions. In our conversations with engineering leads at data vendors and web intelligence shops, the deciding factor often shifts from raw pool counts to target-specific success: think checkout flows, dynamic rendering, or WAF behavior. Industry reporting from Imperva indicates bots now account for roughly half of web traffic, and evasion patterns evolve quickly, making freshness and rotation controls as important as headline pool size.

Bright Data’s dashboard is straightforward, with left-rail navigation and utility-first configuration for gateway ports, geotargeting, and session controls. It feels built for operations teams that already know what they need and value predictable, repeatable setup over onboarding polish.

Decodo’s interface goes further on approachability. Clear segmentation of proxy types, larger controls, and guided flows shorten time to first successful request. For newer teams or marketers building scrapers in Python or Node, that saves cycles otherwise spent deciphering proxy auth, rotation cadence, or country targeting. Support channels differ, too: Bright Data handles email and phone with community options like Telegram, while Decodo leans on email and live chat for faster turnaround during integration.

Privacy compliance and ethics: data practices and consent models

Compliance claims are table stakes. Bright Data states adherence to GDPR and CCPA and is transparent about collecting a wide range of user and publicly available data as part of its business. Transparency helps, but some security leaders remain cautious about expansive data collection models, especially when procurement or legal teams must sign off.

Decodo’s disclosures indicate it does not monitor user traffic content while reserving the right to block illegal activity. It retains identifying details such as billing and correspondence for defined purposes and emphasizes ethically sourced residential IPs with informed consent. For organizations with stringent governance, this posture can streamline risk reviews.

Best fit by use case: which provider suits common scraping tasks

Enterprise web intelligence and large-scale price intelligence: Bright Data’s immense residential pool and mature operational tooling make it a strong pick for teams pushing millions of requests across sensitive retail and travel targets where reputation churn is relentless.

SMBs, agencies, and rapid pilots: Decodo’s lower entry points, crypto support, and beginner-friendly controls favor smaller teams validating targets, running seasonal campaigns, or balancing a changing blend of mobile and residential traffic.

Mobile-first tasks such as ad verification, app store QA, and carrier checks: Decodo’s larger stated mobile pool and flexible data packages can produce more consistent carrier diversity and IP freshness, especially when testing user journeys tied to specific networks.

Verdict: which proxy provider leads for most buyers today

Both vendors land in the top tier of proxy infrastructure. Bright Data wins on total residential and datacenter scale and suits enterprises that value sprawling IP diversity and have the budget and staff to manage it. Decodo edges ahead overall with better value at common usage tiers, a smoother onboarding and management experience, and a privacy posture that many legal teams will find easier to approve.

The proxy market evolves fast as anti-bot defenses grow more sophisticated. For most buyers today, Decodo is the more balanced choice; for the largest web data operations, Bright Data’s mass and maturity may still be decisive. The best outcome is to trial both against your actual targets and KPIs—success rate, latency, ban rate, and cost per successful request—and let the data decide.