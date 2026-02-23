DashPass Ends Free HBO Max Perk On Renewal

If you’ve been streaming HBO hits like House of the Dragon without paying extra thanks to a DoorDash DashPass, that ride is nearing its stop. The free Max benefit tied to annual DashPass memberships is ending at renewal, meaning current members will keep access until their existing year runs out, then lose the perk unless they subscribe to Max separately.

What changes and when the DashPass Max perk ends

The promotional partnership that bundled Max’s ad-supported tier with an annual DashPass has concluded, as first reported by Cord Cutters News. If you activated the offer, you’ll retain Max through the remainder of your current DashPass annual cycle. Once your DashPass renews, Max will no longer be included automatically.

The bundle launched in August 2024 and gave DashPass Annual Plan members access to Max’s with-ads plan at no additional charge beyond the $96 DashPass fee. DoorDash also offered an upgrade path for those who wanted a higher tier. The catch was timing: eligible users had to activate by December 16, and the benefit was always tied to the existing annual term.

In practical terms, if your annual DashPass renews later this year or next, you’ll keep Max until that date. After renewal, access ends unless you transition to a standalone Max subscription.

Open the DoorDash app and visit your account’s Benefits or Manage DashPass section to confirm whether Max is listed and when your DashPass renewal occurs. Many users also received email confirmations when activating the offer; those messages include the activation date and may note the end of eligibility at renewal.

If you don’t see Max in your benefits, you likely missed the activation window or are on a monthly DashPass plan, which was not eligible for the annual-only promo. Customer support can verify your status, but changes are tied to the bundle’s sunset, not account-specific issues.

What it means for your bill when the perk expires

DashPass remains $96 per year for most members, offering reduced fees and other delivery perks—but Max won’t be part of that price after renewal. If you want to keep streaming, you’ll need to subscribe directly to Max at prevailing rates. The with-ads plan has typically been around $9.99 per month in the US, while ad-free and premium tiers cost more, and prices across major streamers have trended upward over the past year, according to company filings and industry trackers.

For some households, the lost bundle value is meaningful. Over a year, a standalone with-ads Max subscription can add roughly the cost of another mid-tier service. That calculus may push some to rotate subscriptions—a growing consumer behavior as families chase specific shows and seasonal releases.

Why these streaming and membership bundles disappear

Streaming bundles tied to credit cards, wireless plans, and delivery memberships are often limited-time marketing deals. They boost sign-ups during big content windows, then wind down once the promotional goals are met. In this case, the DashPass–Max tie-up arrived just as streamers were tightening promotional spend and nudging average revenue per user higher.

Industry data underscores why timing matters. Analytics firm Antenna has tracked monthly churn across US premium streaming services hovering near 6%, a sign that viewers are quick to cancel when a show ends or a discount expires. Bundles can suppress churn temporarily; when they end, providers bet that enough viewers will convert to paid plans to offset those who leave.

Max, rebranded from HBO Max, has also leaned on partnerships with carriers and card issuers while refining pricing and ad tiers. As Warner Bros. Discovery prioritizes profitability in streaming, fewer open-ended giveaways and more time-boxed promos are likely.

Your next steps before DashPass renews and Max ends

Set a reminder for your DashPass renewal date so you’re not surprised when Max access stops. If you plan to keep Max, consider whether a monthly or annual plan makes sense based on your viewing calendar—especially around marquee releases. If you’re on the fence, pause and rotate: cancel after your included term ends, then rejoin when a new season or film slate drops.

Also scrutinize other bundles you may already have. Wireless carriers and credit cards periodically package Max with Netflix, Disney+, or music services. Those deals change frequently, but finding one that aligns with your habits can soften the blow of this perk’s sunset.

Bottom line: the free Max add-on for annual DashPass members is ending at renewal. Enjoy it while it lasts, then decide whether the shows you watch justify a standalone subscription—or if it’s time to rotate and re-bundle.