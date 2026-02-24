Dark Sky Founders Launch Acme Weather App

The team behind beloved weather app Dark Sky is back with Acme Weather, a new iPhone app that revives hyperlocal forecasting while openly showing where predictions might be wrong. Instead of a single “take-it-or-leave-it” outlook, Acme presents alternative scenarios side by side so you can judge confidence at a glance.

Co-creator Adam Grossman says the goal is simple: help people plan their day by understanding forecast uncertainty. That’s a notable shift in tone for consumer weather apps, which typically obscure model spread even though meteorologists rely on it every hour.

Acme Weather is available now on iPhone with a two-week free trial and a $25/year subscription. The team pledges not to store your location history or sell personal data, collecting only what’s required to operate the service. An Android version is planned, with the company inviting interested developers to get involved.

A Return to Hyperlocal Forecasting With Uncertainty

Dark Sky built its reputation on minute-by-minute rain predictions powered by radar nowcasting. Acme takes that DNA and layers in uncertainty bands, so a pinpoint forecast about when the drizzle starts also shows what else could happen if the atmosphere wobbles. Expect neighborhood-scale insights driven by high-resolution radar and short-term models similar to NOAA’s HRRR and NEXRAD data that underpin much of U.S. nowcasting.

There’s good reason to surface ranges. The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts reports steady gains in model skill, yet even the best global systems use ensembles because small changes in initial conditions can yield very different outcomes. The World Meteorological Organization notes that today’s 5-day forecasts are roughly comparable in skill to 3-day forecasts from about two decades ago—better overall, but still probabilistic. Exposing that spread to users is overdue.

Forecast Confidence Made Explicit for Everyday Users

Most apps distill probability of precipitation into a single PoP number, which many people misread. A 40% chance of rain, for example, does not mean it will rain for 40% of the day. The U.S. National Weather Service defines PoP as the likelihood of measurable precipitation at a point, multiplied by forecast confidence. Acme goes further by showing multiple plausible scenarios, so a 20% “sprinkle” story can be weighed against a less likely but heavier burst.

In practice, that might look like: “Most likely light showers 3–4 p.m.; lower-probability storm window 5–6 p.m.” When those possibilities converge, confidence rises; when they diverge, you get a clear signal to pack the umbrella or adjust plans. It’s ensemble thinking translated into plain language.

Crowdsourced Weather and Smarter, More Useful Alerts

Acme also leans on community reports to catch hyperlocal quirks models often miss—pockets of drizzle, a gust front snapping through, or a hail burst two blocks over. Users can tag conditions or even drop a quick emoji to convey “feels-like” vibes, adding color to the raw data stream. Apps like Weather Underground popularized this idea; Acme’s pitch is a tighter loop between ground truth and nowcasts.

Alerts are similarly granular: severe weather warnings, nearby lightning, incoming rain, and even a nudge when rainbow conditions set up after a shower. Daily summaries promise succinct planning cues instead of noisy notification spam—think “dry commute window before 9 a.m.” rather than vague advisories.

Privacy and Business Model for a Premium Weather App

Location is the lifeblood of any weather app, but it’s also sensitive. Acme says it does not keep a history of your movements or sell data to third parties, and limits collection to device details and in-app actions needed to run features. That stance aligns with a wider industry move away from adtech-heavy monetization in utility apps.

At $25/year after a free trial, Acme sits near the premium end of the market. Carrot Weather’s middle tier is in the same ballpark, while Apple’s built-in Weather is free but lacks explicit scenario ranges. The bet is that clarity about uncertainty—which can save you a soaked commute or a spoiled picnic—earns its keep.

Where It Fits in a Crowded Market of Weather Apps

Since Apple absorbed Dark Sky and later wound down its API, developers have scrambled for fresh approaches. AccuWeather, Weather Underground, MyRadar, and others emphasize radar, air quality, and storm tracking. Acme’s differentiator is philosophical as much as technical: it treats forecasts as a set of probabilities, not a single verdict, and teaches users how to read them—closer to how meteorologists at NOAA and ECMWF work behind the scenes.

If the app can consistently translate ensemble spread into clear, actionable guidance without over-notifying, it could win back the Dark Sky faithful and attract planners who value transparency over false certainty.

What About Android Availability and Developer Plans

The team confirms Android is on the roadmap and is actively seeking developer help, a sign the launch will trail iOS. For now, iPhone users get first crack at a thoughtful reimagining of hyperlocal weather—one that finally says the quiet part out loud about forecasts: sometimes, the honest answer is a range.