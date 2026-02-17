Countries Move to Ban Social Media for Children

Governments around the world are moving swiftly to restrict or outright ban social media for children, testing how far states can go to curb online risks while preserving privacy and free expression. A growing bloc of countries is coalescing around age cutoffs—typically 15 or 16—and mandating stricter age checks that platforms can’t dodge with simple self-declarations.

Supporters frame these measures as a public health intervention, citing evidence of cyberbullying, addictive design, mental health stressors, and exposure to predators. Critics warn that blanket bans could be blunt instruments that are hard to enforce, risk surveillance overreach, and sideline the realities of how families and schools use digital tools.

Australia Sets the Template for Under-16 Account Bans

Australia has become the first country to enact a nationwide prohibition on social media accounts for under-16s, forcing major platforms—Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube, Reddit, Twitch, and Kick—to shut out younger users. Messaging-focused services like WhatsApp and children’s versions such as YouTube Kids are not covered.

Enforcement is designed to bite: penalties can reach up to $49.5 million AUD (about $34.4 million USD) for violations. Canberra expects companies to deploy multi-layered age assurance that goes beyond checkboxes, and the eSafety regulator is steering industry toward standards that can be independently audited.

Europe Weighs Age-Based Blackouts for Teen Users

Across Europe, momentum is building. Denmark is on track for an under-15 ban backed by a cross-party bloc, paired with a state-backed “digital evidence” app intended to streamline age verification without forcing every user to hand over a passport each time they sign up.

In France, lawmakers in the lower house have approved a prohibition for under-15s, with the measure advancing through additional votes. President Emmanuel Macron has framed the push as part of a broader effort to cut excessive screen time for minors.

Germany’s conservative leadership has floated an under-16 ban, though coalition partners have aired doubts about an outright cutoff. Greece is preparing a similar move for under-15s, while Slovenia is drafting rules targeting social networks where users share content—explicitly naming TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram.

Spain’s government plans an under-16 ban and is pursuing separate legislation that would make platform executives personally accountable for hate speech enforcement. The United Kingdom is consulting on an under-16 prohibition and considering curbs on features that fuel compulsive use, such as infinite scroll and autoplay, alongside obligations already embedded in its child-safety regime.

Asia Pacific Joins the Push for Youth Online Bans

Beyond Australia, Malaysia has announced plans to bar under-16s from social platforms, with implementation slated for the near term. The region has experience with youth online curfews in gaming; applying similar logic to social media marks a new and untested frontier for policymakers and industry alike.

Why Lawmakers Are Acting on Youth Online Risks

A recent advisory from the U.S. Surgeon General urged stronger safeguards around teens’ social media use, warning of links to poor sleep, body image concerns, and anxiety. Common Sense Media’s latest census reports that teens spend roughly nine hours a day on entertainment screen media, with social apps among the top time sinks.

Research remains nuanced: large-scale studies from institutions such as the Oxford Internet Institute have found modest average effects, with outsized risks concentrated among specific groups and at certain developmental stages. UNICEF has similarly cautioned that “risk is not the same as harm,” arguing that digital benefits and risks vary widely by child and context. Lawmakers advancing bans say the precautionary principle justifies decisive action now.

Age Checks and Civil Liberties in Youth Platform Bans

Age assurance is the hinge on which these policies turn. Tools range from government eIDs and credit-file or mobile-carrier checks to privacy-preserving facial age estimation that infers an age range without identifying the user. Regulators in Europe have urged proportionate, data-minimizing approaches; rights groups including Amnesty Tech and the Electronic Frontier Foundation warn that mandatory checks could entrench surveillance, exclude youth without documents, and generate new data-breach risks.

Practical enforcement is thorny. Policymakers will likely lean on app stores, payment processors, and ISPs to reinforce compliance. Workarounds—VPNs, shared family devices, and account spoofing—are inevitable. The UK’s Age Appropriate Design Code and the EU’s platform rules already push companies toward teen-safe defaults; the question is whether outright bans deliver measurably better outcomes than risk-based design changes.

What to Watch Next as Countries Enforce Youth Bans

Expect court tests focused on speech, privacy, and parental rights, and close scrutiny of how “effective” age assurance is defined. Governments will face pressure to publish impact metrics—reductions in bullying reports, exposure to self-harm content, or time-on-platform—so voters can judge results. If bans falter, watch for a pivot toward tighter design mandates: default private accounts, time limits, algorithmic transparency, and hard stops on addictive features for young users.