Codi Debuts AI Office Manager With A16z Onboard

Codi, a startup backed by Andreessen Horowitz, is launching an AI agent that functions as a full-stack office manager, one that it claims can take on automated versions of the day-to-day logistics required to keep offices up and running. The platform manages vendor coordination, scheduling, and recurring tasks — from cleaning rotations to restocking the pantry — effectively turning a typically manual role into an autonomous workflow, the company says.

What Codi Is Launching for Automated Office Ops

Codi started primarily as a workplace-as-a-service company with flexible office spaces and hands-on management, but it productized that know-how into software that plugs right into an existing network of vendors at any company. The system learns who delivers what, keeps track of needs and service frequencies, and routes requests without any human in the loop, escalating only exceptions.

The startup had trained its models on years of operational data and other forms of playbooks it had gathered from servicing offices, setting up the tool as an AI “operator” instead of a dashboard. In beta, the company says it closed on 40 customers — including brands like TaskRabbit and Northbeam — and hit $100,000 in annual recurring revenue after five weeks.

Why Offices Want Autonomy Now in Hybrid Work Era

Hybrid work has redesigned the role of office manager. A number of companies that used to have a dedicated manager now split the duties among executive assistants, workplace experience teams, or ops leads. As people come in and out of the office, so too has demand for a more predictable, cost-effective means of coordination.

Kastle Systems’ Back to Work Barometer has indicated that office occupancy has danced around roughly 50 percent of pre-pandemic levels in a number of major U.S. metros, exerting more pressure to optimize facilities spend.

In the meantime, McKinsey analysis has shown that a large proportion of administrative work — much of which tends to be both routine and rules-based — can be automated, further making the business case for AI by taking repetitive coordination functions away from staff.

How the AI Agent Works Across Vendors and Tasks

Codi’s platform takes a company’s vendor list, service schedules, and policies and automates its operation. It might monitor minimum pantry supplies, order with authorized suppliers, and schedule deliveries; it can take care of cleaning crews, control building access, and even check in on the quality of service. The system follows up; alarms are managed until an anomaly is routed to a human with context.

Unlike visitor or space booking tools that play on the digital layer of workplace experience, Codi leans into physical execution. The company plugs you into a vetted network of providers to save time-consuming sourcing, while still working with your current vendors so customers don’t have to rip and replace their relationships.

Early Traction and Pricing for Codi’s AI Office Agent

Codi most recently raised a $16 million Series A round, led by Andreessen Horowitz, and has brought in $23 million to date. The company says a “good portion” of its legacy office-services clients are transitioning to the AI platform, and beta early adopters have been upgrading to paid plans.

Pricing is a fee per month, which Codi advertises as being equal to hiring an office manager, a part-time coordinator, or a fractional EA. For comparison, Glassdoor wage data indicates that office manager total pay in major U.S. cities tends to fall within the $60,000–$80,000 per year range prior to benefits and overhead — leaving room for subscription models with any hope of underbidding fully loaded personnel costs. Codi says customers save hundreds of hours a year when it comes to administrative tasks, but the exact ROI will differ depending on office size, how complex its vendors are, and how frequently employees call on Codi.

Competitive Landscape and Risks in Workplace Software

Codi has two categories in its sights: legacy facilities management companies that are still heavily reliant on human coordinators, and workplace software giants such as Envoy, Robin, OfficeRnD, or Eden — which zero in on access control, room booking, or ticketing. The pitch is that Codi’s agent does not simply log requests — rather, it acts on them independently and closes the loop with vendors.

The hurdle that the enterprise must clear is high. Buyers will examine data security, vendor lock-in, auditability, and change management. You should be prepared to answer questions about SOC 2, role-based access controls, and incident response, as well as the day-to-day nitty-gritty of dealing with edge cases — from your compliance wish list to those last-minute event needs.

Data security and privacy posture (e.g., SOC 2)

Vendor lock-in risks and portability

Auditability and role-based access controls

Incident response processes

Change management and edge-case handling

Proven integrations with accounting suites and collaboration tools will be necessary to avoid building a new silo.

What to Watch Next as AI Office Management Evolves

How well a company can promise such an outcome — time to resolution, cost per service, and reduction in unmanaged vendor sprawl are all values that can be tracked against the performance of the new AI-based hotness — will determine whether AI office management becomes a line-item staple or stays jockeying for position as a niche tool for high-ops teams.

With early traction and a straightforward pain point, Codi is trying to be the operating system for in-person workplace logistics. If it can reliably do the dirty work that loads down teams and varies in difficulty, its AI agent could begin a new era in how offices are managed — quietly, behind the scenes, ever more without human interference.