CMF Watch 3 Pro Set to Arrive in Shops at $78.90 Record Price

Nothing’s new CMF Watch 3 Pro just slipped to $78.90, or down $20.10 from its list price of $99. That’s a solid 20% off and a new all-time low that undercuts the Black Friday label by a dime. For less than $80, you get a smartwatch with an AMOLED display, real smartwatch features and AI tools that are on your wrist — and yes, there’s the deal to beat.

Why this deal is a good one for smartwatch buyers

Some budget watches, in other words, make concessions where it counts most: screen quality, battery life and dependable connection. The CMF Watch 3 Pro goes against that with a crisp AMOLED screen, a snappy interface and battery life that lasts several days of use before it’s time to recharge. It also has voice capabilities, such as direct ChatGPT integration when connected to your phone, and you can ask quick questions, set timers and reminders completely hands-free.

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF is nothing if not known for clean design and thoughtful hardware. The Watch 3 Pro offers a much more premium-feeling build, Bluetooth calling through an onboard mic and speaker, and a deep well of watch faces and widgets. It’s meant to feel like an actual smartwatch, as opposed to a simple fitness tracker with notifications tacked on.

How it looks in 2025 compared to leading rivals

Top models from Apple and Samsung are still leading in app ecosystems and advanced health metrics, but they cost two to three times as much even on sale.

Meanwhile, fitness-first wearables from brands like Amazfit and Fitbit are competitive when it comes to battery life, but they also typically sacrifice on voice features or calling. At this price point, though, the CMF Watch 3 Pro threads the needle: a bright AMOLED display, calling from your wrist, smart assistant functionality and comprehensive fitness at an entry-level price point.

Wearables heavyweights at IDC and Counterpoint Research have counted on growth in value-focused wearables, as consumers focus more on core features and battery life than niche apps. The Watch 3 Pro reflects that: it gets the basics right — display, battery life, notifications, calls — and introduces AI support that can actually be genuinely helpful for daily tasks.

Health and fitness highlights worth noting

Outside of its alerts and calls, the watch provides 24-hour heart rate monitoring, SpO2 spot checks, sleep tracking with stages, stress estimates and a variety of sport modes. With GPS tracking (incorporating the ability to track outdoor activities), route and pace details are supplied sans handheld, while those post-workout summaries are informative enough for casual runners and gym rats alike.

Like any consumer smartwatch, the health data is guidance and not medical advice. But in practice, the fact that it offers timely notifications, quick-start workouts and a long battery life is of more value than raw sensor count. Reviewers at all the big tech publications have unanimously lauded the CMF series for being accurate enough for daily training yet laid-back enough to live with day-to-day.

Buying notes and availability, compatibility tips

At the time of publication, all (very good) core colorways are usually in stock, including dark gray, ash gray, teal and orange. The strap and bezel accents differ by color, so wear it based on your look as much as your use case. The watch is compatible with Android and iOS, but for some features (watch face store, text and call features), supported versions may vary, and the device may need to be paired with a smartphone. * This product can be used to view data from movement/sleep, to copy data to the device or view settings; you will need an app to use “polling” mode (HR waveforms).

As with all popular wearables, pricing and availability can fluctuate quickly. If you’re purchasing as a gift or already bringing home the upgrade, this all-time low is when to pull the trigger — especially since it undercuts previous holiday pricing.

Bottom line: Why this price makes sense right now

Costing less than $80, the CMF Watch 3 Pro offers the uncommon trifecta of a bright AMOLED display, multi-day battery life and genuinely helpful smarts including voice controls and Bluetooth calling. A $20.10 price drop takes a 2025 favorite to impulse-buy levels — and makes this the smartwatch deal to score right now.