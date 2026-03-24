Claude Can Keep Working On Your Mac Unattended

Anthropic has introduced a new capability for its Mac app that lets Claude continue working on your computer while you step away, operating apps and tools directly on your desktop. Rolling out as a research preview for Claude Pro and Max subscribers, the feature requires no special setup and is designed to ask for permission before accessing a new app.

The goal is straightforward: if Claude needs a specific tool to finish a task, it can point, click, and type on your screen to get it done—opening files, using a browser, and even driving developer utilities—without waiting for you to return.

What Claude Can Do On Your Mac with Desktop Control

Claude prioritizes built-in connectors for services like Slack and Google Calendar to accomplish routine work without taking control of your desktop. When connectors aren’t enough—say it needs to run a script, adjust a setting in a native app, or browse a site that lacks an API—it can take the wheel on your Mac to complete the job.

Early demonstrations show the assistant navigating Finder to locate project files, launching a browser to collect references, and running dev tools to execute tests. For knowledge tasks, it can assemble research packets, draft summaries, or update team channels, using your local apps as needed.

Availability and setup for the new Mac-only capability

The capability is Mac-only for now and limited to a research preview available to Claude Pro and Max subscribers. It runs within the Claude desktop app and, notably, does not require complex configuration. You’ll be prompted to approve new app access the first time Claude needs it.

Anthropic notes it pairs well with Dispatch, a companion workflow that lets you assign tasks to Claude from your phone and have them executed on your Mac. In practice, that means you can send instructions while commuting and return to find a draft report compiled, tests executed, or a calendar reshuffled. You’ll still need your Mac awake and connected for tasks to run.

Safety boundaries and best practices for desktop use

Unlike free-ranging automation tools that take full control of a machine, Claude’s approach is permission-gated. It will ask before accessing a new app and defaults to safer connectors when possible. Anthropic is explicit that Claude can make mistakes and that threats evolve, so users should set clear guardrails.

Practical steps help:

Work in a standard macOS user account.

Keep sensitive materials in separate profiles or vaults.

Test on non-production projects first.

Use macOS’s privacy controls to review screen recording and accessibility permissions.

Monitor activity logs so you know what the assistant did while you were away.

Why this matters for everyday work and productivity

Knowledge workers spend a surprising share of time on coordination and repetitive tasks rather than deep work. Analyses from IDC and McKinsey have long found that workers can lose roughly 20–30% of their week searching for information, moving data across tools, and setting up context. A desktop-capable assistant can chip away at that overhead by doing the glue work between apps when you’re not at your desk.

Consider a developer who needs a clean test run, log collation, and a short summary before stand-up; or an analyst who wants a slide template populated with the latest exports; or a PM who needs the afternoon’s meetings re-sequenced with updated briefs in Slack. These are the kinds of tasks that benefit from an assistant that can actually use your machine rather than staying trapped in a chat window.

Anthropic’s design contrasts with more open-ended agents that attempt full autonomy. Research efforts like OpenAI’s computer use tools run models inside controlled environments to operate apps programmatically, while traditional Mac automations (Shortcuts, AppleScript, Keyboard Maestro) rely on prebuilt scripts. Claude’s approach is model-driven interaction on your real desktop, tempered by permission prompts and a bias toward connectors.

That balance may make it more palatable for teams who want real productivity gains without handing the keys to the kingdom. It’s less “let the agent roam forever” and more “let it complete bounded tasks, then check its work.”

The road ahead for Claude’s unattended Mac automation

Key questions remain: when will Windows support arrive, what enterprise controls (audit logs, role-based permissions, MDM policies) will be available, and how reliably will Claude recover from edge cases like modal pop-ups or flaky network prompts? Those details will determine whether this transitions from an impressive demo to a daily driver.

For now, giving Claude the ability to keep working on your Mac while you’re away marks a meaningful step toward practical, desk-level automation—one that blends AI reasoning with the realities of the software we actually use.