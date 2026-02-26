Cisco Says Critical SD-WAN Bug Exploited Since 2023

Cisco has warned that hackers have been exploiting a critical software flaw in its Catalyst SD-WAN products to infiltrate large enterprise and government networks since at least 2023, triggering urgent advisories from U.S. and allied cyber authorities and a scramble to patch exposed systems.

The vulnerability carries a maximum CVSS severity score of 10.0 and enables remote, unauthenticated attackers to gain the highest level of device permissions. Once inside, intruders can establish persistent, covert access that facilitates long-term espionage and data theft across sprawling corporate and public-sector networks.

What Cisco Found About Catalyst SD-WAN Exploitation Activity

Cisco said its researchers identified active exploitation in the wild and traced evidence back to 2023. The company described compromises at multiple large customers, including organizations that fall within critical infrastructure sectors, but did not detail victims or provide attribution.

Investigators have grouped some of the intrusions into an activity cluster tracked as UAT-8616. While the scope remains under analysis, the pattern aligns with recent campaigns targeting internet-exposed networking gear to gain a durable beachhead inside high-value environments.

The affected technology, Cisco’s Catalyst SD-WAN, underpins connectivity for distributed enterprises, enabling secure links among branch offices, data centers, and cloud environments. That central role makes any compromise a force multiplier for attackers, who can pivot laterally and quietly harvest sensitive data.

Why SD-WAN Devices Are Prime Targets for Attackers

Edge and WAN appliances sit at the crossroads of corporate traffic and often expose management interfaces for remote administration. When those interfaces are reachable from the internet, they present a narrow but high-impact attack surface: a single unauthenticated flaw can translate into full control of a device that routes or inspects enterprise traffic.

These devices also tend to be patched less frequently than endpoints or servers because they are mission critical and widely distributed, with maintenance windows that can be hard to schedule. Attackers have repeatedly taken advantage of that lag, as seen in prior mass exploitation waves against VPN and network edge gear across the industry.

The persistence risk is significant. Mandiant’s latest M-Trends report noted a global median dwell time of around 10 days in 2023, yet compromises of network appliances often stretch longer because traditional endpoint detection does not cover them and logs are limited or disabled.

Government Warnings and Enterprise Impact

Cybersecurity agencies in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand issued a joint alert urging immediate mitigation, warning that threat actors are targeting organizations globally. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency directed civilian federal agencies to patch on an expedited timeline, citing an imminent threat and unacceptable risk.

For operators of critical infrastructure, the stakes are acute. Manipulation or monitoring of SD-WAN traffic can expose operational technologies, back-office systems, and sensitive communications, potentially compounding into service disruptions or data loss if left unaddressed.

Detection and Mitigation Steps for the Cisco SD-WAN Vulnerability

Apply Cisco’s fixed software releases without delay and treat any device that was internet-exposed as potentially compromised. If patching cannot occur immediately, restrict management interfaces behind VPNs, enforce multi-factor authentication, and use IP allowlists to limit access to trusted administrators.

Hunt for indicators of compromise by reviewing configuration changes, unexpected administrator accounts, unexplained certificates or tunnels, and anomalous authentication events. Validate the integrity of system images and compare running configurations against known-good baselines.

If compromise is suspected, follow incident response best practices: isolate affected appliances, reimage with trusted firmware, rotate credentials used by and stored on the device, and examine adjacent systems for lateral movement. Consult detection guidance and IOCs from Cisco’s security teams and the relevant government advisories.

The Bigger Picture for Cisco Customers and SD-WAN Security

This disclosure follows another 10.0-rated Cisco vulnerability that was actively exploited late last year, underscoring a broader industry trend: adversaries are prioritizing network infrastructure as a reliable entry point into sensitive environments. Organizations should rethink lifecycle management for edge devices, including faster patch cycles, dedicated monitoring, and architectural safeguards like segmentation and out-of-band management.

Ultimately, resilience at the WAN edge is becoming as important as endpoint hygiene. Enterprises that reduce internet exposure, harden authentication, and maintain rigorous configuration control on SD-WAN and other network appliances will be far better positioned to blunt this class of intrusion—whether the adversary is a crime group, a nation-state, or the still-anonymous UAT-8616 cluster.