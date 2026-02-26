Chrome Adds Split View For Seamless Multitasking

Google is rolling out a split view mode in Chrome that lets you place two web pages side by side inside a single tab — a deceptively simple change that meaningfully cuts down on tab juggling and window shuffling. Paired with new built‑in PDF annotation tools and one‑click saving to Google Drive, the update reshapes the browser into a sharper productivity hub.

With Chrome continuing to command roughly 65% of global desktop browser share according to StatCounter, even modest workflow improvements ripple widely. This one feels instantly useful: research on one side, action on the other, no more alt‑tab ballet.

What Chrome’s Split View Actually Does and How It Works

Split view places two pages within one tab, separated by a draggable divider. Each page keeps its own navigation, scroll position, and session state, so you can log in, fill forms, and click around independently in both panes.

Right‑click a tab and choose Add Tab to Split View to anchor it to the left, then pick a second tab for the right. Chrome also exposes controls under Arrange Split View: you can reverse sides, close the left or right pane, or break the split to return to a full‑width page. If you change your mind midstream, Move Tab Into Split View swaps a different tab into either side without rebuilding the layout.

The idea isn’t unprecedented — Microsoft Edge offers a similar split, and Apple’s iPad supports Split View — but Chrome’s implementation feels streamlined, especially for users who keep sprawling tab sets. Instead of managing two windows, you manage one tab that happens to hold two focused tasks.

Why Split View Matters for Real Work and Focus

Context switching is a hidden tax on knowledge work. Studies from the University of California, Irvine, have shown that frequent interruptions and task switching increase time to completion and stress levels. Split view won’t eliminate switching, but it shrinks the friction: you compare, copy, and cross‑reference without hunting for a buried window.

Real examples: a marketer drafts a campaign in a CMS while referencing brand guidelines; a developer tests an API on the left with documentation open on the right; a student cites a journal article while writing in a web editor. On ultrawide monitors, the layout shines — the divider lets you carve out just enough width for each task, preserving readability.

How to Turn Split View On and Start Using It

The feature arrives with Chrome version 145 on desktop. To make sure you have it, open the browser menu, head to Help, then About Google Chrome; the browser will fetch updates and prompt a restart. After that, open two pages, right‑click a tab, and add it to split view. Drag the divider to resize at will.

Keyboard aficionados will still want dedicated windows for elaborate tiling setups, but for most people, this single‑tab split is faster than resizing and docking two separate browser windows each time.

PDF Annotations And Drive Saving Built In

Chrome 145 also upgrades the humble PDF. Open any PDF and you’ll see drawing tools for markup: pen, highlighter, and eraser with adjustable color and stroke size. It’s ideal for quick reviews — underline a paragraph, circle a figure, jot a note — without leaving the page or launching a separate app.

When you’re done, save the edited file locally or tap the new Save to Google Drive button. Chrome asks you to confirm your account, then files documents into a “Saved from Chrome” folder in Drive. For teams living in Google Workspace, that one‑click handoff removes a step that used to involve downloading, renaming, and manually uploading.

How It Compares And Where It Falls Short

Unlike full desktop tiling tools, Chrome’s split view is browser‑bound. You can’t pair a web page with a native app in the same split, and power users may still prefer OS‑level snapping on Windows or Stage Manager on macOS and iPadOS for mixed‑app layouts. That said, keeping both contexts inside a single tab reduces distractions from other windows and dock icons.

Enterprise admins should note that split view inherits the same security model as standard tabs. Data handling policies, site permissions, and isolation behave the same as if each page were in its own full tab. For organizations standardizing on Chrome, that consistency is a plus.

Chrome’s new split view and PDF upgrades are small features with outsized daily impact. They compress the distance between reference and action, which is often where productivity evaporates. With Chrome’s reach and Google’s steady cadence of practical tweaks, this is the kind of quality‑of‑life update that changes how the web gets used — not just once, but dozens of times a day.