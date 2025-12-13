Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey prologue screens in IMAX

Christopher Nolan’s take on The Odyssey we already have access to, and it’s not some quickie teaser. It’s the proverbial full six-minute opening act, and there are a couple of clever strategies to ensure you’re able to actually see it when the lights go out.

Where the Odyssey prologue is playing in IMAX formats

The prologue is affixed to IMAX 70mm re-releases of two awards-season heavyweights: Ryan Coogler’s Sinners and Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. IMAX 70mm sites are scarce — only 10 theaters in the world play 15-perf 70mm film, with eight in the U.S., one in Canada and one in the U.K.; that footprint was verified by both trade reporting and IMAX exhibitor lists.

If you’re not near one of those 70mm spots, never fear. The prologue is also scheduled to run in front of all IMAX showings of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. That means that any IMAX-certified auditorium — whether it uses the laser or dual-laser projector — should have the clip playing before the feature. All non-IMAX showings of Cameron’s film will feature a full trailer as opposed to the extended prologue.

How to make sure you see the Odyssey prologue in IMAX

If you want to make sure the prologue is attached, book an IMAX showtime (as opposed to standard format). Preferably at an IMAX 70mm venue for Nolan’s preferred screening, or failing that, you’ll have similarly razor-sharp picture quality and a loud sonic boom at an IMAX with Laser theater. Look to your theater’s listing notes — some IMAX venues distinguish 1.43:1 “full-height” from 1.90:1 (it’s not necessarily confirmed it was screened on the latter at all theaters).

Arrive early. Nolan prologues traditionally run in front of the feature, and can play before or after trailers depending on the theater. Just make sure you’re in your seat when the pre-show starts, so as not to miss even a frame. If you’re getting reserved seats, go for seating in the center one to two-thirds back from the screen; it’s what IMAX technicians typically suggest as the best vantage point for even brightness and sound imaging.

If you are going to a 70mm location, check two things: that the showtime says “IMAX 70mm” and the projector will be operating for your engagement. A short phone call to the box office can spare you a long drive.

What each format offers for viewing the Odyssey prologue

IMAX 70mm blasts 15-perf 70mm film onto massive 1.43:1 screens, resulting in exceptional clarity and scale — a process Nolan has been pushing ever since The Dark Knight. Digital IMAX with Laser usually runs at 1.90:1, but uses the latest dual 4K laser projectors, a more expansive color palette, and a much better multi-channel sound setup. IMAX Corporation reports that there are over 1,700 IMAX auditoriums around the world, but not even 1% of them will show you a 15/70 film print — and that explains why these slots are in such high demand.

The Odyssey is believed to be the first tentpole film entirely shot with IMAX cameras since promotion for the effort has taken place, but it’s a rare feat that explains why footage was screened in the format. Variety also cited Nolan’s favor for film-based IMAX, which of course is in line with his history on Dunkirk and Oppenheimer, which released extended prologues exclusively in IMAX before those movies came out.

What the six-minute Odyssey prologue reveals on screen

If you’re considering the journey, here’s the spoiler-conscious pitch. Informal sources say the early industry audience saw a muscle-bound set piece that reimagines the fall of Troy. The sequence pulls you into the claustrophobic tension of waiting inside the Trojan Horse, but then explodes in a nocturnal attack in which Odysseus — played by Matt Damon — leads the charge with bow in hand. The reports claim the setting for what plays out is framed as a story being recited to Telemachus (Tom Holland) by King Menelaus (Jon Bernthal), bringing with it echoes of Homer’s oral tradition.

It’s not just warfare. In Nolan style, the preview flexes world-building through practical craftsmanship — including an animatronic cyclops that suggests bright-eyed mythic scale to come. The marquee players — Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Mia Goth — are nowhere to be seen in the prologue, but their presence hangs heavy over its marketing campaign.

Quick checklist before you go to see the IMAX prologue

Choose an IMAX showtime, preferably 70mm if you live near one of the 10 film-equipped theaters.

Check the auditorium details on your ticketing page.

Show up early; you don’t want to miss the beginning of the prologue.

Select a seat in the center, or the middle of the designated seating area.

The larger the Avatar: Fire and Ash screen, the better. If it’s a standard screen, expect the trailer to play rather than the six-minute featurette.

For any filmgoer eager to taste the supersize of Nolan’s newest quest, those few extra steps are worth it. The prologue is something you should more feel than see — and here IMAX is the door.