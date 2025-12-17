Chinese Hackers No Longer Feel The Fear

Cisco is warning that a new, remotely exploitable vulnerability it has just found in its email security stack may lead to the balkanization of appliances under attack — and full takeover. The company claims that there is not yet a patch, and advises customers with affected configurations to consider themselves possibly compromised, and respond accordingly.

What Cisco says is under attack in its email security stack

According to Cisco’s security advisory and research published by Cisco Talos, the campaign is being launched at Cisco AsyncOS software running within both Cisco Secure Email Gateway and the Web Manager interface. Attackers are exploiting a zero-day to remotely control infected systems and install persistent backdoors. Talos attributes the activity to China, and says the tradecraft matches that used in previous state-sponsored campaigns.

The exposure applies to devices with two conditions: the “Spam Quarantine” feature is activated and the device is accessible from the public internet. Talos says the intrusions have been occurring since at least late November, indicating a quick weaponization and targeted search for externally facing targets. Cisco has not announced the number of customers impacted, and no CVE has been assigned.

Impact and target profile for Cisco email security gateways

Email security gateways are located in the mail flow for enterprises, governments, and service providers, providing a uniquely powerful position to compromise. Attackers who take over those systems can eavesdrop or tamper with messages, steal credentials, pivot farther into internal networks, and roll out more tooling while bypassing a lot of endpoint security.

That playbook fits a larger trend of activity where state-backed operators target network-edge and security appliances that often do not have EDR agents. Mandiant and the NSA have both warned that Chinese-nexus groups focus on securing these devices for enduring, covert access. A high-profile example is the Barracuda Email Security Gateway campaign, where a China-associated group (known as UNC4841) used a zero-day and established such a tenacious hold within targeted hosts that the company in question recommended replacing affected hardware. Cisco’s latest advice to rebuild the impacted appliances completely is another indication of how hard to eradicate implants are.

Cisco’s recommendations and short-term mitigations

With no patch available, Cisco’s best advice is clear: If compromise is confirmed, nuke and pave the appliance as the one way to guarantee removal of persistence. In the meantime, however, security teams will want to reduce their exposure and hunt for any indications of penetration.

Isolate internet-facing instances of Secure Email Gateway and Web Manager.

Disable the Spam Quarantine feature if possible.

Limit management interfaces to secure IPs or a VPN.

Keep appliances behind tight access control; quarantine services or create blocking rules.

Check authentication logs for newly created or suspicious administrative accounts.

Rotate credentials and API keys associated with the devices.

Review outbound connections to detect unusual beaconing.

For recovery, Cisco recommends using trusted images and validating their integrity, and restoring configurations from clean backups only. Forensic artifacts should be protected by teams before reimaging to facilitate incident response and possible regulatory reporting. Talos has released IOCs and TTPs to facilitate detection, investigation, and response.

How this fits a larger pattern of edge appliance attacks

This campaign represents a definite trend in worldwide attacks to compromise network perimeter appliances. Google’s Project Zero revealed that more than 60 zero-days were targeted in the wild during 2023, the proportion of those leveraged against enterprise infrastructure appliances increasing, while CISA’s list of Known Exploited Vulnerabilities remains filled with VPN, firewall, and email gateway flaws. Chinese state-backed operations such as those attributed to Volt Typhoon have focused on stealth, living-off-the-land tactics and enduring long-term compromise, strategies that are often set in motion from the periphery.

Email infrastructure is a particularly sensitive victim here, as it intersects with identity, data loss prevention, and incident communications per se. A toehold there has the capacity to “deny defenders sight, make it hard for a defender to contain an opponent by restricting them so they can’t see out and extend dwell time” — exactly the goals in espionage-focused operations.

What security teams can do now to reduce exposure

Enterprises using Cisco Secure Email products are encouraged to identify all implementations, verify if the Spam Quarantine is enabled, and check for external reachability of the product. In cases where it’s practicable, move exposed interfaces off the internet, push IP allowlists, and enable strong MFA on administration. Enable additional monitoring on these devices for configuration changes, new services, and anomalies in outbound traffic, and ensure logs are being sent to a central location for retention and analysis beyond 30 days.

If there are signs, expedite containment: isolate, do forensic captures, work with your incident response partners, and plan for a full rebuild. Rotate secrets related to mail, review mail routing rules and connectors (which can be used for lateral movement), and ensure adjacent identity systems are not tampered with.

The bottom line is uncomfortable, but also clear: until a vendor patch comes along, closing exposure as much as possible, hunting aggressively for those compromised systems, and rebuilding them or buying replacements will yield the desired risk reduction. Cisco’s disclosure underscored a now familiar fact of enterprise defense — the edge is the battlefield now, and email gateways are prime ground.