China’s Salt Typhoon Breaches Norwegian Companies

Norway’s domestic security service has accused the China-backed hacking outfit known as Salt Typhoon of infiltrating multiple Norwegian organizations, exploiting weaknesses in internet-facing network equipment to conduct espionage. The newly published assessment makes Norway the latest country to acknowledge intrusions tied to the group, which western officials have described as among the most consequential state-aligned threats operating today.

Norwegian Security Services Detail Espionage Campaign

In its report, the Norwegian Police Security Service said Salt Typhoon targeted vulnerable routers, firewalls, and VPN appliances to gain persistent access with minimal on-host footprint. Investigators did not name the affected entities or sectors, citing operational sensitivity, but emphasized that the activity bore hallmarks of intelligence collection rather than financially motivated crime.

Security officials in Norway have long warned that foreign services value access to energy infrastructure, maritime logistics, and telecommunications—areas where Norway’s global role is outsized. The report aligns with that risk calculus: compromise of edge devices at service providers or industrial operators can grant broad visibility into sensitive communications and operational networks without tripping traditional endpoint alarms.

PST’s findings echo guidance from the Norwegian National Security Authority, which has repeatedly urged organizations to harden “the edge” by rapidly patching network appliances, removing default credentials, and monitoring management interfaces for suspicious activity. The agency recommends immediate verification of configurations on remote access gateways and strict segmentation between administrative networks and production systems.

Salt Typhoon’s Global Playbook Across Critical Sectors

Salt Typhoon has been linked by western intelligence and private researchers to quiet, long-dwelling operations across critical infrastructure. Senior U.S. national security officials have called the group an epoch-defining threat because of its emphasis on stealth, pre-positioning inside networks, and the ability to disrupt or surveil targets if instructed.

Telecommunications providers in Canada and the United States have previously reported intrusions attributed to the same cluster, where attackers allegedly monitored traffic associated with high-level political targets. Those revelations pushed carriers to accelerate patching of edge gear and tighten access controls around core signaling systems and management planes, according to public advisories from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and allied partners.

The tactics are consistent: exploit known or zero-day flaws in network devices, pivot through compromised routers to obfuscate origins, and “live off the land” by using built-in administrative tools rather than custom malware. Law enforcement in the United States has previously announced takedowns of botnets made up of small office and home routers that state-backed operators repurposed as covert infrastructure—an approach security analysts say remains common across China-linked campaigns.

Why Norway Matters to Espionage and Infrastructure Security

Norway’s strategic profile is unique: a major energy supplier to Europe, a NATO member with advanced maritime and subsea industries, and a steward of critical North Sea and Arctic infrastructure. Access to Norwegian networks could yield geopolitical and commercial intelligence, from pipeline operations and offshore platforms to research installations and government communications.

Even limited footholds at service providers can have cascading effects. A compromised network appliance at a managed service or telecom can offer a vantage point over numerous downstream customers, increasing the potential intelligence payoff while complicating detection. That calculus explains why edge devices—often under-patched and historically under-monitored—remain prime targets for sophisticated actors.

What Companies Should Do Now to Harden Edge Devices

Security teams should prioritize a sweep of all external-facing devices: verify firmware levels against the latest advisories, disable unused services, enforce strong authentication (including MFA) on VPNs and admin portals, and rotate credentials after patching. Increase logging and alerting on configuration changes and command execution from management interfaces, and look for “living off the land” activity—legitimate administrative tools launched at unusual times or by unexpected accounts.

NorCERT and the Norwegian National Security Authority routinely issue detection signatures and incident reporting channels; organizations that suspect exposure should preserve logs and engage them quickly. For boards and executives, treating edge security as a business risk, not a technical footnote, is essential: inventory these assets, measure time-to-patch, and include network appliances in red-teaming and tabletop exercises.

With Norway now publicly attributing intrusions to Salt Typhoon, the message is clear: pre-positioning against critical infrastructure is not a hypothetical. The advantage goes to defenders who make the edge visible, verifiable, and hardened—before a quiet foothold becomes a strategic compromise.