CES 2026 Livestreams Guide: Keynotes and Events

CES is returning with wall-to-wall livestreams, crowded keynotes and demos you can watch in real time from around the world. Whether you give a hoot about AI PCs, neXt-gen TVs, gaming GPUs or software-defined automobiles, the most bombastic announcements are all coming to your nearest official channels and brand platforms for free.

Hosted by the Consumer Technology Association, CES typically attracts throngs of people and thousands of companies. Last year’s show drew more than 135,000 attendees and over 4,000 exhibitors, which is why the livestreams matter: you’ll see those newsworthy updates the moment they happen instead of doing battle with the rush on the show floor.

Where to Stream the Official CES Feeds and Replays

Your first place to turn should be the official CES video library, which includes full keynotes and sessions as well as daily recaps and highlight reels.

If you miss a live broadcast, look for complete replays to appear there consistently.

On the CES YouTube channel, watch live keynotes, studio interviews, floor tours and short-form clips. On their YouTube channels, on X and via corporate newsroom pages, most of the big brands simulcast so you can flip feeds quickly if one stutters.

Accessibility is good: The bulk of the streams are available with closed captions, and some have ASL interpretation or dubbed audio for certain regions. If captions are important, check for settings in YouTube’s player before the keynote begins.

Keynotes of Note From Samsung, LG, Nvidia, AMD and More

Samsung: The First Look usually kicks off the TV chatter, showcasing flagship OLED, MicroLED and Mini-LED sets as well as connected home integrations and Galaxy AI tie-ins. The event is run by leaders in Samsung’s Device eXperience division and typically sets the pace for display tech throughout the show.

LG’s keynote will feature “innovation” themes and often highlight next-gen OLED panels, transparent displays and AI-driven home platforms. Look for a mix of showpiece design and practical updates to television picture processing, smart home orchestration and robotics.

The keynote speech, presented by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, is also an essential address for the world of accelerated computing. Seek out demos across generative AI, robotics, simulation, content creation and gaming. The company often utilizes this platform to build out RTX features and show off Omniverse-enabled workflows.

There’s also AMD’s keynote led by Dr. Lisa Su, which generally gives us a breakdown of the CPU and GPU roadmaps while updating us about AI PC silicon advancements. Expect to see progress in NPUs, power efficiency and mobile/desktop chips for creators and gamers. AMD tends to coordinate partner announcements, so those third-party laptops and desktops often appear on screen just after the keynote.

Lenovo’s Tech World keynote, presented by Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang, is now something of a tradition to see the latest ThinkPad and Yoga refreshes, foldable concepts and Moto innovations. The company has pursued on-device AI experiences and modular designs that offer a glimpse at where PCs are heading next.

Keep an eye on sessions from Sony, Qualcomm, TCL, Hisense, Hyundai and other ecosystem players, too.

Some briefings are open only to invited attendees in the room, but the vast majority post polished livestreams or rapid recaps shortly after.

At a Glance: The CES Streaming Schedule and Key Timings

There will likely also be some kind of preview showcase before the show floor opens, then a packed media day where we sit through multiple OEM keynotes in succession. Opening day sets the stage, anchored by major chipmakers, and rolls out product deep dives with platform partners as the week unfolds.

If you are building a priority list of what to watch, I’d suggest queuing up the TV blockbusters first and then progressing through the AI silicon briefings before wrapping with PC refreshes and automotive tech updates. Full replays typically show up on official channels within hours, so you can easily catch anything you missed.

Pro Tips for a Smooth Stream Across Devices and Networks

Subscribe to the CES and brand YouTube channels and turn on notifications. Schedule reminders for premieres and keep a second tab open for the backup stream on a brand’s newsroom or social feed.

For best picture, go for 1080p or 4K and connect via wired Ethernet if at all possible. You can Chromecast or AirPlay a keynote to your TV, and watch on laptops simultaneously (so you can have press rooms and spec sheets open).

Enable captions if you’re note-taking and pick up official media kits after each keynote to check specs. When chats are on, PMs frequently take common questions live — use that opportunity to communicate availability and compatibility.

What You’ll See on Stage Across AI, TVs, PCs and Autos

AI everywhere is the headline. From on-device copilots to edge inference and cloud training — be prepared for a deluge of demos. Analyst firms like IDC and Gartner have identified AI-capable PCs and accelerated computing as growth drivers, and that momentum will be front and center.

TV manufacturers will push brighter OLED, larger MicroLED, improved Mini-LED local dimming and gamer-centric features such as high refresh rates and VRR. Keep an eye open for cleaner upscaling, better tone mapping and low-latency modes across the board.

Automotive will embrace software-defined vehicles, safety features extending beyond the vehicle and into the driver’s attention, and displays more immersive than ever before. Industry research has predicted solid demand for automotive semiconductors, and you’ll see chipmakers wooing car brands with strong roadmaps.

On the smart home front, it continues to be an interoperability story, as with Matter updates, energy management and enhanced security. Look for appliances and routers to tout AI-infused efficiency and network smarts, not just faster speeds.

Bottom line: build a shortlist of keynotes, subscribe to the official channels and expect replays to fill in the blanks.

You’ll find the big reveals, the detailed demos and the context that will make CES a solid indication of the tech year to come.