Carriers Roll Out Galaxy S26 Preorder Deals

The Galaxy S26 lineup is official, and US carriers are going all-in with aggressive preorder incentives. If you’re weighing where to lock in your upgrade, the best offers right now include up to $1,300 in bill credits, free phones with eligible trade-ins, and stackable promos on watches, tablets, and accessories. Here’s a clear look at what each carrier is putting on the table and how to pick the right one for your situation.

Verizon Offers Any Model Free With Trade-In

Verizon’s headline deal is straightforward: trade in an eligible smartphone in any condition and add a new smartphone line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan to get any Galaxy S26 model for $0 via monthly bill credits over 36 months. That includes the base S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra.

Prefer not to trade in? You can still snag an S26 Plus for $0 by opening a new smartphone line on a qualifying premium plan, with the discount applied as monthly credits. Otherwise, standard 36-month payments break out to roughly $24.99 for S26, $30.55 for S26 Plus, and $36.11 for S26 Ultra, based on typical MSRP of $899.99, $1,099.99, and $1,299.99.

Availability spans Verizon retail and online channels, with the base S26 also coming to Verizon Prepaid, Visible, and select Verizon-owned MVNO brands. As always, expect taxes on full retail price at purchase and bill credits that require staying on the eligible plan for the full term.

AT&T Goes $0 for All Three with Extras and Bundles

AT&T matches the all-in approach: trade in an eligible device, in any condition, and you can get the S26, S26 Plus, or S26 Ultra for $0 on installment with bill credits. Notably, you don’t need the priciest plan to qualify, which can make AT&T’s math more favorable for budget-conscious upgraders.

There are compelling bundles, too. Pair your S26 with a Galaxy Watch 8 and Tab A11 Plus 5G for $0.99 per month each on installments—AT&T pegs the combined savings at over $600. Trading in any OEM smartwatch worth $5 or more can also net $100 off a qualifying Samsung watch when upgrading an existing line.

Preordering a Galaxy S26 series phone with AT&T also unlocks 50% off select Samsung accessories, including the Galaxy Buds 4 lineup, which is a savvy way to round out a new setup.

T-Mobile Pushes Big Credits and Add-a-Line Deals

T-Mobile is dangling some of the largest headline values. You can get the S26 Ultra for free—or up to $1,300 off—either by adding a line (no trade-in needed) or by trading in an eligible device in any condition on Experience Beyond or Go5G Next.

If you want the S26 Plus, you can get it free or up to $1,100 off with an eligible trade-in in working condition on Experience More or Go5G Plus. For the base S26, adding a line on Experience More or Go5G Plus gets you free pricing or up to $900 off. All discounts are applied via monthly bill credits, with plan eligibility and device condition requirements varying by tier.

Xfinity Mobile Delivers Premium Member Perks

On the cable carrier side, Xfinity Mobile is highly competitive—especially if you’re on its Premium tier. New and existing Premium customers can get a free S26 or S26 Plus, or save up to $1,100 on S26 Ultra, with an eligible trade-in. Unlimited members with an eligible trade-in get $500 off any S26 model.

Even without a trade-in, Premium members can take $500 off any S26. Unlimited members without a trade-in can claim $200 off. Preorders also carry storage-tier savings: $200 off the 512GB S26 Plus and Ultra, or $300 off the 1TB Ultra.

Which Galaxy S26 Carrier Deal Makes Sense for You?

If you’re sitting on an older flagship with a cracked screen, AT&T and Verizon stand out because they’re explicitly accepting trade-ins “in any condition” for top-tier credits on premium plans. T-Mobile’s no-trade-in path via add-a-line is compelling for families already planning to expand service.

Do the plan math before you commit. Moving from a mid-tier plan to a premium option can add $10–$20 per month per line; over 36 months that’s $360–$720, which can offset a chunk of a $900–$1,300 phone credit. Xfinity Mobile Premium’s no-trade-in $500 discount is notable if you want savings without bumping plans or handing in a device.

Key Fine Print to Watch Before You Preorder the Galaxy S26

Bill credits typically span 36 months; cancel early and remaining credits are forfeited and the balance is due.

Taxes on full MSRP and activation fees are usually due at sale; restocking fees may apply to returns.

Trade-in eligibility and valuations vary by model, storage, and condition; “any condition” offers still require the device to power on in many cases.

Some storage, colors, or configurations may be excluded; check that your preferred SKU qualifies for the full promo.

Bottom line: If you’re ready to preorder the Galaxy S26, there’s real money on the table. Power users tied to premium plans will find Verizon and T-Mobile especially generous; value seekers may favor AT&T’s flexibility; and Xfinity Mobile customers with Premium can grab substantial savings even without a trade-in. Pick the offer that aligns with your plan, your upgrade timeline, and how long you intend to keep the phone.