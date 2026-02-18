Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Shutting in Two Months

Activision is winding down Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, confirming that servers will go offline in roughly two months. The game was quietly pulled from the Apple App Store and Google Play long ago, so only existing players can log in for a final stretch. It’s the clearest signal yet that the publisher’s ambitious bid to bring 120-player Warzone firefights to phones didn’t find the sustainable audience it needed.

What Activision Confirmed About Warzone Mobile Shutdown

In company statements shared on social channels and support pages, Activision said Warzone Mobile will cease online services after a short runway and that no further updates are planned. New downloads are unavailable, in-app currency purchases are disabled, and players have been urged to spend any remaining COD Points while they still can. Refunds aren’t on the table. The publisher framed the decision as a hard call made after “careful consideration,” acknowledging that the experience didn’t resonate with mobile-first players the way Warzone does on PC and console.

What to Do If You Still Play Before Servers Close

Log in now rather than later. With a limited runway, this is the time to clear any unfinished Battle Pass tiers, cash out COD Points on cosmetics you actually want, and screenshot or record favorite loadouts and match stats before they disappear. Ensure your Activision account is properly linked in case any eligible unlocks or cross-progression items remain accessible in other Call of Duty titles. If you’ve been away, be prepared for a static build: patches have stopped, so bugs and balance quirks won’t change during the wind-down.

Why the Mobile Experiment Fell Short for Warzone

Warzone Mobile arrived with big promises—shared progression, Verdansk-scale matches, and the unmistakable feel of Warzone gunplay. It also arrived with big demands. The install footprint ballooned well beyond what many midrange devices and constrained storage plans comfortably allow, performance varied widely across chipsets, and extended 20–30-minute battle royale sessions clashed with the quick-hit rhythms many mobile players prefer.

Competition was relentless. Sensor Tower and data.ai have consistently ranked PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire at or near the top of global shooter revenue on iOS and Android. Those titles are tuned for lower-end hardware, offer leaner downloads, and run smoothly on networks where packet loss and throttling are part of daily life. Warzone Mobile, by contrast, often felt like a high-spec port trying to squeeze onto a commuter train.

Monetization also matters. Mobile gaming accounts for roughly half of global games revenue according to Newzoo, but success comes from retention-driven cadence—limited-time events, bite-size modes, and predictable content loops. Warzone Mobile’s identity hewed closely to its PC/console counterpart, which can be thrilling in bursts but tougher to sustain on phones where daily sessions are short and data budgets are real.

What It Means for Call of Duty on Phones

This isn’t the end of Call of Duty on mobile. Call of Duty: Mobile—built in partnership with TiMi Studio—remains active in many regions and continues to run seasonal content that’s tailored to on-the-go play. The broader Call of Duty ecosystem on PC and console is also very much alive, and cross-progression features there will keep marching on. What’s ending is the specific attempt to replicate Warzone’s massive-scale battle royale as a standalone mobile live service.

The pivot will prompt tough internal postmortems: where the tech ceiling sits for large-scale shooters on mid-tier devices, how to better scope download sizes, and which live-ops beats fit mobile realities. Expect future Activision mobile projects to lean harder into lighter-weight downloads, shorter session design, and events that reward frequent micro-sessions rather than marathon drops.

The Bottom Line on Warzone Mobile’s Imminent Closure

If Warzone Mobile is on your phone, you have about two months left to drop into Verdansk and Rebirth Island. After that, the servers go dark. Spend your remaining COD Points, wrap up your cosmetics hunt, and take a victory lap while you still can. The experiment didn’t meet Activision’s expectations, but it leaves behind clear lessons on what today’s mobile shooter audience wants—and what they’ll actually keep installed.