BTS Announces Arirang Concerts Live In Cinemas

BTS is bringing the stadium to the multiplex. The group’s ARIRANG world tour will beam select concerts live to cinemas around the world, a global event-cinema rollout produced by HYBE and BigHit Music with distribution from Trafalgar Releasing, the company behind some of the biggest music screenings in theaters.

The live-cinema plan lands as the septet returns to full-group touring, with ARIRANG spanning 34 cities and 82 shows and demand already pushing many dates to sell out or limited availability. For fans who couldn’t secure seats—or who want to feel the roar of a BTS crowd in a local auditorium—this is the next best thing to the pit.

Global Live Cinema Plan for ARIRANG Tour Screenings

Two ARIRANG stops will be transmitted in real time to participating theaters: the second night in Goyang, Korea, and the second show in Tokyo. Trafalgar Releasing is coordinating a multi-territory rollout, with venues and cities to be announced through the official event channels. The distribution model mirrors recent concert phenomena, delivering synchronized screenings across regions so audiences experience the show as it happens.

Trafalgar’s footprint spans more than 100 territories, enabling wide access while preserving the live feel that fans crave. Expect listings to include major circuits alongside independent cinemas, with additional encore screenings likely where demand warrants.

Why Event Cinema Matters For BTS And Exhibitors

Live concert screenings have evolved into a reliable blockbuster lane for theaters and artists. AMC Theatres Distribution reported that Taylor Swift’s concert film surpassed $260 million globally—proof that superfans will show up for premium music experiences on the big screen. Trafalgar Releasing previously worked with BTS on a live cinema event that set a one-day global record for event cinema revenue, according to Comscore, underscoring the group’s draw beyond the arena.

For exhibitors, these events fill auditoriums during nontraditional hours and boost concessions. For artists, they expand reach without adding physical tour dates, provide high-fidelity production control, and create new revenue while protecting the live show’s exclusivity. BTS sits at the sweet spot: a global fandom, high production values, and a history of communal fan culture that translates perfectly to big screens with big sound.

What Fans Can Expect From BTS ARIRANG Live Cinemas

All seven members—RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook—will take the stage, performing new music from the upcoming fifth album ARIRANG alongside career-defining hits that turned stadiums purple worldwide. The cinema broadcasts are expected to feature multi-camera direction tailored for the screen, with premium audio mixes (such as 5.1 or Dolby Atmos where available) to capture the heft of the live band and the precision of BTS’s choreography.

Past BTS cinema events have emphasized fan energy, and many theaters have leaned into that spirit with sing-along-friendly policies and lightstick allowances. Policies vary by chain and country, so fans should check local guidelines, but the intent is clear: preserve the shared, celebratory experience that defines a BTS night out.

Ticketing and Availability for Global Live Screenings

Tickets will be sold through the official event site and participating cinema chains, with a coordinated on-sale across time zones. Specific venues and participating countries will roll out in phases. Given the near-instant sellouts seen on the tour itself, expect brisk demand and premium event pricing relative to standard movie tickets.

For fans unable to travel to tour stops—or those who simply want to experience BTS at scale—these live screenings offer an accessible entry point with arena-grade sound and sightlines. With HYBE, BigHit Music, and Trafalgar Releasing tapping a proven event-cinema playbook, ARIRANG on the big screen is poised to be one of the year’s defining communal pop experiences.