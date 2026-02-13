Bryan Johnson Launches $1M Longevity Program

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson is opening three ultra-exclusive slots in a $1 million-per-year longevity program promising round-the-clock AI guidance and a battery of clinical tests designed to optimize biological age. Branded Immortals, the offering folds Johnson’s heavily quantified regimen into a concierge package that leans on “BryanAI” for 24/7 support and positions itself as “autonomous health” for clients who want a bespoke path to longer living.

Johnson, best known for his public Blueprint protocol and meticulous self-tracking, says the package mirrors what he has followed for five years. The pitch targets the rarefied tier of clients already fueling an arms race in longevity services, where exclusivity and data density are selling points as much as outcomes.

What the $1M Immortals Longevity Package Actually Buys

The Immortals program bundles a dedicated concierge team, continuous monitoring with “millions” of data points, extensive lab work, imaging, skin and hair protocols, and access to what Johnson describes as the best therapies on the market. The differentiator is BryanAI, a constant companion meant to synthesize metrics, flag deviations, and nudge adherence between clinician touchpoints.

Johnson’s public Blueprint provides a template: a tightly controlled daily routine, a plant-forward diet with measured calories, strict sleep and light exposure, structured cardio and resistance training, and a rotating slate of supplements and physician-directed treatments, all adjusted by biomarker feedback. He frequently publishes metrics—body composition, cardiovascular fitness, microbiome profiles, and epigenetic “clock” estimates—to argue he is trending biologically younger.

The price tag dwarfs most concierge health memberships. Biograph, a preventive clinic co-founded by notable tech investors, lists a top tier around $15,000 a year, while Fountain Life has raised more than $100 million and markets an annual program around $21,500. Immortals’ scarcity—just three seats—amplifies its positioning. For those balking at seven figures, Johnson also signals a “supported” tier in the low five figures.

The Science and the Unknowns Behind Longevity Claims

Longevity science is advancing, but it remains a field where proxies often stand in for hard endpoints. The National Institute on Aging notes that, to date, no intervention has been proven to halt or reverse human aging. Calorie restriction, exercise, and sleep optimization reliably improve risk factors; the CALERIE trial, for example, linked moderate calorie reduction to better cardiometabolic profiles. Whether such strategies extend human lifespan—or mainly compress years of disease—still requires long-term evidence.

Many programs, including Johnson’s, track epigenetic clocks—DNA methylation patterns that correlate with aging. These tools are promising, yet their robustness varies by assay and population. Reviews in journals like Nature Aging have urged standardization and caution in interpreting short-term shifts as proof of longer life.

Another hallmark of high-end longevity packages is advanced imaging, including whole-body MRI. The American College of Radiology does not recommend routine whole-body MRI for asymptomatic people, citing uncertain benefit and the risk of incidental findings that trigger unnecessary procedures. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force similarly endorses targeted screenings with clear evidence of net benefit. The takeaway: more data is not always better data without careful clinical framing.

How AI Fits Into the Exam Room for Elite Longevity Care

BryanAI is the program’s headline feature, promising always-on support that integrates wearables, labs, and behavior data. In theory, AI can surface early warnings, personalize plans, and maintain adherence—roles human teams struggle to deliver continuously. In practice, guardrails matter. The Food and Drug Administration has laid out frameworks for software as a medical device, emphasizing clinician oversight, transparency in model updates, and post-market monitoring. For clients, questions worth asking include how data is secured, how the model was validated, and what decisions remain strictly clinician-led.

Access, Ethics, and Accountability in Elite Longevity

A $1 million price point puts Immortals squarely in the realm of elite experimentation. Proponents argue that frontier protocols, if they demonstrate real-world value, can trickle down as costs fall. Skeptics counter that concierge longevity risks widening inequities while monetizing unproven proxies. Both can be true—making transparency paramount.

Credibility in this space hinges on outcomes that matter and methods that withstand scrutiny: pre-registered goals, independent audits of anonymized datasets, peer-reviewed publications, and clear delineation between wellness-grade metrics and clinically validated endpoints. Without those, Immortals is best understood as a premium quantified-self service with exceptional service levels and an AI wrapper.

Bottom Line: What Johnson’s Immortals Means Right Now

For a select few, Johnson’s Immortals offers white-glove, data-saturated coaching anchored by an AI concierge. For everyone else, the most evidence-backed longevity levers are unglamorous but powerful: regular physical activity, not smoking, healthy weight and diet, adequate sleep, and managing blood pressure and lipids. Research from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health links adopting such habits to adding a decade or more of life expectancy—no AI required. If Immortals truly advances beyond that baseline, the proof will need to be published, not just tracked.