Broadcasters Offer Free 2026 Winter Olympics Streams

Figure skating or hockey, you do not have to pick just one. With official free streams rolling out in multiple countries and smart viewing tricks at the ready, you can watch the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics online without paying—legally—if you know where to look.

The International Olympic Committee has steadily shifted more coverage to digital platforms, and the last Winter Games drew a global audience in the billions according to IOC reporting, with streaming minutes breaking records across several rights holders. That momentum means broader, easier, and in many markets free access this time—especially for fans chasing marquee moments in figure skating and hockey.

Where Official Free Streams Are Available

Across much of Europe, a long-term rights deal between the European Broadcasting Union and Warner Bros. Discovery guarantees free-to-air coverage through public broadcasters alongside pay platforms. Practically, that means you can stream live and on-demand coverage at no cost through services run by national broadcasters, typically after creating a free account.

Examples include BBC iPlayer in the UK, France Télévisions’ france.tv in France, ARD and ZDF in Germany, RTÉ Player in Ireland, and RaiPlay in Italy. Public broadcasters often complement the main feed with alternate commentary and accessible versions, a boon for events like figure skating where program analysis and replay angles matter.

Outside Europe, Canada’s CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app traditionally offer comprehensive free streams, while Australia’s Nine Network carries live coverage on 9Now. In Japan, NHK provides extensive Olympic content via NHK Plus. In parts of Latin America, coverage has historically been available from Claro Sports and associated digital outlets. Availability and scope vary by territory, so check your national broadcaster’s streaming app or site for current specifics.

Important caveat: most free national streams verify your location and expect usage within the broadcaster’s home country, sometimes with additional requirements such as a TV license. Always follow local rules and each platform’s terms.

Can You Use a VPN for Free Olympic Streams Legally

Many viewers consider a virtual private network to access free streams from other countries. A VPN can mask your location, but it may violate a platform’s terms of service and can run afoul of local regulations. Broadcasters also deploy geo-blocking and may detect or block VPN traffic. If you use a VPN, do so responsibly and understand the risks, including possible account restrictions.

If you proceed, look for providers with strong, independently assessed privacy practices—several services have undergone third-party audits by firms like Cure53—and high-speed servers. Hockey benefits from higher frame rates, while figure skating rewards higher bitrates for clean motion in spins and step sequences; aim for a stable connection that can sustain at least HD at 50–60fps. As a rule of thumb, industry estimates suggest around 5–8 Mbps for 1080p HD and roughly 15–25 Mbps for 4K. Expect data use of about 3–7 GB per hour depending on quality.

Best Paid Path If Free Options Fall Short

In the United States, NBCUniversal owns the rights, with comprehensive streaming on Peacock and broadcast coverage across NBC and its cable channels. Peacock has leaned into Olympics viewing with multi-view, full-event replays, and deep highlight libraries; NBC has previously reported record streaming minutes for the Games on Peacock. Live TV streaming bundles such as YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV typically carry the NBC family of channels and sometimes offer limited-time trials. While not free, these options can fill gaps when free international streams are blocked or when you need reliable access to specific events or commentary teams.

Figure Skating vs. Hockey What To Expect On Streams

Figure skating broadcasts hinge on presentation: camera cuts, replay timing, and expert analysis elevate short programs and free skates. Public broadcasters in Europe and Canada often provide detailed breakdowns of technical elements—useful when you want to understand base values, Grade of Execution, or Program Component Scores. If you miss a segment, most official apps feature quick-turn replays and athlete-specific recaps so you can catch every quad or throw.

Hockey coverage rewards fluid, high-frame-rate streams. Look for feeds labeled 50fps or 60fps to reduce motion blur during rushes and penalty kills. Many broadcasters offer alternate audio or an “arena sound” option; that can be great for experiencing the pace of a medal-round game. If your platform supports multi-view, pair a hockey fixture with a simultaneous skating session so you never miss a short program warm-up or a sudden-death overtime.

Quick, Legal, and Reliable Setup for Streaming Success

Create free accounts ahead of time on your national broadcaster’s app and confirm email or ID requirements. Enable captions or alternate commentary if you want judge-by-judge context in skating. For hockey, prioritize the highest available frame rate and consider wired or 5 GHz Wi-Fi to minimize latency spikes during power plays.

Test your stream on the device you plan to use—smart TV, phone, or browser—and update apps before the marquee sessions begin. If your service offers cloud DVR or “start from beginning,” toggle it on so you can rewind a successful quad Axel attempt or a game-winning tip-in without waiting for the full replay.

Bottom line: between public-broadcaster platforms in many countries and trial-friendly paid bundles elsewhere, you can watch the Winter Olympics online for free or close to it. With the right setup, you will not have to choose between blades and pucks—you can enjoy both, live and in full.