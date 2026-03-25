Brick Drops 25% Amid Amazon Big Spring Sale

Short answer to the big question: Is the Brick on sale during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale? Yes, but not on Amazon. The popular screen time device is 25% off directly from Brick, bringing the hardware’s list price from $59 down to $44.25. The discount lands as Amazon’s event heats up, but the deal itself is hosted by Brick.

Where To Find The Brick Deal Right Now Online

The best live price is on Brick’s own site. You save $14.75 off MSRP, and there are no recurring fees tacked on later. The product is not discounted on Amazon listings, so if you only check the Big Spring Sale pages, you will miss the price drop.

This kind of parallel discounting is common around major retail events. Brands ride the wave of deal traffic without ceding margin to marketplaces, and shoppers willing to buy direct tend to get the lowest price. If you see the Brick elsewhere at full price, that’s normal during manufacturer-run promos.

What The Brick Is And How It Works For Focus

The Brick is a small, physical device paired with a companion app for iOS and Android. You tap your phone to the Brick to start a focus session that blocks the apps you’ve preselected as time sinks — think TikTok, Instagram, or games — or you can go full minimalist and silence almost everything.

Unlike app-only solutions, the Brick adds a real-world action step. You literally have to leave your phone on the Brick or tap to unlock access again, which introduces just enough friction to make impulsive scrolling less likely. Multiple users can share a single Brick, and there are no subscriptions, only the one-time hardware cost.

Why The Timing Matters For This Brick Discount

Screen time is still trending high. DataReportal’s 2024 Global Digital report estimates people spend well over 3 hours per day using mobile internet, and U.S. adults commonly exceed that. Common Sense Media has also reported steep year-over-year gains in teen daily social media use. In other words, the habit has momentum.

Behavioral researchers often note that small environmental tweaks can produce outsized results. A physical blocker introduces a moment of choice, which can be more effective than a soft reminder. That’s the Brick’s pitch — give your brain a speed bump when the doomscrolling impulse hits.

Popular app-based tools like Freedom and Opal rely on software timers and schedules. They work, but many features sit behind subscriptions that commonly run $30 to $80 per year. Android and iOS also include built-in controls like Focus modes and Downtime, which are free but easy to override when willpower dips.

The Brick’s edge is twofold: no ongoing fees and a tangible object that externalizes your commitment. It pairs well with built-in OS tools — for example, using Focus to mute notifications while the Brick blocks specific apps — and it can be shared in a household, lowering per-person cost even further.

Who Should Grab It During The Sale And Why

If you have tried app timers and keep overriding them, or you want a solution that both you and a partner or roommate can use, the direct discount makes this a low-risk test. It is also compelling for parents of older teens who already manage their own devices but want a collaborative, non-subscription tool.

Before you buy, confirm your phone runs the current Brick app on iOS or Android, decide which apps you plan to block, and set realistic session lengths. Pairing the Brick with small environmental tweaks — leaving the device near your desk or kitchen, not your bed — can compound results.

Bottom Line On The Big Spring Sale And Brick

The Brick is indeed on sale while Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is underway, but the savings live on Brick’s own storefront. At $44.25 — a clean 25% off — it undercuts many subscription-based alternatives in a single purchase and adds the kind of physical friction that helps break autopilot scrolling. If you are hunting spring deals to reset your digital habits, this is the place to find it.