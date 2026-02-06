Bose Ultra Open Earbuds See Record Low On Amazon

The Bose Ultra Open earbuds have dropped to $199 at Amazon, a rare $100 cut from their $299 list price and a clean 33% discount. Price trackers such as Keepa and Camelcamelcamel show this is the lowest price to date at Amazon, with multiple colorways included. If you’ve been curious about open-ear audio but wanted flagship sound, this is the moment Bose fans have been waiting for.

Lowest Price Yet at Amazon for Bose Ultra Open Earbuds

This $199 sale meaningfully undercuts the Ultra Open’s typical street price, which has hovered close to MSRP since launch. While promotions have surfaced at other retailers, the current Amazon offer matches the best nationwide pricing we’ve seen and is broadly available without membership hoops. As with all marketplace deals, inventory and color availability can shift quickly, but the markdown is live across standard finishes.

What Makes Bose Ultra Open Earbuds Different

Unlike in-ear buds that seal the canal, the Ultra Open clip onto the outer ear and project sound toward the ear without blocking it. The design keeps you aware of traffic, coworkers, and doorbells, and it sidesteps pressure buildup that some people feel with silicone tips. The lightweight build and soft ear cuff make them comfortable for multi-hour wear, whether you’re commuting, training, or tackling a long workday.

Bose’s tuning leans toward clarity and fullness that belies the open form factor, helped by tightly directed drivers that limit spill to those nearby at normal volumes. The earbuds also support Bose Immersive Audio, which spatializes tracks for a more open stage—useful on an open-ear model where a sense of space matters. They carry an IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistance, making them gym- and drizzle-friendly, though they’re not built for submersion.

Battery Life and Everyday Use for Ultra Open Earbuds

Expect roughly seven hours of listening per charge, with the case supplying a couple of additional top-ups before you need a wall outlet. That’s competitive for the category and more than enough for a full day split between calls, podcasts, and playlists. Quick top-offs through the case get you back to playback fast. Pairing is straightforward via the Bose Music app, which also unlocks EQ presets, control customization, and firmware updates.

For calls, beamforming mics and Bose’s noise-reduction algorithms keep voices intelligible in typical street or office noise, though the open design won’t mute wind as effectively as sealed buds. Multipoint pairing lets you stay connected to a laptop and phone simultaneously, a boon for hybrid work.

How They Compare to Rival Open-Ear Wireless Earbuds

Open-ear audio is having a moment, with models like the Shokz OpenFit and Sony LinkBuds popular among runners and office dwellers. The Shokz set typically retails around $179 and often dips lower, prioritizing stability and voice clarity. Sony’s LinkBuds, with their ring-shaped drivers, deliver an ultra-light fit and can be found near the $100–$130 range during sales. Bose’s counterpunch is sound quality: reviewers across major tech outlets have consistently called the Ultra Open the best-sounding open earbuds to date, with richer bass and more natural mids than most competitors, plus a more premium build.

There are trade-offs. If you need strong noise cancellation for flights or loud gyms, a sealed ANC model like Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds or AirPods Pro will isolate better. But for situational awareness—cycling, city walks, shared offices—the Ultra Open approach is safer and more comfortable while still delivering a surprisingly immersive listen.

Who Should Grab This Bose Ultra Open Earbuds Deal

If you’ve avoided in-ear tips, struggle with ear fatigue, or want to hear your surroundings without sacrificing fidelity, the Ultra Open fit the brief. Commuters, parents at home, and runners will appreciate the always-aware design. Audio enthusiasts who’ve been skeptical of open-ear sound should also take note: this discount brings Bose’s best interpretation of the format within striking distance of midrange alternatives while preserving premium tuning and build.

Buying Advice Before You Check Out on Amazon

Prices can vary slightly by color and seller on Amazon, so confirm you’re buying from a reputable source and check return windows. Bose typically provides a limited warranty, and Amazon’s return policy adds extra peace of mind if the fit isn’t for you. Given how quickly record-low pricing tends to move in the headphone category, this is a strong time to lock in the Ultra Open if they’ve been on your shortlist.