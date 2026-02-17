Bose Ultra Open Earbuds get $100 price cut

One of the season’s best headphone bargains just landed: Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are available for $199, a $100 drop from the $299 list price and a 33% discount. If you’ve been curious about Bose’s open-ear design but waiting for the right moment, this is it.

Why This Bose Ultra Open Earbuds Discount Stands Out

Bose rarely cuts prices this deep on current-generation models outside major shopping windows, and $199 places the Ultra Open squarely against other open-style rivals without sacrificing Bose’s hallmark tuning and build quality. Analysts at IDC and Canalys continue to report steady growth in true wireless audio, with comfort and situational awareness driving interest—exactly the strengths of an open-ear design.

At this price, the Ultra Open compete directly with alternatives like Shokz OpenFit, Sony LinkBuds, and JBL Soundgear Sense. The Bose pair distinguishes itself with a polished fit system, thoughtful acoustics, and a spatial audio mode that gives music more width than typical open designs.

What Makes the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds Different

Instead of sealing your ear canal, these clip-on earbuds hug the outer ear with a lightweight ring and driver assembly. The result is twofold: you stay aware of traffic, conversations, and gym announcements while still getting focused, private audio directed toward your ear. It’s a smarter solution than blasting ambient mode on traditional buds, and it avoids the “occluded” feeling many listeners dislike.

Bose Immersive Audio adds a spatialized layer that widens the soundstage for music and podcasts. It won’t turn a subway platform into a concert hall, but it creates a more natural, open presentation than flat stereo—useful for acoustic sets, live recordings, and cinematic scores.

Everyday Specs That Matter for Bose Ultra Open Earbuds

Battery life is rated up to 7 hours per charge, or up to 4 hours with Immersive Audio enabled. The case supplies roughly 2.5 additional full charges, and standby extends to as much as 48 hours when you’re not actively listening. For workouts and commutes, the IPX4 rating (per the IEC 60529 standard) handles sweat and light rain, and acoustic mesh helps keep out moisture and debris.

Fit is where these shine. The over-ear clip anchors securely without pressing into the canal, making them a strong pick for runners, cyclists, and anyone who wears glasses or earrings. Controls and voice assistant access remain straightforward, and call quality benefits from Bose’s mic tuning designed to reduce wind and background noise in everyday conditions.

Who Will Love These Earbuds and Who Should Pass

Choose the Ultra Open if you prioritize awareness, comfort over long stretches, and a relaxed listening experience that still carries Bose’s crisp vocals and balanced low end. They’re excellent for outdoor workouts, office use where you need to stay responsive, and home listening when you don’t want to fully tune out roommates or family.

Skip them if you demand isolation or active noise cancellation. By design, open earbuds let the world in; planes, buses, and loud offices will overpower your audio more than with sealed, ANC-centric models like AirPods Pro or Sony’s WF flagship line. Sound leakage is minimized by the directional drivers, but in very quiet spaces at high volume, people nearby may catch a hint of your music.

Deal verdict: should you buy Bose Ultra Open Earbuds now?

At $199, Bose Ultra Open Earbuds deliver a compelling blend of premium build, open-ear comfort, and spatialized sound at a price that undercuts many traditional ANC flagships. If you’ve been waiting for a meaningful markdown on a top-tier open-ear set, this 33% cut is the moment to act—before inventory and pricing shift.