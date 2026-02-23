Bose Ultra Open Earbuds Drop to Lowest Price

The Bose Ultra Open earbuds just hit their lowest price to date at $179.99, a rare 40% cut from the $299 MSRP. For a model that has spent most of its life at full price with only occasional dips to around $199 at major retailers, this is a standout deal that makes Bose’s most distinctive earbuds far more accessible.

The discount is live at a well-known deals outlet carrying new, unopened units in multiple colorways, not refurbished stock. Inventory-based drops like this tend to move fast, especially on premium audio gear, so shoppers eyeing an open-ear design have little reason to wait.

Why This Deal Matters for Bose Ultra Open Earbuds

Open-ear earbuds are tricky to execute: because they don’t seal in your ear canal, they typically struggle to deliver convincing bass and full-bodied mids. Bose engineered the Ultra Open with a cuff-style clip and directional drivers that beam audio into the ear without blocking outside sound. That hardware, paired with Bose’s signal processing, is why the model launched at a premium price—and why a 40% drop is notable.

Marketwise, open-ear wearables are growing as runners, cyclists, and office workers seek situational awareness. Analysts at IDC have consistently noted that “hearables” dominate the wearables category by unit share, with premium tiers holding revenue leadership. A sub-$180 tag positions the Ultra Open squarely against mainstream rivals while retaining Bose’s flagship features.

What You Get With Bose Ultra Open Earbuds

Design is the headline. Instead of an in-ear tip or earhook, each bud clips to the outer ear, distributing weight around the cartilage. The result is pressure-free comfort that plays nicely with glasses and earrings, and a secure fit that stays put through commutes or workouts. An IPX4 rating adds sweat and splash resistance.

Sound is where these stand apart from most open designs. The Ultra Open produces richer low end and clearer vocals than typical non-sealing buds, thanks to Bose’s driver tuning and venting. Reviewers at publications like CNET, The Verge, and Rtings have remarked on the unusually convincing bass response for an open-ear product—something that’s been a pain point for competitors.

Bose Immersive Audio brings head-tracked spatial processing to stereo content. It’s not movie-theater 3D, but it widens the soundstage in a way that feels more natural for music and podcasts, especially in quieter environments. Keep in mind that immersive mode shortens battery life: expect roughly four hours with the effect on and about seven hours with it off. The charging case adds multiple recharges for day-to-day use.

Other quality-of-life features include Bluetooth multipoint for two-device switching, reliable call quality with effective voice pickup, and intuitive on-device controls. There’s no active noise cancellation by design; these buds intentionally keep you aware of your surroundings.

How It Stacks Up Against Rivals in Open-Ear Audio

Shokz OpenFit is the most obvious alternative, typically priced around the mid-$100s on sale. It’s comfortable and secure with a traditional earhook, but bass impact and overall fullness trail Bose. Sony’s LinkBuds ring-style design preserves awareness yet can sound thinner, and its unconventional fit isn’t for everyone. Huawei’s FreeClip and Cleer’s Arc II Sport explore similar clip-on concepts, but they’re either harder to find in the U.S. or lack Bose’s polished tuning and app support.

At $179.99, the Ultra Open moves from “splurge” territory into direct competition with these models, yet retains more satisfying sound and a more refined spatial effect. For listeners who want open-air awareness without sacrificing musicality, that calculus strongly favors Bose at this price.

Who Should Jump on This Price for Bose Ultra Open Earbuds

Runners and cyclists who need to hear traffic and trail chatter while keeping a steady, secure fit.

Commuters and office workers who want to stay conversational and catch announcements without yanking out earbuds.

Listeners who dislike in-ear pressure or tip fatigue but still want engaging, full-bodied sound.

If you frequently fly, need isolation in loud gyms, or demand all-day single-charge endurance with spatial features enabled, these aren’t the ideal fit. The battery is the main trade-off; plan on case top-ups between long sessions if you keep immersive audio on.

Buying Notes and Availability for This Limited-Time Deal

This drop applies to brand-new units, with color options usually including black, lunar blue, and white smoke. As with many flash-style promotions, quantities and colors can fluctuate. Check the seller’s warranty and return policies; when inventory comes via marketplace-style outlets, coverage can differ from standard brand-direct purchases.

Bottom line: Bose’s most innovative earbuds are rarely this affordable. If you’ve been curious about open-ear listening but underwhelmed by the thin sound of earlier designs, this is the moment to try the Ultra Open without paying flagship pricing.