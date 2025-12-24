Bose QuietComfort Ultra (Plum) Sees $159 Price Drop

The Deep Plum Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones just hit a rare new low on the limited-edition version, priced at $269.99 at Amazon. That’s $159 off the regular $429 list price, a 37 percent discount on one of the most comfortable and best-known noise-cancelling pairs on the market — and on a stylish colorway that often won’t see deep discounts.

What Makes This Bose QuietComfort Ultra Deal Notable

Trimmed-down finishes often sell at full price long after core colors have fallen. For Deep Plum to drop this low is an indication of aggressive year-end inventory pressure and a window that may not stay open. Price-tracking services and retailer circulars do tend to feature the QuietComfort Ultra selling for around $329 to $379 during regular sales, so while not impossible that one could’ve seen it sold as such recently or got another price along its lines, this is an outlier and essentially the lowest widely available price yet we’ve seen on this model.

And it’s significant because the QuietComfort Ultra exists in a pretty heady space: that occupied by ultra-premium, (almost) never-on-special, always-in-demand options for the commuter and frequent flyer crowd. Publications that rank noise cancellation and usability — such as RTINGS, Wirecutter, and SoundGuys — consistently put Bose at the top (or close to it) for active noise-cancelling effectiveness and all-day comfort. Such deep discounts on a category leader, in such a limited colorway, do not come along every day.

What the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Come With

The Ultra is Bose’s top-of-the-line over-ear model, featuring its newest noise cancelling and higher-quality acoustic platform. Features include Bose Immersive Audio, which broadens the perceived soundstage for a more spacious, speaker-like presentation, as well as CustomTune — tech that is said to tune audio to the shape of your ears every time you wear the headphones.

Comfort remains a headline. And they’re light on clamp force, have plush earpads, and fold flat for easy packing in the included case. That turns out to be a major reason business travelers opt for Bose headphones on long-haul flights; comfort fatigue is a thing, and this design mitigates it.

Battery life is rated at up to 24 hours on a charge (with Immersive Audio off), and quick charging earns approximately 2.5 hours of playback from a 15-minute top-up, according to Bose’s specs.

The multipoint Bluetooth allows you to be connected to your laptop and phone for an extended period, and the beamforming mic array helps with clarity on calls even in bustling settings (great for a video call at a crowded terminal).

There’s also a wired mode for latency-sensitive gaming or when you need battery life. Setup and tuning are managed through the Bose Music app that controls ANC modes, EQ settings, and feature updates.

How the QuietComfort Ultra Compares at This Price

The QuietComfort Ultra, at $269.99, occupies a competitive tier that’s full of options. Sony’s WH-1000XM5 goes on sale regularly and continues to be a top pick for customizable sound and strong active noise cancellation, while Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 is known for its marathon battery life (commonly as high as 60 hours in reviews) with a neutral-leaning sound signature. And Apple’s AirPods Max remains great at iPhone integration and spatial audio but resides in a higher price bracket and is vastly heavier.

If clamp-free comfort — compensating for the lack of a continuously variable headband spring; consistent-performance noise cancelling — on account it’s less pressure-sensitive than the Sonys; and fuss-free operation feature high among your priorities, Bose is a shoo-in. Third-party testing from places like RTINGS shows that Bose’s ANC still outperforms the competition where it counts for travel: low-frequency droning (like airplane cabins). At this deal price, the value calculus sways decisively in Bose’s favor — especially if you crave Immersive Audio and the brand’s recognizable out-of-box tuning (sans EQ tweaking).

Who Should Buy the Deep Plum QuietComfort Ultra

Deep Plum is the limited, fashion-forward finish — perfect if you’re still searching for a Thanksgiving gift idea or just sick of basic black and smoke hues. It’s subdued enough for the office and distinct in person, which helps when you’re rifling through a shared family carry-on or gear bag. If the color is important to you and you’ve been holding out for a big discount, this is it.

Purchasing Tips Before You Check Out and Travel

Make sure you are purchasing from an Authorized Retailer (Amazon or Bose Direct) to receive manufacturer’s warranty support. Install any available firmware updates using the Bose Music app after unboxing to access the latest features and stability fixes. If you’re planning to travel soon, try them out at home first so you can test ANC and call quality in a noisy place; the app’s customizable modes let you set isolation for airplanes, offices, or street use.

The catch: The QuietComfort Ultra in limited-edition Deep Plum is not only $269.99, but it’s cut a full 37 percent. If you prioritize and need comfort and trustworthy ANC, this is the kind of once-in-a-season price that’s hard not to recommend.