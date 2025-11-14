Bose QuietComfort Ultra Dives to Record Low Price

The company’s flagship over-ears just reached a new low, with the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones falling to $299 in a limited-time promotion. That’s $130 off the list price of $429 and a rare foray into sub-$300 territory for a premium-brand active noise canceling pair. The biggest markdown right now is on the Black, Deep Plum and Lunar Blue colorways at retailers.

Lowest Price Yet on a Proven ANC Champion

Price history is important with premium headphones, and this is the most aggressive we’ve seen on Bose’s current top cans. Holiday sales have previously dragged the QuietComfort Ultra into the mid-$300s; this new low is a good deal better. It’s a big win for regular travelers or commuters who’ve been coveting Bose’s signature noise cancellation.

What You Get for $299 with Bose QuietComfort Ultra

This item is most well known for its elite noise reduction and modern, travel-friendly ergonomics. An independent lab measurement by SoundGuys showed that the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones attenuated external noise by around 87 percent with controlled sweeps — in the real world, this means respite from airplane cabin roar, subway rattle and office hum. Bose’s signature tuning is toward a smooth, fatigue-free profile, with a slightly warm tilt that babies long listening sessions.

The company rates battery life at as much as 24 hours per charge; third-party testing has seen closer to 27 hours at moderate volume with ANC on. You also receive Bluetooth multipoint for easy switching between a phone and laptop, Snapdragon Sound support with aptX Lossless on compatible Android devices, spatial audio processing for an immersive stage, and a strong travel case. The cups collapse into themselves for a smaller footprint, and the headband’s clamp force is relaxed enough to get you through long-haul flights.

Real-World Performance and All-Day Comfort

During a cross-country flight, the QuietComfort Ultra nearly eliminates low-frequency engine drone, and it does so without introducing that pressure-like feeling that some ANC systems impose. In a subway setting, the headphones dull screeching rails and station chatter, allowing podcasts to be at lower volumes, comfortably. The beamforming mic array isn’t bad for calls; outside, I could still make out voices, though heavy wind can scramble clarity (as it does for most any Bluetooth headset).

Comfort remains a highlight. The soft cushion and even weight distribution also eliminate hotspots during long sessions. The Bose Music app provides customizable EQ, noise control modes and the ability to adjust your spatial audio settings, while firmware updates have a history of upgrading both stability and sound over time.

How It Compares with Rivals at This Price Point

The QuietComfort Ultra costs $299, putting it right in the wheelhouse of discounted Sony WH-1000XM5 and Sennheiser Momentum 4. Sony still does better with software perks like Speak-to-Chat and generally longer battery life, Sennheiser stronger on marathon endurance with a more neutral-leaning sound. Bose fires back with top-of-the-line ANC consistency, an often-perfect fit and spatial audio that doesn’t seem too gimmicky. Compared with Apple’s weightier AirPods Max, Bose is lighter, more travel-friendly and now much cheaper — while the tight integration into Apple’s ecosystem still provides an edge for iPhone owners.

Key Fine Print to Know Before You Buy These

Not every color option is available at this record low price, so if looks count for something, browse the eligible finishes. For lossless playback over aptX, you’ll need a Snapdragon-equipped device compatible with the full suite of Snapdragon Sound; iOS devices will use AAC instead. Analog listening is supported by the included 2.5mm-to-3.5mm cable for use with in-flight systems or other low-latency applications. And as with any deal that doesn’t stick around, it’s possible the price goes up at some point as inventory is depleted.

Who Will Benefit Most from QuietComfort Ultra

If you work in a raucous open-plan office, ride the rail or travel regularly by air, it’s hard to beat the QuietComfort Ultra’s combination of ANC and comfort — especially at this price.

Those who favor a laid-back, polished sound with minimal listening fatigue will enjoy Bose’s tuning, while Android users with supported devices will find the tech works up to wireless chains of higher fidelity when used with compatible phones. If you are the kind of shopper who puts maximum battery life above all else, competitors like the Momentum 4 still have an edge here, though few choices remain so well-rounded at this price point.

Bottom line: This is the best deal we’ve seen on Bose’s top-of-the-line ANC headphones. Assuming the eligible colors jibe with you, the $299 QuietComfort Ultra is an easy recommendation and also a rare opportunity to snatch up a high-end travel companion at far below its initial launch price.