Bose QuietComfort Headphones Now $130 at Woot

Bose’s latest QuietComfort over-ears just hit an eye-catching price point: $129.99 for a certified refurbished unit at Woot. That’s a serious markdown on one of the most comfortable and consistently strong noise-cancelling headphones on the market, with a full one-year manufacturer warranty included. The offer applies to the black colorway and is available in limited quantities while supplies last.

Why $130 Is a Standout Price for QuietComfort

At a list price of around $359, the current deal represents roughly 63% off, pushing these cans into budget territory without feeling like a compromise. Sub-$150 pricing is typically reserved for older or entry-tier models, not a recent Bose QuietComfort release. By comparison, the step-up QuietComfort Ultra often dips to $199 during major sales, with rare lows near $159; at $129.99, the standard QuietComfort undercuts both and becomes one of the best-value ANC buys right now.

It also stacks well against rivals. Sony’s WH-1000XM5 frequently sell near $250, and Apple’s AirPods Max rarely stray far from the $450 range. For cost-conscious commuters or students, this Bose price removes a lot of hesitation.

What You Get With Bose’s QuietComfort Headphones

The QuietComfort line has a reputation for comfort, and this model keeps that streak alive with plush pads, a lightweight clamp, and easy all-day wear. The Bose Music app adds adjustable EQ and modes, letting you dial in bass-heavy playlists or a neutral curve for podcasts and calls.

Active noise cancellation remains the headline feature. Independent testing from organizations like Rtings and Consumer Reports consistently places Bose near the top for suppressing low-frequency engine rumble and mid-band office chatter. In practice, that means quieter subway rides, more focused library sessions, and fewer distractions in open offices.

Battery life is rated for a full day on a charge, and a quick top-up nets hours of listening from a short plug-in. Bluetooth multipoint keeps you connected to a laptop and phone simultaneously, and the included audio cable supports wired playback when you want zero latency or need to conserve battery.

How It Compares to Bose QuietComfort Ultra Model

The main omission versus the QuietComfort Ultra is Bose’s spatial audio implementation. If immersive head tracking isn’t a must-have, the value equation swings hard toward this standard QuietComfort model. You still get excellent ANC, strong comfort, and solid call quality from a multi-microphone array without paying a premium for features you may not use daily.

Refurbished Done Right With One-Year Warranty

These units are certified refurbished by Bose, which means they’ve been inspected, tested, and restored to a like-new standard, then backed by a one-year manufacturer warranty. That’s a meaningful differentiator from generic refurb labels. For shoppers wary of secondhand gear, the warranty coverage and factory reconditioning add peace of mind.

There’s also a sustainability angle. The United Nations has reported global e-waste now totals more than 60 million metric tons annually. Choosing professionally refurbished hardware helps extend product life cycles and reduces waste without sacrificing performance.

Who Should Jump on This Bose QuietComfort Deal

Travelers, remote workers, and students are the big winners here. The ANC tames plane cabins and bus rides, multipoint simplifies device juggling between Zoom and phone calls, and the lightweight build makes long sessions painless. If you mainly stream music, watch shows, and take calls, the QuietComfort hits the sweet spot at a fraction of flagship pricing.

Key Caveats to Note Before Buying Refurbished Units

This offer is limited to the black finish and is available while supplies last, so stock can move quickly. The QuietComfort lacks spatial audio and doesn’t advertise an official water-resistance rating, so it’s best treated as an indoor and travel companion rather than gym gear. Codec support is focused on reliable, mainstream options for broad device compatibility rather than audiophile-grade wireless formats.

Bottom line: At $129.99 for a certified refurbished unit with a year of Bose-backed coverage, the QuietComfort lands among the year’s most aggressive noise-cancelling headphone values. If spatial audio isn’t a priority, this is the moment to buy.