Bose promo: buy QuietComfort Ultra 2, get free Ultra Open earbuds

Bose has launched a new promotion that will allow you to grab a free pair of Ultra Open earbuds when you purchase its newest upcoming QuietComfort Ultra 2 earbuds. The bonus pair is certified refurbished, which normally sells for around $249; brand-new Ultra Open earbuds typically retail closer to $299. If you’ve been curious about open-ear audio but don’t want to pay full price, this is the most intelligent on-ramp so far.

How to claim the free Bose Ultra Open earbuds offer

Begin at the official Bose online store and add the QuietComfort Ultra 2 earbuds to your cart. Once it’s in your cart, you’ll find an option to add a free pair of certified refurbished Bose Ultra Open earbuds. Select your favorite color — black, white smoke or lunar blue — and check out. There should be a line on the Ultra Open pair showing $0 before you order.

Crucial fine print: the deal is limited-time and subject to stock; stock for some colors can vanish fast. Usually applies to one free pair per eligible purchase. If you don’t spot the free add-on after adding the QuietComfort Ultra 2 earbuds, refresh your cart or check with Bose support before finalizing your checkout process.

What you get with the free refurbished Bose Ultra Open pair

The bundled Ultra Open earbuds are certified refurbished, so they have been rigorously tested and restored to give Bose-quality performance. The refurbished units will typically be clean and fully functional, with a limited warranty from Bose, making them even more reassuring than third-party resellers. Refurb program: The company’s refurb program generally includes new accessories like ear clips and charging cables, but look at your product listing to know for sure.

What we like: the Ultra Open design clips on comfortably to your ear and leaves your canal wide open, so you can hear what is going on while rocking out to a little podcast or music. They offer Bose Immersive Audio for an expansive, lifelike sound that feels like it’s all around you; and they’re sweat- and weather-resistant with a battery life of up to 5 hours on a single charge, which makes them adequate for everyday use. They’re great for walking, commuting, or office wear when being aware of one’s surroundings matters more than total isolation.

Why Bose is offering free Ultra Open earbuds with purchase

Open-ear is having a moment. At CES, several brands — including JBL and Anker Soundcore — are embracing open designs that focus on comfort and safety. The latest figures from market trackers at Circana indicate that true wireless earbuds make up 6 out of every 10 headphones sold by dollars, and the open-ear subcategory is one of the fastest-growing niches as listeners look to remain situationally aware while enjoying convenient listening.

For Bose, tossing in a refurbished Ultra Open pair for free (it’s a $40 value) alongside its flagship noise-cancelling earbuds represents a savvy gateway to let purchasers experience two styles of listening: premium ANC during travel and focus work, and open-ear for daily movement. It also gives refurbished inventory a second lease on life — a sustainability and value play that holds appeal for the shoppers who are looking for premium audio but won’t pay with excess waste.

How to make the most of this Bose free earbuds deal

Look for any student, military, educator discounts via Bose’s verification partners to ensure you are eligible (I had issues with Best Buy). Some Bose promotions stack; some do not, and terms can change, so always read the fine print in cart before paying. Click here to see accepted verification. If you’re giving this as a gift, inquire about multiple shipments or gift receipts — some bundled promos ship altogether.

Know about returns: with bundles, you may need to return both the free item and the primary recipient product. Be sure to check the return window and warranty on both the new pair of earbuds as well as their refurbished counterparts so you don’t have any surprises down the line.

Finally, compare colors and stock. Lesser-used finishes may go out of stock in free-with-purchase promos. If the color you’ve chosen isn’t in stock, you can still get in on this deal by choosing an in-stock version.

Bottom line: two listening styles in one Bose purchase

If you want to try open-ear listening without paying full retail, this sale hits the sweet spot.

Put QuietComfort Ultra 2 earbuds in your cart at Bose’s website, add the free refurbished Ultra Open pair, and proceed to checkout before stock runs out. You’ll have two different listening experiences — class-leading noise-cancelling and all-day ambient awareness — in one purchase.