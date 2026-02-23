Bose Offers Free Ultra Open Or QuietComfort Earbuds

Bose is running a rare promotion that effectively turns one purchase into two pairs of premium earbuds. For a limited time and while supplies last, shoppers who buy select new Bose earbuds can add a free pair of refurbished Bose Ultra Open or Bose QuietComfort Ultra (1st gen) earbuds at checkout—an extra that normally lists for around $249.

How The Free Bose Earbuds Deal Works At Checkout

Add a new pair of Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2 earbuds or Bose Ultra Open earbuds to your cart on Bose’s online store. In the cart, you’ll see an option to choose a complimentary refurbished set: either the Bose Ultra Open or the Bose QuietComfort Ultra (1st gen). Available finishes commonly include Black, White Smoke, and Lunar Blue, though color availability changes quickly as inventory moves.

The math is compelling. New Bose flagship earbuds typically sell near $299. The free refurbished pair is valued at about $249. You’re paying the price of one premium set and walking away with two, which is ideal for gifting, splitting with a partner, or keeping a backup for travel.

Step By Step To Claim Your Free Refurbished Pair

First, pick your paid earbuds: either QuietComfort Ultra 2 for maximum noise cancellation or Ultra Open for open-ear comfort. Second, proceed to your cart and look for the “Add Your Free Gift” prompt. Third, select the model and color of your complimentary refurbished earbuds; the price should show as $0 before you complete the purchase. Finally, confirm both items appear in the order summary and that the discount is applied.

If the free option doesn’t appear, try refreshing the cart, switching browsers, or signing into your Bose account. High-demand colors may vanish mid-checkout, so consider a second-choice finish ready to go.

What To Know About Bose Certified Refurbished Units

Bose Certified Refurbished products undergo inspection, cleaning, and functional testing, and typically ship with the standard accessories such as a charging case and ear tips. Bose states these units meet the same performance standards as new devices and are backed by a limited warranty under its program terms. Consumer Reports has long noted that refurbished electronics can be a strong value when the seller provides robust testing and warranty coverage—criteria Bose publicly emphasizes in its program.

Expect minor cosmetic blemishes at most, but not performance issues. If you’re picky about finishes, choose a darker color where light scuffs are less noticeable. As always, check Bose’s current return window and warranty details on the checkout page before you buy.

Choosing Between Ultra Open And QuietComfort

Ultra Open earbuds are designed for all-day wear with an ear-cuff style that doesn’t block the ear canal. They’re great for runners and commuters who need situational awareness, and they reduce ear fatigue during marathon workdays. You’ll trade off deep isolation for comfort and an open soundstage that blends with your environment.

QuietComfort Ultra (1st gen) earbuds are the opposite: snug in-ear fit, class-leading active noise cancellation, and Bose Immersive Audio for spatial effects. They’re built for planes, open offices, and focus time—anywhere noise is the enemy. If you buy QC Ultra 2 as your paid pair and pick QC Ultra (1st gen) as the free set, you’ll essentially outfit two listeners for travel-ready silence.

Stacking Potential Discounts And Important Fine Print

Promotions don’t always stack, but some shoppers have success pairing brand offers with cash-back portals or eligible credit card statement credits; always verify the final total before placing the order. Bose also commonly provides verified discounts for students, educators, military, and first responders through third-party ID services—often around 10%—though participation and stacking rules can change. If stacking is permitted, that discount lowers the price of the paid pair while the free refurbished gift remains $0.

Quantities are limited and restocks can be unpredictable. Historically, neutral colors tend to sell out first, and inventory for refurbished items moves fastest during high-visibility promos. If you’re particular about color, don’t wait.

Real-World Value Check On This Two-Pair Bose Offer

Consider this scenario: you buy Ultra Open for about $299 and select a free refurbished QuietComfort Ultra (1st gen) worth roughly $249. You end up with an open-ear set for workouts and a noise-cancelling set for flights—two distinct use cases covered—while paying the price of one premium product. In a market where premium earbuds frequently list between $250 and $350, that’s a standout haul.

Bottom line: if you’ve been eyeing Bose’s latest earbuds, this limited-time offer is one of the most efficient ways to stock up without stretching your budget. Act quickly, confirm both items in your cart, and lock in your free pair before the best color options disappear.