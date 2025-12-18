BMX Announces Solid-State Qi2 Battery for Pixel 10

There’s a brand-new solid-state power bank with Qi2 magnetic charging coming for the next Pixel generation, and on paper, it seems like a perfect match. BMX’s fire-resistant battery packs bring safer cell chemistry, and the up to 15W magnetic Qi2 alignment snaps a Pixel 10 and any other Qi2-ready phone cleanly into place with its powerful magnets.

What BMX Is Shipping: Two Solid-State Qi2 Power Banks

It kicks off with two sizes:

5,000mAh pack for $80

10,000mAh model at $100

Each offers 15W Qi2 magnetic wireless charging for convenient top-ups without the cord, along with 20W USB-C wired output for faster and more universal compatibility. Its flat, magnetized slab form factor eliminates wobble or fiddly alignment — a big deal in maintaining wireless speed and minimizing heat production.

The big news is Qi2 support. Qi2, based on the Wireless Power Consortium’s Magnetic Power Profile, standardizes alignment and supports 15W without requiring proprietary locks. That makes these packs particularly enticing for devices already on board with Qi2’s magnet ring, such as the next-gen Pixel. It should also eliminate the “slow trickle” phenomenon that plagued earlier, misaligned coils.

Why Solid-State Battery Tech Changes Safety for Power Banks

Most power banks rely on liquid or gel electrolytes. A brittle cell can be punctured or crushed, and internal short circuits may create heat spikes that fuel thermal runaway. Solid-state cells swap the flammable electrolyte for one that’s solid or at least nonflammable, usually a ceramic and/or polymer, significantly reducing their fuel load in case of fire and greatly improving resistance to abuse.

BMX has played up that advantage with public demos, as at the IFA show in Berlin this year; representatives punctured packs with a screw without igniting or even ceasing to function. Details of the certification weren’t provided, but this is the kind of performance that safety standards from UL and IEC are meant to quantify through tests for crush, nail, and overcharge.

The safety stakes are real. The dangers associated with lithium-based packs — be they found in phones, accessories, or micromobility offerings — have led groups like the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to issue repeated consumer advisories. The quickness with which a cell failure can snowball was driven home by high-profile debacles like the Galaxy Note recall. For on-phone magnetic batteries nestled up against a hot phone chassis, additional thermal headroom is more than an extra; it’s a nice-to-have.

Why These Qi2 Battery Packs Fit Pixel 10 Owners Perfectly

To users of the Pixel 10, Qi2 delivers cleaner alignment, more stable 15W charging, and less power wasted from coil mismatch — performance features that count when navigating, snapping a photo, or gaming. Thanks to the magnetic attachment, the pack feels like a natural part of your phone and doesn’t snag on cables when you’re shooting video or using your handset as a hotspot.

Google’s most recent Pixels have been guided by software-based efficiency and smarter thermal management. A small solid-state battery pack, meanwhile, adds a safety and convenience layer on the hardware side — particularly with heavy Tensor workloads. The 20W wired fallback is handy too: charge non-Qi accessories such as earbuds, an action cam, or an e-reader via USB-C Power Delivery.

Pricing and Availability for BMX’s New Qi2 Power Banks

BMX states that general sales are open now on its site with wider retail availability coming soon.

The 5,000mAh model is all about pocketable portability; the 10,000mAh version is your all-day option that can easily push a phone from single digits to full and still have plenty left over for accessories.

There’s also a twist on the horizon: a 10,000mAh model with an integrated microSD slot in tow that will apparently be priced at around $130. Think of it like a battery plus OTG card reader, an odd yet clever solution for creators who only want quick offloads from a camera or drone and don’t mind carrying around just one extra thing to charge their gear on the go.

What to Watch Next for Qi2 Charging and Android Magnets

Two questions remain:

How do these packs fare under a consistent 15W load when the phone is warm? In practice, Qi speeds can end up throttling back because of heat.

Will accessories builders standardize the strength of their magnets and the placement of rings on flagship Android handsets as quickly as they did for iPhones?

The sooner, the better for Pixel users looking for a frictionless snap-on charging experience.

So, as long as you understand the caveats I just explained, BMX’s move is remarkable: a mainstream, magnet-friendly solid-state power bank with reasonable pricing and specs. If you’re lusting after a Pixel 10, and you want safe, sensible on-the-go charging, these tick the important boxes — speed, alignment, and peace of mind.