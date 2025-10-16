Bluetti Elite 30 v2 Portable Power Station $100 off

The best portable power station deal of the moment takes $100 off the Bluetti Elite 30 v2, bringing it down to $199 at a major retailer on select color options. That’s 33 percent off its usual $299 asking price, and the lowest we’ve seen for this model. If you’re looking to buy a backup that isn’t yet another boring black box, now’s your chance.

Bluetti’s Elite 30 v2 comes with a 228Wh battery shoehorned into a sub-10-pound design, an integrated carry handle, and a whimsical palette that includes pink, green, and purple. Beyond the aesthetics, the port design is sensible: two AC outlets (and even though it looks like there will be three in photos, there are only two now—although that’s one more than last time!), two USB-C ports, and two USB-A receptacles allow for some variety when it comes to powering small appliances or charging multiple devices at once.

Why This Deal Is So Good for a 228Wh Power Station

Portable power is easiest to assess by price per watt-hour. Priced at $199 for 228Wh, the Elite 30 v2 comes in around $0.87 per Wh. We also frequently see $1.00–$1.50 per Wh in this class when not on sale, but then there’s the dual AC outlets and more varied port mix with this deal.

It also stands out for what it takes aim at. Instead of being a whole-home backup, in the case of every home I’ve visited and tested (or read about on Reddit), it’s a nice sweet spot for everyday resilience and weekend use—plenty of capacity to keep phones, tablets, laptops, cameras, Wi-Fi routers, and even fans or LED lights powered up without upsizing to something larger with the size/noise/maintenance of a gasoline generator.

What 228Wh Really Powers in Everyday Real-World Use

Think in runtimes. An average smartphone featuring a 15Wh battery could be charged approximately a dozen to 16 times. A line-powered home Wi-Fi router consuming perhaps 12–15W will continue running for the better part of a day. A small fan at 12–14W or so could run overnight with no problem. Bluetti’s own recommendations fall in line with these estimates—but actual performance depends on the draw of your appliances and conversion losses.

Here’s a handy rule of thumb: runtime in hours ≈ (battery Wh × 0.85) ÷ device watts, the idea being that 0.85 accounts for inverter and conversion losses. For reference, a 30W laptop charger can ensure roughly six to seven hours of continuous power from a full charge. This is the proper category for small electronics and some light-duty gear and not, say, a refrigerator or a space heater.

Ports and portability that make sense for daily carry

Two AC outlets are a useful perk in this size class, allowing you to power something like a modem and a lamp together, or charge a camera battery while juicing up a laptop. Two USB-A ports take care of legacy accessories and wearables, with the two USB-C ports taking on modern charging without those pesky bricks.

Even at under 10 pounds including a built-in handle, the Elite 30 v2 is light enough to tote from desk to living room or car to campsite. When power outages are that sporadic, it’s not raw capacity but grab-and-go footprint that matters—especially in a small apartment or dormitory. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, an average consumer experiences a few hours of power outages per year, and is thus well served by such a small station.

How it stacks up against similar sub-300Wh rivals

Among sub-300Wh power stations, the fiercest rivals now include the EcoFlow River 2 (256Wh) and Jackery Explorer 240 (around 200Wh). The River 2 is a fast AC charger, and it regularly hovers around this price when discounted, though it most often has only one AC outlet. The Explorer 240 is pretty lightweight and heavily trusted, but typically brings along one AC socket as well. Bluetti’s play here offers two AC outlets and a handful of USB options, with the whole kit and caboodle dressed up in more lively colorways that break from the standard black-and-orange crowd.

Who this compact station suits, and who should pass

This deal is a great pick for campers, weekend tailgaters, photographers, students, remote workers, and anyone who needs a quiet, indoor-friendly backup for small essentials. If all you need is to keep a refrigerator, microwave, or power tools running, then you’ll want a larger station with a higher continuous output and more capacity.

Consumer Reports recommends sizing inverter wattage and outlets to your highest-draw device, with a little headroom. That advice applies here: look at your gear’s watt draw, don’t daisy-chain power strips, and keep things dry and ventilated in use.

The bottom line on this $100-off Bluetti Elite deal

The cheerful-looking Bluetti Elite 30 v2 offers excellent value for a 228Wh portable with two AC outlets and an array of USB ports.

If you need a relatively small, low-cost backup for rainy days or trips off the grid, this is one of the more moderate offers currently available in its class. As always, prices and availability can change—particularly for colorways—so don’t hesitate if the discount is that good.