Bluesky CEO Jay Graber Steps Down, Shifts Role

Bluesky is changing captains. Jay Graber, the engineer who shepherded the decentralized social platform from a nascent experiment into a fast-growing network, is stepping down as CEO and transitioning to Chief Innovation Officer. Venture capitalist Toni Schneider will serve as interim chief while the board conducts a search for a long-term leader.

Why Graber Is Shifting Roles at Bluesky Now

Graber says the move is about focus and scale. After years spent building Bluesky’s foundation, she’s shifting from day-to-day operations to product strategy and new initiatives. It’s a common inflection point in startup arcs: the founder who thrives on invention hands the keys to an operator skilled at managing hypergrowth, hiring at pace, and shipping reliably at global scale.

Her background helps explain the pivot. Before taking the helm, Graber built software and protocol tooling; under her watch, Bluesky’s AT Protocol took shape and the app introduced features like custom feeds and composable moderation—signals that product experimentation is her center of gravity. Reporting in outlets like Wired has long framed her as a technologist first, executive second, and her own note underscores that sentiment.

Interim Leadership and the CEO Search at Bluesky

Stepping in as interim CEO, Schneider brings a résumé tailored to open platforms. A partner at True Ventures and former CEO of Automattic, he’s led teams that scaled WordPress while balancing open-source values with sustainable business practices. That experience is directly relevant to Bluesky’s challenge: grow a user base that has already topped 40 million while keeping an open protocol at its core.

According to Bluesky, Schneider has advised the company for years. That continuity matters. An interim leader who already understands the culture and the protocol can maintain momentum during an executive search that prioritizes operational rigor without diluting the project’s decentralized mission.

What Stays the Same at Bluesky After Leadership Shift

Graber isn’t leaving Bluesky—she remains a board member and will help identify her successor while leading innovation from inside the company. The board overseeing the process features open-internet veterans, including Jeremie Miller, known for Jabber/XMPP, and Mike Masnick, the Techdirt founder and policy analyst. That composition signals that protocol stewardship and user rights will remain near the center of decision-making.

Just as importantly, the company’s structure and strategy don’t change overnight. Bluesky operates as a public benefit corporation and continues to develop the AT Protocol, which enables portable identity, third-party services, and federation across multiple hosts. The company’s bet is that users want the safety and convenience of a mainstream social app without surrendering control of identity or feeds to a single platform.

Why Now Matters for Bluesky’s Next Phase of Growth

Momentum is a window that doesn’t stay open forever. Bluesky surged as many users sought an alternative to X after Elon Musk’s takeover, and it saw additional spikes as politics and culture wars intensified online. Crossing the 40 million mark creates new expectations around reliability, moderation throughput, and developer stability—areas where seasoned operators can reduce growing pains.

The competitive set is also sharpening. Mastodon continues to expand on ActivityPub, and Meta’s Threads is embracing federation with the same open standard. Bluesky’s counter is differentiation: the AT Protocol’s account portability, the marketplace of moderation services, and algorithmic choice via custom feeds. Converting those design ideas into mainstream-proof experiences is an execution challenge as much as a product one.

Signals from the Community as Bluesky Shifts Leadership

Unlike many tech CEOs who become lightning rods, Graber has largely enjoyed goodwill from Bluesky’s users. That community rapport has tangible effects: it lowers the cost of product change, sustains volunteer ecosystem work, and keeps moderation discussions constructive. A memorable example came when a tongue-in-cheek T-shirt she wore at SXSW sold out on the platform’s shop—evidence of a user base eager to rally behind the brand’s personality.

What to Watch as Bluesky Enters Its Next Chapter

Three milestones will reveal whether this transition delivers.

The caliber of the permanent CEO—someone who can build durable revenue without compromising the protocol. Stability and performance as federation expands and third-party services grow. Trust and safety at scale: composable moderation is promising, but it must withstand coordinated abuse without blunting free expression.

In short, Bluesky is formalizing a two-track approach: an operator to scale the company and a founder to keep pushing the frontier. If Schneider steadies the helm and the board lands a leader aligned with the open-protocol vision, Graber’s shift could be less a retreat than a doubling down on the company’s core advantage—out-innovating closed networks while bringing more of the internet along.