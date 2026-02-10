Blueair ComfortPure Air Purifier Drops 64%

If you’ve been waiting for a serious price cut on a premium 3-in-1 purifier, this is it. The Blueair ComfortPure 3-in-1 (T10i) is down to $179.99 at Woot from a $499.99 list price — a 64% discount that carves $320 off the tag. It’s a rare deal on a unit that heats, cools, and filters, making it a single purchase you’ll use year-round rather than a gadget that gathers dust between seasons.

Why This 64% Price Drop Matters Right Now for Buyers

Indoor air quality has become a must-fix for many households as allergy seasons grow longer and wildfire smoke intrusions become more common. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America notes that tens of millions of Americans experience seasonal allergies, and peer-reviewed research published in PNAS has linked a longer pollen season to warming trends. Against that backdrop, a high-performing purifier at a sub-$200 price is more than a nice-to-have — it’s timely risk reduction.

Price context also matters: comparable purifier-heater-fan combos from marquee brands often retail above $500. By landing at $179.99, the ComfortPure undercuts many rivals while covering typical living spaces and bedrooms, and it does it with a single device instead of two or three.

What the 3-in-1 System Delivers for Daily Comfort

The ComfortPure combines a space heater, a cooling fan, and a particle-capturing air purifier in one tower. That means you can warm a home office on a chilly morning, keep air moving on a warm afternoon, and filter airborne particles continuously — without swapping devices or sacrificing floor space.

From a usability standpoint, this all-in-one approach is practical. The purifier stays in place year-round instead of being stored between seasons, which aligns with expert guidance to run filtration consistently when pollutants or allergens are present. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends HEPA-capable filtration for reducing particulate matter like smoke, dust, and pollen; combining that with temperature control helps you keep the unit in daily rotation.

Coverage and Filtration Performance for Real Rooms

Blueair rates this model to clean the air in an 840-square-foot room in 60 minutes. That’s a useful orientation figure, and here’s the expert takeaway: one air change per hour (ACH) is fine for general refresh, but allergy and smoke scenarios benefit from 4–5 ACH. Using the same math and assuming standard 8-foot ceilings, you’re looking at roughly 170–210 square feet for rapid, allergy-grade cleaning. This translation helps you match expectations to room size, regardless of how any brand frames coverage.

The unit uses HEPA-level filtration intended to capture fine particles such as dust, dander, pollen, and smoke. HEPA filters are designed to trap at least 99.97% of particles at 0.3 microns, and agencies such as the EPA and CDC note that effective filtration can also reduce aerosolized particles that may carry viruses. For families with pets, or anyone navigating spring blooms and dusty heating cycles, this can translate into noticeably clearer air and fewer triggers.

How It Stacks Up Against Rivals at This Sale Price

Many popular purifiers in the $150–$250 range, like the well-regarded Coway Mighty, do not heat or actively cool — you still need a separate space heater or fan. At the other end, flagship purifier-heater combos from premium brands typically cost several times today’s sale price. That leaves the ComfortPure in a sweet spot: versatile enough for small-to-medium rooms, yet priced like a single-purpose purifier.

Blueair is also known for quiet operation across its lineup, which is meaningful if you plan to run the unit overnight. While exact decibel ratings vary by model and fan speed, reviewers consistently highlight the brand’s low-noise profiles at lower settings — another plus for bedrooms and nurseries.

Buying Notes, Deal Timing, Shipping, and Filters

This is a limited-quantity Woot offer that can disappear without notice. Amazon Prime members typically get free shipping on Woot orders when signed in. As with any purifier purchase, plan for filter upkeep: check how often you’ll need replacements based on run time and local air quality, and price the authentic filters to budget annual costs. Consumer testing organizations repeatedly flag filter availability and ongoing expense as key ownership factors.

Bottom line: At $179.99, the Blueair ComfortPure 3-in-1 is a standout deal for shoppers who want a single device to heat, cool, and clean the air before peak pollen and smoke season. If your target room falls within the effective rapid-cleaning range and you’re comfortable with the filter maintenance schedule, this price is hard to beat.