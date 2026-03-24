Blueair Blue Pure 211i Max Sees $100 Price Cut

If you live with pets, spring shedding can feel like a blizzard you can’t vacuum fast enough. That’s why this sale on the Blueair Blue Pure 211i Max is noteworthy: it’s $100 off, bringing the price to $250, and it’s one of the few large-room purifiers I recommend without hesitation to pet parents who want cleaner air, less fur floating around, and fewer sniffles.

Built for Pet Dander, Hair, and Stubborn Odors

Pet allergens such as Fel d 1 (from cats) and Can f 1 (from dogs) hitch rides on tiny particles that can remain airborne for hours. Blueair’s 211i Max uses the company’s HEPASilent filtration, which the brand says captures 99.97% of airborne particles and targets everything from dander and dust to pollen and some bacteria. The filter also includes activated carbon to tackle litter-box whiffs, “wet dog” moments, and cooking smells that cling to fur.

Coverage is generous for open-plan living: Blueair rates this model to clean up to 1,524 square feet in 30 minutes, or about 635 square feet in roughly 12.5 minutes at the highest setting. That translates to fast air cycles where it matters most—living rooms where pets nap, hallways that collect tumbleweeds of hair, and bedrooms where allergic reactions are most disruptive.

Quiet Enough for Sleeping Dogs and Streaming Nights

Noise is the underrated spec that determines whether a purifier actually stays on. The 211i Max is whisper-quiet at low speeds (rated 23–53 dB across its range). On Auto, it hums below conversation level, then ramps up only when its onboard sensors detect spikes in particles or odors—useful when you’re brushing a shedding husky or refilling a litter box.

The LED air-quality indicator gives instant feedback—blue for excellent, orange for moderate, red for polluted—so you know when to crack a window or let the machine handle it. In my testing spaces with multiple pets, the unit reliably dragged readings back into the blue within minutes after grooming sessions or vacuuming, which typically stirs up fine dust and allergens.

Specs That Matter and Independent Benchmarks

For buyers who like to see the receipts, look for third-party credentials. The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) verifies Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) metrics across the industry, and the Environmental Protection Agency recommends choosing purifiers sized to deliver at least five air changes per hour in the room you care about most. The 211i Max’s large intake area and high CADR class put it comfortably into that range for many living rooms and primary bedrooms.

Clinically, there’s meaningful upside for allergy sufferers. Allergist organizations such as the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology note that HEPA-based filtration can reduce airborne allergen concentrations and improve symptoms when combined with routine cleaning and source control. In practical terms: this purifier won’t replace a lint roller, but it lowers the background load your lungs have to process.

Smart Controls, Minimal Upkeep, Real-World Costs

The 211i Max connects to the Blueair app for scheduling, filter tracking, and remote control. Auto mode, Child Lock, and a dimmable display keep it set-and-forget in busy households. Filters typically last 6–9 months depending on use and environment; replacements generally run about $60–$80. The unit is Energy Star certified, so 24/7 operation on lower speeds sips power—important because filtration works best continuously.

Placement tips for pet homes: put the purifier where fur and foot traffic meet—near pet beds or between living and dining zones. Give it at least a foot of clearance on all sides, keep interior doors open to improve circulation, and let Auto mode manage the ups and downs of daily life.

How It Stacks Up and Who Should Buy This Model

Against well-regarded rivals like the Coway Airmega 250/300 and Levoit’s large-room models, the 211i Max distinguishes itself with bigger-room coverage, low noise at meaningful airflow, and simple maintenance. At the discounted $250 price, its price-to-performance ratio is excellent for pet households dealing with both allergen and odor control.

If you’re introducing a second pet, managing spring coats, or trying to make a bedroom more breathable without the roar of a box fan, this is the rare big-room purifier that feels like an immediate quality-of-life upgrade. With the current $100 discount, it’s an easy recommendation for pet parents who want cleaner air—and fewer airborne tumbleweeds—right now.